Commissioners vote to reduce Madison Board of Adjustment from 7 to 5 members

Pictured from left are Madison County Board of Adjustment members Hart Barnhill, Vice Chair Richard Molland, Chair Karen Kiehna and Ernest Ramsey during a July 2023 meeting.

MARSHALL - One of Madison County's boards will reduce its number of members after the Board of Commissioners approved the county Planning Board's recommendation to amend its Land Use Ordinance.

As a result of the vote in the county commissioners' Jan. 9 meeting, the Madison County Board of Adjustment will move back to a structure of five full-time members and two alternates.

The Madison County Planning Board voted to recommend the commissioners approve the Land Use Ordinance amendment in its Nov. 19 meeting.

Development Services Director Brad Guth outlined the then-proposed changes to the county Planning Board in that meeting.

In that meeting, the first of two meetings dealing with a proposed text amendment that would scrap the county's 50-foot ridge top setback requirement when building houses that was ultimately approved, a number of residents said they felt the board's structure of seven full-time members with two alternates was unnecessary.

In that meeting, Guth said he met with County Land Use Attorney John Noor, Assistant to the County Manager Mandy Bradley, County Manager Rod Honeycutt and Planning Board Chair Jered Silver met in November about the proposed changes.

According to Guth, the then-recommended changes were brought to the Planning Board and then the county commission in order to bring the county ordinances in compliance with the state-mandated changes in the North Carolina General Assembly's Section 160D relating to local planning and development regulation, which was introduced in 2022.

"When the land use ordinance was amended for the Section 160D changes, the Board of Adjustment was expanded to seven members, and those members never were appointed to the board," Guth said in the Nov. 19 Planning Board meeting.

"What our recommendation is is to reduce the number of board members in the ordinance to five, as it's been operating in the recent past."

According to the development services director, the move will serve a utilitarian purpose as well.

"We need to align the voting with the Section 160D regarding variances and other voting requirements. You have to have a 4/5 majority for variances, and all other cases are just the majority," Guth said.

Commission Vice Chair Michael Garrison said he appreciated the county development staff's work on the issue.

"I appreciate you bringing it up, and appreciate the board for looking at it and making the recommendation," Garrison said.

"This is one of those things that's been looming for quite an extensive period of time due to several legal factors. So, I'm glad you finally put a resolve to it, and the timing of it. People have speculated as to why that is, but it's been a long time coming, and we've had to go through some legal channels to clear up some things to make this an appropriate adjustment."

According to Guth, even before the commissioners' vote to change the structure, there are currently five members on the Board of Adjustment, and one alternate.

Guth said all five board members — Chair Karen Kiehna, Vice Chair Richard Molland, Hart Barnhill, Ernest Ramsey and Robert Briggs — will see their terms expire this year.

The motion to approve the resolution was offered by Garrison and seconded by Hensley, and was approved unanimously. According to the motion, the amendment will also "foster an efficiency in government."

The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. at 243 Carolina Lane.

