Committed man charged in sexual phone calls

Oct. 28—MANKATO — A man who is civilly committed as a sexually dangerous person allegedly had sexual phone conversations with a child in Blue Earth County.

Thomas Hurl Bolter, 28, was charged with felony engaging in sexual communication with a child Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Bolter made phone calls to a 13-year-old girl that described sex acts in July, the charges allege. The calls were recorded.

Bolter is civilly committed indefinitely and is in a state correctional facility, court records show. His criminal convictions in Minnesota include criminal sexual conduct and assaulting correctional facility officers.