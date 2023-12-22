Committee to address questions over tax abatements for solar projects

MUNCIE, Ind. — Delaware County Council's Tax Abatement Committee will review previously approved tax abatements for proposed solar projects in northern Delaware County during a public meeting at 10 a.m. Jan. 9 at the Innovation Connector, 1208 W. White River Blvd.

The committee will consider questions relating to property tax abatements approved for the Meadow Forge and Hawthorn solar energy projects after the full council had discussed concerns about the abatements. The tax breaks were passed before objections to the projects, primarily Meadow Forge, were brought to the council's attention.

Notice of the meeting said the committee gathering had been called to "conduct the business of the Tax Abatement Committee in public and is not to be considered a public forum."

The statement said that material regarding the "stated purpose of the meeting" may be submitted in advance to the committee for its consideration in written or electronic form through the Office of the Delaware County Auditor, 100 W. Main St., or to Committee Chairman William Hughes at whughes@co.delaware.in.us.

David Penticuff is a reporter at The Star Press. He can be contacted at dpenticuff@gannett.com.

