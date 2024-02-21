Committee proposed to help get more public art on display in Butte
Butte-Silver Bow is considering a seven-member committee that could review and help get art projects done on city streets.
Butte-Silver Bow is considering a seven-member committee that could review and help get art projects done on city streets.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Lopez-Galvan wore a Butker jersey during last week's Super Bowl parade.
What are private student loans? These loans, provided by banks and credit unions, can supplement your other financial aid after you've exhausted federal loans.
The next wave of streaming bundles could entail media companies teaming up instead of competing with each other.
It’s no surprise then that the startup world has seen a flurry of startups focused on streamlining the permitting process. The latest to receive venture funding is PermitFlow, a Y Combinator alum that has developed “end-to-end” workflow and automation software that aims to “take care of permitting from soup to nuts,” according to its founders. “We think of it kind of like a TurboTax for construction permitting since it handles everything from upfront research, application, permit preparation, submission, monitoring, common response and coordination, all the way through to permit issuance,” said co-founder and CEO Francis Thumpasery.
Law enforcement officers in Cochise County, Arizona, say a 23-year-old stole a truck carrying 10 new Corvettes because he needed a ride home.
Back in 2016, Netflix open-sourced Conductor, its microservices orchestration platform, but last December, it announced that it would discontinue maintaining it. Thankfully, for the many companies that rely on it, the creators of Conductor had previously left the company to launch Orkes, a startup that provides an enterprise-grade microservices platform based on the open-source project. Orkes took over the maintenance of Conductor for the time being and today the company announced that it has now raised a $20 million Series A on top of its $9.3 million seed round in 2022.
Nintendo is bringing classic RPG Mother 3 to Switch Online, but only in Japan. It has never released the RPG outside of its homeland.
The stories you need to start your day: The Alabama embryo ruling, Lionel Messi’s new docuseries and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
A Delaware judge found Tesla’s board wasn't independent enough from Elon Musk. That could make it more difficult to give the CEO what he wants: a new legal home in Texas.
Here's everything you need to know as we enter the offseason.
We expect buyers to appreciate the new 2025 Mini Countryman's increase in size, but not the high-performance John Cooper Works model's hyper aggressive dynamics.
Two strategists have boosted their projections for how far stocks can run in 2024.
The popular line of sprays and lotions is effective, affordable and easy to find.
NFL free agency could have some recognizable, big-name stars.
Our team has reviewed plans from Purple Carrot, Hungryroot, Daily Harvest and more to help you find a convenient option for staying healthy.
Spring training games begin this week, but several top free agents still need a team.
Two of the country's biggest homebuilders have said they aren't planning on pulling back on their practice of offering mortgage rate buydowns, where builders cover a portion of the interest rate a buyer pays on a loan.
The U.S. government has sanctioned two key members of LockBit, the Russian-speaking hacking and extortion gang accused of launching ransomware attacks against victims across the U.S. and internationally. In a post on Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury confirmed it is sanctioning two Russian nationals, Artur Sungatov and Ivan Gennadievich Kondratiev. Sungatov and Kondratiev were separately indicted by U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday for their alleged involvement with LockBit.
A spam attack that impacted the open source X rival Mastodon, Misskey and other apps highlights how the decentralized social web, also known as the fediverse, is open to abuse. Over the past several days, attackers have targeted smaller Mastodon servers, taking advantage of open registrations to automate the creation of spam accounts. Mastodon founder and CEO Eugen Rochko confirmed the attack in a post over the weekend, adding that Mastodon server administrators should switch over registration to approval mode and block disposal email providers to help combat the problem.