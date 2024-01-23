Commitment to the end goal: How Dighton is trying to get a new elementary school

DIGHTON – The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District is on a quest to deal with the overcrowding and infrastructural issues that continue to plague Dighton Elementary School (DES).

Last December, the district, along with 18 other school districts, were accepted by the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) to begin a long process that could, ideally, get the state to pay for half or even more than half of the total cost to replace the 70-year old building.

“While this is just the exploratory phase, we are very excited about the prospect of this multi-year process, and look forward to engaging with the town of Dighton as we move forward,” said Bill Runey, superintendent for D-R Regional School District, in a December 2023 press release.

The parking lot in front of DES gets full quickly, and presents a problem for many parents when dropping off or picking up kids. Photo taken May 23, 2023

Runey has experience with this process. Prior to him becoming superintendent for D-R, he was the former principal for Attleboro High School. He went through the MSBA process successfully to get a new high school building for Attleboro partially funded.

Preparations to enter eligibility phase with MSBA

Currently, D-R is preparing to enter an eligibility period with MSBA, which will determine if any funding will be provided.

During this eligibility period, which will start on May 1 and run for 270 days into early 2025, the school district administration, in coordination with the School Committee, must complete several steps.

The first step is to form a School Building Committee, comprised of 10-15 people, that will include staff from the school administration, elected and appointed officials representing the town of Dighton, and community experts with knowledge and experience in engineering and construction.

New information will be submitted during the eligibility period. One is an educational profile questionnaire, referred to as an Ed Plan. Runey referred to the Ed Plan as “the current state of the union” where it sums up “where DES is structurally, mechanically, and problematically” and “these are the educational deficiencies the staff and students are facing.”

The undersized cafeteria for DES is a major constraint. It is capable of only handling one grade at a time resulting in 5 seatings with the first lunch starting at 10:30am and the last lunch at 1:30pm. Photo taken May 23, 2023.

Other information to be submitted will include all maintenance and repair practices utilized for DES and projected enrollment class sizes for the next 5-10 years.

Currently, enrollment at DES is 483 students for the 2023-2024 academic year, with numbers projected to reach 550 in next 10 years, said Runey.

Support needed from town meeting

The final step – and the most challenging – is official support from the town of Dighton that it will commit to its portion of funding the school, if the MSBA approves the project.

This will have to be done through a vote taking place at an official town meeting.

“We would have to have a town meeting authorization by the end of the 270-day eligibility,” said Dighton Town Administrator Michael Mullen. January 26, 2025 is the end of the eligibility period.

Runey explained this requirement from MSBA represents a commitment to the end goal.

“Through the process, the MSBA will be able to take the pulse of the town,” said Mullen.

Town must fund a feasibility study

Before any building takes place, a feasibility study is required to happen.

The eventual town meeting vote of support will also include a vote to fund a feasibility study.

Through a project manager and architectural firm, this study will offer specifications on spatial and educational programming needs, early design concepts of the proposed school building, cost estimates, and possible locations in town for this new building.

The feasibility study will also produce estimates based on the evaluation of whether or not the old building can handle more retrofits (e.g. new electrical, plumbing, HVAC systems, etc.), what upgrades and additions would have to happen, and costs.

The cost for this feasibility study will be roughly $2 million dollars upfront, though 50% of that will be reimbursed by MSBA.

It will be the School Building Committee that will review the feasibility study and make the final determination on what is the right course of action, whether a new building or sticking with the old building, based on long and short-term costs.

Must convince residents of the need for a new school

Runey and other stakeholders are planning for a significant PR campaign, including informational meetings, guided tours of the DES building, and a website, during the eligibility period to provide the facts and help get residents on board for a new DES building.

Runey described the PR work for getting the new Attleboro High School building approved as a “traveling road show,” trying to convince people that paying around 50% of the cost of this expensive building now is better than “waiting for everything to fall apart” and the town being on the hook for 100% of the cost years down the line.

Dighton-Rehoboth Superintendent of Schools William Runey Jr.

Runey said if the district doesn’t go past the eligibility period, they won’t be able to reapply for MSBA funding for another 5 years, according to policy guidelines.

“As far as we are concerned, it is the job of the School Committee and Superintendent to sell this project to the community,” said Peter Caron, current chairman of the Dighton Board of Selectmen.

Caron added that board members don’t share a definitive yes or no regarding whether they want a new building. “If the vote passes, then it is the selectmen’s job to find a way to pay for it.”

From left to right: Dighton Selectman Peter Caron; Town Administrator Michael Mullen; Dighton-Rehoboth School Superintendent William Runey; and Dighton-Rehoboth School Committee member Christopher Andrade. Photo taken January 11, 2024 at Dighton Elementary School.

Timeline for the plan, if approved

Runey said this is a multi-step and multi-year process with the MSBA.

Assuming all positive votes and no delays, he said the best case scenario for reaching the completion and ribbon cutting for a new Dighton Elementary School is 5-6 years from now, 2029-2030.

Overcrowding and decades of wear and tear

Built in 1953, the Dighton Elementary School building is undersized and woefully deficient, officials say.

Spaces for classes, offices, teachers, and storage are constantly annexed, reconfigured, and/or repurposed, based on the level of urgency.

The cafeteria theater stage at Dighton Elementary School was converted into a teacher's lounge and storage space. Photo taken May 23, 2023

Much of the internal systems and structures, like electrical wiring, plumbing, interior doors and exterior walls, are original to the building.

Necessary upgrades have happened. The building's roof was replaced in 2016. Other upgrades include replacing all exterior windows in 2018, as well as installing a new boiler and some HVAC distribution, also in 2018.

Some new additions to the main building of the elementary school came in 1999 in the form of a wing for Pre-K and kindergarten, a library, and a wing with a gymnasium, music room and additional PE spaces.

But those newer spaces are still undersized.

In 2018, to combat DES’s overcrowding issues, the town approved $1.1 million for the purchase of six modular trailer units. The units, each representing a classroom, were attached to each other to create one whole academic facility.

The modular facility, composed of 6 classroom units, was built in 2018 and is located in the back of the main building. Photo taken May 23, 2023.

These units were originally proposed as a temporary solution due to the desperation of the situation.

Currently, that whole modular space has been gradually sinking on one side. The daily weight of occupancy over the last few years has resulted in a slant. This is due to half of it resting on asphalt, while the other side sits on soil.

Belt-tightening for current expenses

Officials are aware of the uphill battle that lies ahead, convincing enough of the town to vote to spend more money it doesn’t have.

“It will take a lot of work convincing the older population to spend and raise taxes for this,” said Caron, who added that paying the town’s portion for a new school building, regardless of how much MSBA will cover, will most likely require a debt exclusion.

Dighton is currently on the hook for paying off its portion for the cost of the new $305 million Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical High School building, about $24.73 million over 30 years, Mullen told the Gazette last June.

“As with other communities in the B-P district, the town of Dighton is looking at all options on how to absorb that funding,” Mullen said recently.

Dighton’s incoming town administrator Michael P. Mullen Jr. said he has a passion for public service.

Currently, FY24 costs of $254,000 for B-P are being absorbed into the town’s operational budget. FY25 will increase to around $300,000, said Mullen, though no decision has been made on how to handle that amount.

A decision on future payments needs to be reached eventually as, according to Mullen, the annual debt service obligation from Dighton will reach $650,000 by FY26, and will continue to increase each year from then on, with a projection of $900,000 by FY30.

In addition, the town is also paying $149,000 a year for Bristol County Agricultural High School’s renovations.

No one wants a repeat of history

Caron and other officials can’t help but remember the overwhelming majority vote in Dighton for a new B-P building was against the proposal, when the multi-community referendum vote happened in March 2022. “It didn’t pass here in Dighton, which concerns me for this [DES],” said Caron, who remembers the protesting from opposition and the “aggressive” mailers sent to residents.

Protesters of BP Proposal Outside Dighton Elementary School on March 5, 2022

Christopher Andrade, vice chair for the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee, and Dighton resident, said much of the town’s opposition to the new B-P building had to do with foresight regarding its own schools. “Everyone knew the elementary school was at capacity and the end of its life. What do we do when we have to pay for Dighton schools? That was the concern and why people voted no.”

Andrade adds that the right information needs to reach the most people in town when promoting the DES building proposal. “We don’t want more modulars. That’s not solving the problem. Eventually, parts of the school will start failing, and we will have problems staying accredited.”

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Town starting MSBA process for new Dighton elementary school