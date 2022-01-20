Committee to be formed to search for new warden in Lawrence County

A riot at the Lawrence County Jail is being investigated by the county district attorney's office.

NEW CASTLE — A committee will be formed in Lawrence County to help with the search for a new warden for the Lawrence County Jail.

The committee will be composed of three members of prison board – Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, who heads the board; District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa; and Controller Dave Prestopine; prison board solicitor Jason Medure; County Administrator Joe Venasco; and Karen King, the county human services personnel director.

This decision to form a committee to search for a new warden comes after Warden Brian Covert and Deputy Warden Jason Hilton were each placed on paid administrative leave, following reports of misconduct and negligence at the jail filed by the correction officers.

Jail Capt. Michael Mahlmeister was previously appointed interim warden until a new warden is hired.

Visitation temporarily suspended due to COVID cases

Mahlmeister said in-person visitation for all inmates will be temporarily suspended as some inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, with some officers out for COVID-related matters as well.

He said all positive inmates have been isolated, jail staff is cleaning/sanitizing areas twice per shift, and inmates are using Styrofoam trays to try and prevent any contamination.

