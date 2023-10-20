Committee organizing Tri-town 4th of July Parade for Livermore Falls area for 2024

Oct. 20—LIVERMORE FALLS — Two women have stepped up to organize the Tri-town 4th of July Parade on July 3, 2024.

Kristie Cooper of Livermore and Ashley Brewer of Lewiston have been working on the project since the two former organizers couldn't this year because of a lack of volunteers.

Christie Cooper of Livermore, left, and Ashley Brewer of Lewiston are organizing the Tri-town 4th of July Parade for July 3, 2024, in the Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls area. A committee has started a cash calendar raffle for November to help raise money to pay for the Shriners to attend and for other expenses. Submitted photo

The Tri-town 4th of July Parade Committee has a Facebook page so people can keep up with what is going on.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The group has started a cash calendar raffle for November to help raise money to pay for the Shriners to attend and other expenses.

"I'm selling tickets and I passed out some to family and friends," Cooper wrote in a private message. "We've started a Facebook page Tri-town 4th of July parade and if people want to purchase a ticket they can message us there or call me at 207-320-1191."

Brewer can be reached at TriTownParade2024@yahoo.com.

Advertisement

Former Livermore Town Clerk Renda Guild of Livermore is also selling tickets for $10 for the cash calendar. She can be reached on Facebook or at 207-931-7338.

The group also had a table at the Apple Pumpkin Festival on Sept. 30.

Cooper has entered floats in parades for 15 years.

"Building floats is my passion! When I heard the parade was canceled I knew I had to step up to keep the tradition going," she wrote in a message earlier this year.

"We have big dreams of having the best ever 4th of July parade next year," Cooper wrote.

The group is open to any and all participants in the parade, including trucks, trailers, groups, sports teams, boats, ATVs, walkers, bikes, animals, strollers, wagons and marching bands.

facebook

tweet

reddit

email

print

Loading....

Share this Article

Give this Article

You can share 5 more gift articles this month.

Anyone can access the link you share with no account required. Learn more.

Copy Link

Email

Article link sent!

An error has occurred. Please try again.

Send!

Subscribe to gift this article

With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

It looks like you do not have any active subscriptions. To get one, go to the subscriptions page.

Subscribe to gift this article

With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Already a subscriber? Sign in.

------

Invalid username/password.

Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.

Enter your email and password to access comments.

Email address

Password

Login

Forgot Password?

Don't have a commenting profile? Create one.

Hi, to comment on stories you must create a commenting profile. This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.

Already have a commenting profile? Login.

Invalid username/password.

Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.

Create a commenting profile by providing an email address, password and display name. You will receive an email to complete the registration. Please note the display name will appear on screen when you participate.

Email Address

Password

Display Name

create

Create

Already registered? Log in to join the discussion.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here's why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Email Address

reset

Log out of Comments

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

A section of Whistle Stop Trail in Jay reopens after rain over 3 months being closed

Next »

Norway names local attorney as town manager

filed under:

jay maine, listen, livermore falls maine

Related Stories

Loading Related Posts

Latest Articles

*

Local Sports

Junior hockey: David Helledy paces Nordiques past Jr. Hat Tricks

*

News

Oxford County arrest log: Oct. 20, 2023

*

Israel Palestinians OilIsrael Palestinians Oil

Business

Long lines at gas pump unlikely, but Middle East crisis could disrupt oil supplies, raise prices

*

Oxford Hills

Norway names local attorney as town manager

*

Firefighters Contaminated GearFirefighters Contaminated Gear

Business

'Forever chemical' bans face hard truth: Many can't be replaced