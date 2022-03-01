Committee probing U.S. Capitol attack subpoenas six over false election claims

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol building is pictured in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol said on Tuesday it had issued subpoenas to six people who promoted false claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and participated in, or encouraged, actions based on those false claims.

The individuals subpoenaed included Cleta Mitchell, a lawyer who advised former President Donald Trump, and Christina Bobb, a reporter for the far-right One America News Network who also worked part time for the Trump legal team, a statement from the panel said.

Subpoenas also were sent to Trump campaign attorney Kenneth Chesebro, Washington lobbyist and attorney Katherine Friess, Kurt Olsen, a private attorney who contacted Department of Justice officials on Trump's behalf, and Phillip Kline, the former attorney general of Kansas.

"The Select Committee is seeking information about attempts to disrupt or delay the certification of electoral votes and any efforts to corruptly change the outcome of the 2020 election," Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the Jan. 6 Select Committee, said in a statement.

"The six individuals we've subpoenaed today all have knowledge related to those matters and will help the Select Committee better understand all the various strategies employed to potentially affect the outcome of the election," Thompson said.

(The story is refiled to add a dropped letter in headline)

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Jan Wolfe; Editing by Tim Ahmann, Bernard Orr)

