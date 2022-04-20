Commodities Broker Marex Posts Record Profit on Market Boom

(Bloomberg) -- London commodities brokerage Marex Group posted a record profit last year as prices for energy, metals and agricultural products soared as economies reopened following pandemic lockdowns.

The commodities boom has been a boon for trading houses which thrive on volatility, while brokers who make markets and execute trades also flourished last year. That volatility has soared even higher since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, pressuring brokers and their clients in the form of margin calls that can abruptly draw on cash reserves.

“We have successfully navigated the recent geopolitical disruption in the commodities markets, carefully managing risk and maintaining a strong capital and liquidity position,” Chief Executive Officer Ian Lowitt said in a statement on Wednesday. “We have seen a very strong start to 2022.”

Pretax profit rose 29% to $79.6 million in 2021 from the previous year, while revenue also climbed to a record at $543 million, Marex said.

The company shelved plans for an initial public offering last year in favor of acquisitions of Volcap Trading and Arfinco that brought it into the grains and soft commodity broking space. Lowitt suggested that the buying spree could continue, saying that Marex would grow “both organically and through strategic bolt-on acquisitions.”

