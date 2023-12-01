Committee advances request for Homestead Tower roof

Nov. 30—Cumberland County Commission Building and Grounds Committee members voted to commit up to $60,000 toward the repair of the historic Homestead Tower.

The action came in response to Homestead Tower Association President Brenda King and Vice President Ron Durant addressing Cumberland County commissioners at the Building and Grounds Committee meeting on Nov. 21.

Homestead Tower Association secured a 100% no-match Tennessee Museums grant for $100,000 for a new roof for the 1930s landmark.

"I think that's good news," King said. "That was a lot more than we were going to get on any other grant."

The association planned to accept the offer but would have to do so by the Dec. 13 deadline to receive the money within 30 days or lose the grant.

The grant stipulated that the capital maintenance project had to be completed by June 30, 2024, or the association would be liable to return the money.

King said that in addition to the $100,000 grant secured by the association, the county had also promised $20,000 to them from its nonprofit dispersions.

The association originally requested $40,000 at the disbursement meeting and was granted half.

"We think if it's going to be done, now is the time to do it," King said.

Turner Roofing Company provided Homestead Tower Association with an estimate in September for the purposes of applying for the grant. The total repairs estimate was $177,500, including $162,000 for the new roof and $15,500 for window replacement, leaving Homestead Tower Association with a deficit of $57,500 and a request for the county to cover the difference.

Other potential repairs and added expense could include replacing any rotten beams and boards found during the project.

Wendell Wilson, Building and Grounds Committee chairman and 6th District commissioner, suggested a rounded up maximum amount to make sure expenses were well covered and not down to the penny.

"Give her a little leeway," Wilson added.

Mark Baldwin, 7th District commissioner, asked, "Are you going to have to come back to us for the extra expense? If the bid changes ... if it increases, are you going to have to come back to us for more money?"

Wishing what they had was enough, King said, "In a perfect world, what I would like for you all to do is take our $100,000 grant and the $20,000 that you have promised us and put a roof on this thing."

However, the amount the association has will cover nearly 70% of the cost. King said the remainder "would be the county's part."

"I think that we have proven over the years that this structure is worth saving, I mean, just in tourism alone," she said.

"It's going to cost us money either way," Wilson said, "because you have to own the fact that we do own this building."

Discussion continued as committee members rehashed the details of last year's agreement when there was a $100,000 grant on the table with a 60/40 match. In that case, the grant would provide $60,000 and the county and the association were going to evenly split the remaining $40,000.

King continued, "But understand that if you all don't help us, this is not going to happen."

Some committee members expressed that the association should still be putting up its half of the $40,000, while another asked that if the county put the roof on, if the association could be responsible for the cost of the window replacement.

"We possibly could after another Apple Festival," King said. "But, we're just one bad Apple Festival from not being able to make our budget. I mean, honestly, we are. We use every penny we make on our Apple Festival to keep two museums afloat."

The annual Apple Festival is held in September and is the biggest fundraiser for the Homestead Tower Association. King said it took about $30,000 to present the Apple Festival and the association usually made about $50,000. However, it took about $80,000 to make their annual budget.

"They do need a roof," said Colleen Mall, 9th District commissioner.

"We've been batting this around for over four years, ever since I started and I've been here six years," said Darrell Threet, 3rd District commissioner. "We've been doing it for a while. I think we need to just go ahead and get it done and over with."

"Is that a motion?" Wilson asked.

"That's a motion," Threet confirmed.

Threet then motioned for the county to provide up to a maximum of $60,000 in addition to the promised $20,000 nonprofit disbursement.

Baldwin asked, "So their $20,000 never comes into play?"

"Not yet," Wilson answered. "But now remember, if it changes, it's on them to come up with the rest of it."

The association intended for the nonprofit disbursement of $20,000 from the county to be their portion, on top of the grant they secured. Still, a few commissioners gave pause regarding the dollar amount in which the Homestead Tower Association was putting into the project versus the county's share.

"Now, the original agreement, let me get this right, we put in $20,000 and they put in $20,000," said Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner. "Now, we put in our $20,000, they need to put in their $20,000."

King asked if they would still be given the nonprofit disbursement even if there wasn't a grant.

"We promised it to them in the budget like everybody else," Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner and Budget Committee chairman, said.

"Here's another point," Threet chimed in, "they come in and asked for $40,000, and they were the only nonprofit that wasn't given exactly what they asked for. Every other nonprofit, whatever they asked for, they got. They're the only one we cut in half."

Deborah Holbrook, 8th District commissioner, asked, "Is there any way to say that next year when [Homestead Tower Association] budget process goes through and you come in asking for another $20,000, that it be applied to this somehow so that we get paid with what they get traditionally?"

"They're not 'traditionally' asking for anything," Threet responded.

"I'm just asking," Holbrook said.

"Deborah, I will reiterate what we've just been told, though," Wilson said. "They have to be done by June 30."

Holbrook answered, "I know but, in a way, I'm saying could we sort of lend it to them and that they would not be coming back?"

Sue York, 1st District, said, "We can't just keep dragging it on," giving the Cumberland County Archives as an example.

Holbrook continued, "I'm saying that we go ahead but I'm saying that, in the future, something of an understanding that you're not coming back and asking us for another $20,000 and another $20,000 and another $20,000."

Threet said the only time he remembered the county ever giving money to the Tower was in 1990 for $10,000 when he was president of the association after they'd received a grant. Foster reminded that the county also fixed the Tower restrooms.

Baldwin questioned the association's contribution toward the project.

"So with that original agreement, I know it's gone away, you all were willing to put in $20,000, but now there's no $20,000 that anybody's willing to put in?" Baldwin asked.

"We did the two things you asked us to do," King said. "We got a grant and we were willing to put our [$20,000] nonprofit money in, if you are willing to give us $60,000. And so we're hoping that's going to cover it all, and I hope it lasts another 80 years."

Threet's motion was seconded by Mall and carried unanimously.

Following the decision that would shore up the 85-year-old historic building, King said she would start the process of listing Homestead Tower and Homestead House Museums with the National Register of Historic Places for plan approval to keep the historical integrity of the building intact.

"We feel like it's important to keep this history alive," King concluded.

The action goes before the Cumberland County Budget Committee on Dec. 5.

The meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. in the small meeting room of the Cumberland County Courthouse, 2 N Main St.