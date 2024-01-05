Committee readies project list for Joplin tax proposal

Jan. 5—A committee of Joplin residents will present its findings and project recommendations to City Council on Monday for a capital improvements sales tax proposal to be decided by voters April 2.

During a meeting Wednesday, committee members held final discussions on the picks and concluded that their proposed list of projects largely targets what members concluded are areas with needed maintenance and repair of streets, bridges and flood protection systems.

City officials will ask voters to renew the existing three-eighths-cent capital improvements sales tax this spring. The tax is used to pay for projects that include street maintenance and construction, airport construction and maintenance, flooding reduction, and construction of trails and bridges.

The residents committee appointed by the council has studied the list of potential projects and conducted a scoring exercise where each project was weighed against another. City staff then compiled the scores to determine the committee's priorities.

The City Council and city staff had previously selected 12 nondiscretionary projects amounting to $44.75 million that must be included in the list that goes to the voting public. The council also prioritized a list of 11 projects. The committee's selections match seven of those.

The council will ultimately decide the final project lineup based on the prioritized lists.

The committee on Wednesday discussed its list to assure it was a construction agenda that most represented what members believe is needed. The residents' priorities are 16 street, bridge and stormwater projects from 33 possibilities.

Public safety issues

During the meeting, committee member Doug Doll said he hopes the city has considered the public safety issues surrounding an increase in traffic in the area of 32nd Street where it intersects with Davis and Hammons boulevards once a new apartment complex of more than 240 units opens.

There is a plan by the city and the Missouri Department of Transportation to reroute Davis Boulevard and move that intersection farther east from the Kansas City Southern train crossing that sits on 32nd Street.

Another committee member, Charles McGrew, asked if the committee could reallocate funding. He said it is his opinion and that of other residents that there should be more street repairs. He said they believe the city should not spend a large portion of the money to build new projects until street conditions are improved. He said city streets are poorly paved and that intersections need much work.

City Manager Nick Edwards said the committee did have the ability to change allocations to direct more funds to street surface repairs. Street surface repairs are allocated on the list to receive $10 million or $1 million a year over the next decade if the tax is renewed. That amount could repair about 50 lane miles of streets, city staff said.

Members and city staff discussed shifting some funds from projects such as repairs for Willow Branch, a downtown flood control system that is in need of work.

Committee member Shawn Hull said that some other projects on the list such as Seventh Street repairs and intersection improvements as well as bridge maintenance provide more money for street repairs other than a $10 million allocation to street surface repairs that tops both the council and committee lists.

Leslie Haase, the city's finance director, said there also is added money for annual street microsurfacing and other repairs designated in the project list for another sales tax — the transportation sales tax. It provides $22.5 million over 10 years for maintenance, she said.

The public works director, Dan Johnson, said that over the last decade there have been new asphalt sealers and other technological changes the city will use that can keep streets in better condition.

"A big part of this (list) is heavy on maintenance," committee member Chad Greer said. Another committee member, Sallie Beard, said the list of recommendations that came from city staff appeared to be intentional and aggressive toward maintenance, which would address the committee's concerns.

Haase said about $60 million of the expected $73.4 million in projects on the lists involves maintenance of city infrastructure.

If the city's projection of 2% increases in tax collections occurs each of the next 10 years, that could mean $74 million to $78 million over 10 years, or about $6.8 million in revenue starting in 2025 increasing to about $8.1 million in its last year.

Voters first approved the sales tax in 2004 and renewed it in 2014. It will sunset this year on Dec. 31 unless renewed.