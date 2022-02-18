Committee recommends using $32 million bond, $16 million in federal money for new school

Pope students ask for county commissioners to vote for a new Pope on signs they created ahead of Tuesday's budget committee meeting. Thirty signs are expected to be outside of the next two commission meetings.

In the second of four meetings about construction for a new Pope School, the Madison County Commission’s budget committee recommended two funding sources to pay for a $48 million, 1,250-student school.

The committee recommended $32 million in a loan and $16 million in American Rescue Plan Act federal funding Tuesday morning.

The financial management committee said it would recommend the $48 million model to the full commission contingent on the budget committee’s recommendation and based on a Feb. 24 special-called meeting to discuss funding.

“If we can handle it, why not do it?” county commissioner Jason Compton said after reminding his peers about 30-year discussions about the need for the school.

He, chairman Doug Stephenson and Marcus Love voted in favor.

Budget committee member Mike Taylor voted against the recommendation after the committee discussed funding, student capacity and growth and other county projects.

The money

Pope School parents placed a few signs outside the Madison County Complex so commissioners could see how students felt about the need for a new school. Thirty signs are expected to be at the next two commission meetings.

A $32 million bond will put Madison County debt at $106.7 million.

This fiscal year, Madison County started with $84.7 million in debt and will pay off $13.7 million, more than the $12.7 million the county has been paying off annually, Madison County Finance Director Karen Bell said.

The balloon debt payment of $19.4 million due in 2027 for the renovated Jackson Central-Merry School is currently listed as part of the county’s debt because the state’s comptroller office recognizes the debt. The county started making the $1 million lease payments on the school this year.

Also in 2027, the city’s 10-year, $6 million sales tax contribution ends. The city stopped making a $12 million contribution in 2017. When the county threatened to sue, the two entities compromised on a $6 million contribution for 10 years. Commissioner Joey Hale has agreed to ask about that continuing past 2027, which could be a new administration if Mayor Scott Conger doesn’t run or isn’t re-elected in 2023.

Of the more than $19 million in American Rescue Plan funding, the commission has used about $1.76 million on the county-wide premium pay and extra incentives for public safety employees and a $150,000 match to Southwest Electric Company for emergency broadband services, leaving $17.1 million.

That funding could be used on whatever the county chooses, including building a school. Using it for the school was one of the requests that the commission was still considering.

Other requests include:

Funding a hotel or motel

Funding economic development for the local chamber

Renovations to the Chancery Court’s second floor

Body scanners for the sheriff’s department

Additions or improvements to renovate the old jail to accommodate social distancing

Paying employees rather than having them use their sick leave

1,250-student capacity

The $48 million option is for a 146,000 square ft. building that holds 1,250 students in contrast to the $42 million, 1,000-student option that allows 25% growth.

Taylor said he can see the 1,000 number but isn’t convinced of 55% growth of the model for 1,250 students – the same sentiment of another commissioner Jimmy Arnold who expressed the school’s lack of growth since consolidation.

At a February Education Vision meeting, he said Pope’s population hasn’t grown, except when a sixth grade was added to already overcrowded school.

But the school hasn’t had space to grow being that it’s been overcrowded and had temporary trailers since before city-county consolidation in the 1980s.

Not even the school system has grown, a commissioner pointed out.

County commission chairman Gary Deaton said the school system had 13,800 students when the district consolidated and became and JMCSS in 1990. Now, there are around 12,500 students.

District Nine Madison County Commissioner, Joey Hale, attends the discourse at Jackson-Madison Health Department in Jackson, Tenn., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

Commissioners Jason Compton and Joey Hale feel that the 1,250 may not be enough.

Ford’s Blue Oval City coming to West Tennessee, which Hale compared to Nissan growing Murfreesboro and Smryna by about 5% annually, will grow Jackson-Madison County.

“We’re still building Pope by what we have today,” Hale said.

Pope as a K-6 is overcrowded by 200 because enrollment is at nearly 600 and the school was built for 400. Thelma Barker Elementary in the area is over its capacity. Combined, 600 Pope students, 200 Thelma Barker students and 200 Northeast Middle School seventh and eighth graders – who are zoned for Pope but have been bused to Northeast – puts enrollment at 1,000.

“We’re at a thousand students without any growth,” Hale said. “In my opinion, we can’t build for what we need right now; we need to at least look three years in the future.

“If we miss this, shame on us. It’s too easy not to move forward."

The growth will be unknown until it happens, he said.

More than a school is needed

Jason Compton speaks with Mike Taylor after a Madison County Commission meeting Jan. 22, 2019, at West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center in Jackson.

“As a commission and as a budget (committee), we also have to keep in mind that Pope School is not the only thing that’s going to be done or have to be done,” Taylor said about the county’s known needs and unknown emergencies. “And $48 million is going to stretch our debt to the max.”

Long-term projects include:

$50 million going toward the jail at the end of this fiscal year

Between $4 million and $6 million of a “wish list” of departments’ project needs over the next three years

The projected $600,000 partial demolition of Beach Bluff School

The commission has also created a subcommittee to review the costs of a new juvenile detention center, which hasn’t deteriorated more than it already was, Bell said calling it “OK.”

Some expenses – such as conferences, travel, training and professional development – have decreased or were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Bell warned the committee, but are expected to rise again.

“Yes, we’re always going to have a list, but Pope is the No. 1 item on that list to be completed,” Compton said.

And to the students and staff who call Pope home, it’s a No. 1 priority to them.

Lasherica Thornton is The Jackson Sun's education reporter. Reach her by email at lthornton@jacksonsun.com. Follow her on Twitter: @LashericaT

