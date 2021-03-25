Committed: Albany Area Chamber makes donation as part of ongoing efforts addressing crime

Mar. 25—ALBANY — Concern about crime in the area, particularly a spike in violence, inspired the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce to fire off a letter last year to elected officials, but the organization didn't stop there.

Since that time, it has met with law enforcement agencies and court officials and is initiating a program to help business owners make their locations more secure.

On Wednesday, the Albany Area Chamber Foundation made a contribution of $13,000 to Albany Area Crime Stoppers as part of the ongoing public safety efforts. The foundation, a 501(c)(3) affiliate of the chamber, donated the funds to assist with Crime Stoppers' work in providing rewards for tips that help law enforcement agencies and prosecutors make cases.

"The Albany Area Chamber and its Foundation have engaged in discussions with businesses, local officials, law enforcement and judicial partners to explore how the business community can partner and make an impact in crime and public safety," Perry Revell, chairman of the foundation's Board of Directors and immediate past president of the chamber, said. "Beyond our foundational work to support business growth and a healthy and prosperous community, we identified Albany Crime Stoppers as an opportunity."

In October 2020 the chamber wrote Albany Mayor Bo Dorough and Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas outlining the harm crime can have on businesses and the community at large.

"Collectively, the business community is increasingly and urgently concerned about crime in our community, its impact to public safety and its impact on the economy," chamber President and CEO Barbara Rivera Holmes wrote in the letter. "The success of Albany depends on the safety of every citizen. Crime — real and perceived — is an issue that has clouded Albany."

The impact of crime is felt in "every component of the community," including commercial businesses, public safety and trade and tourism, Holmes said during a Thursday telephone interview.

Since that time the letter was sent, the chamber has taken steps to be a part of the solution, she said.

"What this shows is the business community's commitment to doing what it said it was going to do," she said. "We are doing numerous things.

"We must create and sustain a community in which businesses want to invest and people want to live. A safe environment for families, for visitors and for businesses is crucial to that goal and central for Albany's growth and prosperity."

Part of the effort is working with businesses on a program to provide basic tools to help them improve safety and security on their premises.

"We're beginning kind of from the bottom up on building a better-informed business community as it relates to protecting their businesses," Holmes said. "This is absolutely one of the commitments we have made."

Businesses that contributed to the fund for Crime Stoppers included:

Brad Lanier Oil Co.; Colony Bank; Dougherty, Duggan, Hart & Tiernan Insurors; Fleming & Riles Insurance; Flint Community Bank; Gardner Willis Sweat Plaire & Wilson; Jim Boyd Construction; Maple Hill Landfill; Oxford Construction; Paragon Foods; Phoebe Putney Health System; Southern AG Carriers; Sunbelt Ford; Watson Spence, and Worldwide Equipment.

Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards made a contribution on Wednesday, Holmes said.

"Albany Crime Stoppers is a powerful community-based crime solving program that is committed to increasing the safety of our citizens and partners on this effort with media organizations, police departments and other law enforcement agencies," Judy Randle, chair of the group's board of directors, said. "The contributions from the business community through the Albany Area Chamber Foundation and from District Attorney Greg Edwards are a much-needed boost and will extend our efforts to provide anonymous rewards for tips that lead to criminal arrests."