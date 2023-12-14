Committee to appoint 104th district replacement

Dec. 14—The 104th Representative District Committee announced an upcoming vacancy in the Illinois House of Representatives after the recent letter of resignation from State Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian).

The committee's appointment will be for the remaining term of the 103rd Illinois General Assembly.

"Rep. Mike Marron has been a tremendous leader in our district and we are grateful for his service. We take our responsibility seriously to fill this vacancy with a leader who will listen to the needs of our area and serve our communities well." said Champaign Chairman Jim McGuire. "Our committee looks forward to a transparent and thorough process to fill this important position."

In accordance with 10 ILCS 5/25-6(a), vacancies created in the General Assembly must be filled within 30 days of the member's day of resignation.

The Representative District Committee is made up of Republican leaders from the 104th district: Jim McGuire (Champaign County) and Erika Ramsey (Vermilion County).

The 104th Representative District Committee will convene at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21 at Budget Blinds, 211 N. Dunlap Ave., Savoy to review all applicant information, and appoint the replacement for this House of Representatives vacancy. The meeting is open to the public.

Interested applicants must live within the 104th District and submit a resume and letter of reference from a Republican elected official by email or in person to: Tony Esposito; phone or text: 847-652-6740; email: tonyesposito@ilhro.com.

Applicant information must be received no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 20.

Resumes and letters of reference received after that date will not be considered. For general information or information on how to deliver applications in person, contact Tony Esposito at tonyesposito@ilhro.com.