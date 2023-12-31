Our commitment to our readers: Here are Des Moines Register journalism resolutions for 2024

In late 2021, I published a set of New Year's resolutions for the Des Moines Register news staff.

I've made it an annual tradition to republish them each year. They represent enduring principles that guide our work, and it's fitting each year to renew our commitment to uphold them.

It's perhaps especially appropriate to do so this year, as our state heads into the final two weeks before the Iowa Caucuses. Given the state of today's political discourse, Iowans will likely be sorting through a slew of misleading statements, if not outright lies, as well as attacks on the credibility of the press. I would ask you to read and listen to campaign statements and news reports with a skeptical mind, to check source material and to verify the accuracy of information before passing it on to others.

Newspapers.

I set forth these resolutions knowing we’ll sometimes stumble. But you deserve to know what our standards are. And, just as good journalism holds public officials accountable, I count on you to let us know when you think we’ve fallen short.

My Des Moines Register resolutions include:

Be accurate

Trustworthy reporting is the foundation of journalism. That starts with spelling names right, doublechecking every number and making sure caption information is updated on file photos (our most common factual error, complicated by online vs. print publishing systems that frustratingly don’t always sync when it comes to editing photo captions). But accuracy goes far beyond those basics. We also resolve to fact-check quotes and vet information with independent, knowledgeable sources.

Provide context

This builds on our commitment to accuracy. A sentence or paragraph or entire story or opinion essay can present facts accurately but still be misleading without appropriate context.

Be fair

We must be vigilant about seeking out views from all sides relevant to a story. If an important source can’t be reached for an initial story, we should be open to updating the story later or doing a follow-up article to include that source's perspective.

Avoid 'false balance'

This caution accompanies our commitment to fairness. False balance is the accusation, as described by former New York Times public editor Liz Spayd, that “journalists who, in their zeal to be fair, present each side of a debate as equally credible, even when the factual evidence is stacked heavily on one side.” It’s hard to get this balance right. Journalists should be fair and present a broad spectrum of perspectives. But, as an example, it would be a disservice to our readers and to truth to give prominence to the discredited claims of vaccine opponents or the unsubstantiated allegations that the 2020 election was rigged. However, journalists also need to keep open minds and fairly analyze new data about matters such as long-term side effects of vaccines. New discoveries can upend what once was popularly accepted.

Be wary of bias

First, we must continuously challenge our own biases to ensure we’re giving all sides a fair hearing. But we also must be alert to bias in the information we cite from source material or individuals.

Seek out solutions

Much of our reporting outlines challenges, from a local issue such as rundown playground equipment in a neighborhood park to statewide problems such as the lack of high quality, affordable child care. We resolve to more often look at possible solutions, such as by examining how other neighborhoods or states are successfully tackling an issue or by explaining how the public can help.

Listen

We need to reach out and truly listen to people in the communities we cover, whether that’s people in a neighborhood, sports fans, business owners or parents of schoolchildren. The more we understand about each community, the more insightful our coverage will be. We've made an extra effort in the past few years to build our understanding of issues important to Iowa's communities of color, a focus that will continue in 2024. One more note about listening: It also applies to reader criticisms and being willing to make changes.

Celebrate Iowans

Our annual People to Watch profiles, continuing through the Friday, Jan. 5, edition, remind me each year that people across Iowa are doing impressive work to build up their communities. We resolve to do more stories throughout the year that highlight them and their efforts.

If you already subscribe, thank you for trusting us as a news source. We’ll work hard in 2024 to continue earning your support. If you haven't yet done so, please consider subscribing to the Register. Your support is key in helping us produce quality local journalism.

I wish you and your family a safe, happy new year!

Carol Hunter is the Register’s executive editor. She wants to hear your questions, story ideas or concerns at 515-284-8545, chunter@registermedia.com, or on Twitter: @carolhunter.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Here are the Des Moines Register's journalism resolutions for 2024