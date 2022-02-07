Commodities drive Indonesia economic recovery in 2021

Palm oil was among the key export commodities that helped return Indonesia to economic growth in 2021 (AFP/Azwar Ipank) (Azwar Ipank)
·2 min read

Indonesia's economy returned to growth last year as surging commodity prices helped drive a recovery from a coronavirus-triggered recession, data showed Monday, though officials warned the outlook depended on how well the fast-spreading Omicron variant is managed.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy expanded 3.69 percent on-year, the country's statistics agency said, having contracted in 2020 for the first time since 1998 during the region's financial crisis.

The healthy rebound came largely on the back of declining coronavirus cases and robust exports, as prices for key commodities such as palm oil, coal and nickel rose significantly, Central Statistics Bureau head Margo Yuwono told a news conference.

And in an optimistic sign, the economy grew a forecast-beating 5.02 percent on-year in the final three months.

"We hope the momentum of the economic recovery will be maintained in 2022 as long as we all agree that health protocols are critical so daily cases will decline and mobility will get better," Yuwono said.

The country's trade surplus for 2021 reached $35.34 billion, its highest in 15 years, the statistics agency reported earlier.

Indonesia was hit hard in July as the Delta variant swept the country, forcing the government to impose tighter social-distancing restrictions that hobbled businesses.

A subsequent easing of those restrictions as cases declined in the fourth quarter allowed for a bounceback in some sectors, including transportation.

But daily caseloads are once again surging owing to Omicron, with the country reporting 30,000 cases a day compared with fewer than 1,000 in December, forcing officials to reimpose containment measures in Jakarta, Bandung and Bali.

The government expects daily cases to peak by late February or early March.

Despite worries over Omicron, the Central Bank of Indonesia has projected the economy to grow 4.7-5.5 percent this year, while the International Monetary Fund has projected a 5.6 percent expansion in 2022 and 6.0 percent in 2023.

Dsa/cwl/dan

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australia to open borders to vaccinated travelers on Feb. 21

    Australia will open its borders to all vaccinated tourists and business travelers from Feb. 21 in a further relaxation of pandemic restrictions announced Monday. Australia imposed some of the world’s toughest travel restrictions on its citizens and permanent residents in March 2020 to prevent them from bringing COVID-19 home. When the border restrictions were relaxed in November in response to an increasing vaccination rate among the Australian population, international students and skilled migrants were prioritized over tourists in being welcomed back to Australia.

  • Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

    Indonesia has temporarily banned foreign tourists entering the country through Jakarta's airport, the transport ministry said, in a bid to slow a spike in coronavirus infections driven by the Omicron variant. The move to bar tourists flying to Jakarta comes just days after Bali welcomed the first international flight in nearly two years carrying foreign visitors.

  • Australian PM signals reopening borders to tourists 'not far away'

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday that the reopening of the country's borders to international tourists may not be far away, adding that the parliament will debate the matter this week. Australia, which shut its borders in March of 2020, has been going through a staggered reopening in recent months, allowing in only its citizens and residents, skilled migrants, international students and certain seasonal workers. In January, Morrison said he hoped international borders could fully reopen before Easter.

  • Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure

    More than 17 million Vietnamese students were due to return to school on Monday for the first time in about a year, the health ministry said, as authorities announced plans to start vaccinating children from as young as five against COVID-19. Most schools in the country are due to reopen by the middle of February, the health ministry said in a statement. More than 75% of Vietnam's 98 million people have received at least two vaccine shots and authorities aim to administer a booster shot to all of the adult population by the end of March.

  • Taiwan says U.S. has not approached it on LNG diversion

    Taiwan has not been approached by the United States on the issue of diverting some supplies of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to Europe if the Ukraine crisis leads to a disruption, the economy ministry said on Monday. Last month, the United States, the world's top producer of natural gas, asked Qatar and other major energy producers to examine whether they could supply Europe if Russia were to cut supplies as a result of tension over Ukraine. The United States has also asked Japan if it could divert some LNG to Europe in case of such a disruption, Japanese government sources told Reuters last week, and Japan has said it would consider how it could help.

  • Reporter dragged away by Chinese security live on air during Winter Olympics opening ceremony

    A television reporter was manhandled and dragged away by Chinese security live on air while covering the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

  • The Republican Knives Are Out for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

    Brandon Bell/Getty ImagesSouth Dakota Republicans haven’t lost a statewide election since 2008. They have slapped Democrats around in just about every campaign, even running unopposed for a U.S. Senate seat in 2010 and U.S. House seat in 2020.Now it seems like they’re so desperate for a good fight that they’ve picked several among themselves.Gov. Kristi Noem, who has been riding high in polls in her state, has never lost an election. She served four terms in Congress before being elected governo

  • Conservative National Review Calls GOP 'Morally Repellent' For Latest Jan. 6 Response

    Calling the action of the Jan. 6 rioters "legitimate political discourse" is “political malpractice of the highest order coming from people whose entire job is politics."

  • Trump’s incendiary Texas speech may have deepened his legal troubles, experts say

    Promising pardons for insurrectionists and calling for protests if indicted could help make a case for obstruction of justice Trump’s speech in Conroe, Texas, may have deepened his legal troubles. Photograph: Brian Cahn/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock Donald Trump’s incendiary call at a Texas rally for his backers to ready massive protests against “radical, vicious, racist prosecutors” could constitute obstruction of justice or other crimes and backfire legally on Trump, say former federal prosecutors. Tr

  • 'It's not like we don't have enough jobs here in Wisconsin': Ron Johnson won't try to land Oshkosh Corp. postal vehicle work

    Sen. Ron Johnson said he will not persuade Oshkosh Corp to place over 1,000 new manufacturing jobs in Wisconsin.

  • Trump went after 'Old Crow Mitch McConnell' in a statement issued after Pence said the former president was 'wrong'

    "President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election," Pence said during a speech on Friday.

  • AOC heading to Texas to campaign against Democratic colleague

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., announced a rally in Texas in support of two candidates in next month's Democratic primary.

  • Trump said the GOP is 'getting absolutely creamed' in redistricting and blamed Mitch McConnell, even though redistricting happens at the state level

    Democrats have picked up some recent wins in challenges against congressional and legislative maps drawn by Republicans.

  • McMaster pushes back on RNC, calls events of Jan. 6 'illegitimate political discourse'

    Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster in an interview on Sunday pushed back on the Republican National Committee (RNC), saying the events of Jan. 6 amounted to "illegitimate political discourse.""It was it was illegitimate political discourse because it was an assault on the first branch of government," McMaster said during an appearance on CBS's "Face the Nation.""And so I think it's really important for us to come together now,...

  • Trump Reportedly 'Never Stopped Ripping' Up White House Documents And Breaking The Law

    Staffers grabbed piles of paper torn up by Trump to try to reconstruct documents that were legally required to be preserved, The Washington Post reports.

  • 'Global Dream' turns into nightmare for German port town

    The unfinished "Global Dream" rests quietly in a dock as the Covid-19 pandemic has turned the cruise ship into a nightmare for the shipyard in Wismar along Germany's windswept Baltic coast.

  • Republicans back Pence rebuke of Trump on overturning 2020 election

    A number of GOP figures on Sunday said they backed former Vice President Mike Pence in his rebuke of former President Trump's claim that he had the authority to overturn the 2020 election results.Pence made headlines on Friday when he broke from Trump in the clearest terms yet, saying the former president was "wrong" in believing he had the right to overturn the election when he oversaw the official count of electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021. The...

  • McCaul says he doesn't agree with RNC resolution if it applies to violent rioters

    Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) on Sunday said he does not agree with the Republican National Committee's characterization of Jan. 6 being "legitimate political discourse" if it applies to those who committed violence that day."I do not agree with that statement if it's applying to those who committed criminal offenses and violence to overtake our shrine of democracy," McCaul told ABC "This Week" host Martha Raddatz when asked if he supported the...

  • New Jan. 6 Footage Shows Capitol Rioter Threatening To 'Cut Their Head Off'

    The video was released hours after the GOP said Capitol rioters were engaging in "legitimate political discourse."

  • Factbox-Facts about Philippines presidential hopeful Ferdinand Marcos Jr

    Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of the late dictator whose rule defined the Philippines' recent history, is leading opinion polls on the race to become president, three months ahead of a May 9 election. Below are some facts about the controversial frontrunner and his famous family. WHO IS FERDINAND MARCOS JR.?