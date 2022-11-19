Commissioners voice concerns over juvenile court salaries

Juvenile Court Judge Steve McKinley said the Ohio Supreme Court has recognized that a judge’s budget is presumed to be reasonable and necessary and it is up to commissioners to prove it is not.

The Richland County Commissioners continue to express concern over administrative salaries as they reviewed the proposed 2023 budget for Juvenile Court on Thursday.

However, discussions with Judge Steve McKinley and court administrator Brian Bumpus were more amicable than they were in April and May when the court asked for a $45,794 supplemental appropriation for parity pay raises for the balance of the year for deputy clerks and youth specialists in the detention area in order to keep them from leaving for other area agencies.

Commissioners approved the request but questioned larger raises given at the first of the year to the highest paid administrative employees who each were earning in the area of $100,000 per year. Commissioners also questioned the methodology for determining their pay.

Bumpus told the board on Thursday that the parity increases were successful in reducing the turnover rate in deputy clerk positions from 80% to zero and detention staff from 50% to 30% between the first six months of this year to now. “We’ve had 57 interviews trying to keep positions filled, as I am sure is the case for most employers,” he said.The 2023 budget proposal calls for raising the detention floor staff starting rate to $16 per hour in order to compete with Foundations for Living, which has a starting rate of $16 to $19 per hour, and Mohican Star Academy, where the starting rate is $19 to $23 per hour.

Juvenile court costs in middle of 20 counties surveyed

Commissioner Cliff Mears said he recently met with Bumpus to discuss a revised wage scale survey of administrative costs for juvenile courts in 20 other counties that showed Richland was in the middle of the group despite having one of the largest caseloads at more than 3,800.

Commissioner Darrell Banks said there should be a limit. “When I see what we pay out, not only yours but all the justice system, it’s scary and somewhere along the line we have to draw the line,” Banks said.

Judge McKinley pointed out that the court has a lot of statutory responsibility and that he has to make sure he has the people to be able to take care of that responsibility. “I know what I need in order to do what I need to do and in terms of individuals, they need to be compensated in a way that rewards expertise and their experience,” he said.

McKinley said at the beginning of the budget meeting that the Ohio Revised Code gives him the authority to determine the positions and people necessary to discharge his duties, appoint employees, designate their duties and set their salaries. He also said the Ohio Supreme Court has recognized that a judge’s budget is presumed to be reasonable and necessary and it is up to commissioners to prove it is not.

An attorney provided by the high court who accompanied the judge, said he reviewed the budget and found it to be reasonable.

Commissioners chairman Tony Vero pointed out that the board approved a policy in 2017 calling for an annual balanced budget and that around $3 million needs be trimmed from department requests for 2023. He also noted that in order to make cuts, commissioners logically will have to look at the bigger expense budgets such as the courts and sheriff’s operations.

Overall, the court is asking for $2,205,507 for court operations and $1,525,445 for juvenile detention for a total of $4,868,603 for 2023. The request for court operations is up 4.2% from the 2022 request while juvenile detention is 11% higher and the overall budget request is 5% higher.

Bumpus said equipment costs will be up 11% next year, including nearly $22,000 for new tabletop computers and computer switches. Repairs will be up, partly because of a project to replace HVAC units while food costs for detention are expected to be higher and projections for supplies and drug testing are down.

Bumpus said revenue estimates are strong with a projected 30% increase due in part to grants and new contracts for housing youth in detention.

County engineer expects fuel budget to double

Richland County Engineer Adam Gove said during his budget meeting that fuel, health insurance and the purchase of office chairs are the major expenses for his operations. He told the board he expects to spend $400,000 on fuel next year, which is double what he spent in 2021.

Gove also said he plans to spend 39% of his road and bridge fund carryover balance to help cover inflationary increases such as parts and to help with a large number of projects that are going to take design work. Capital projects planned for 2023 include the Smile Avenue Bridge in Shelby among “seven or eight” bridge replacement projects, 18 miles of cold and hot patch road pavement, and 25 miles of chip and seal work in addition to pavement markings and sign replacement.

Overall, Gove has proposed spending just over $7 million in general operations — a 13.2% increase over 2022 requests — and $2.16 million from his road and bridge fund, which is a proposed 57% increase.Commissioners also reviewed budgets for the Clerk of Courts office, the Board of Elections and Emergency Management Agency/Local Emergency Planning Committee, which saw no major changes from 2022 requests.

Thursday’s meetings completed budget meetings with department heads. The next step is to review the proposals, make cuts and approve the final general fund budget for 2023. Commissioners generally try to approve the budget before the start of the new year.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: County commissioners voice concerns over juvenile court salaries