Commodities in 'perfect storm' says ERG, as crisis starts super cycle

A view inside Eurasian Resources Group's (ERG) Aksu Ferroalloys Plant in the town of Aksu, north-eastern Kazakhstan
Divya Chowdhury and Savio Shetty
·2 min read

By Divya Chowdhury and Savio Shetty

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Years of under-investment in mining of metals essential to energy transition, supply shocks and high energy prices will continue to drive commodity prices higher, Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) Chief Executive Benedikt Sobokta said on Wednesday.

Combined with COVID-related logistical issues and demand for transparency on sustainability these factors have brought together "all the ingredients for a perfect storm in commodity markets," he told the Reuters Global Markets Forum in Davos.

Sobokta said that a commodity super cycle has now begun and will carry on for the next 30 years, predicting a 20% rise in copper prices by the end of 2022.

Luxembourg-based, privately-held ERG is a global supplier of copper and cobalt. It also supplies alumina and iron ore and is the only producer of high-grade aluminium in Kazakhstan.

Sobokta believes a fossil fuel resurgence is temporary, and the transition to a lower carbon economy "cannot be stopped," which will require a projected $50 trillion in the next three decades.

"Anything between $200-$300 billion in investment per year will be required for the mining industry to satisfy demand for the energy transition," he said, with much of this invested into the mining of copper, nickel, cobalt and other metals.

In an environment of high prices and supply chain pressures, Sobokta expects companies and countries to stockpile strategic raw materials, including oil, copper, cobalt and other metals.

"If you get small supply disruptions, you are going to see big swings in prices," Sobokta said, adding that he expected to see an impact in the second half of 2022.

Major end-users such as the automotive industry are already trying to strike long-term off-take agreements to buy metals such as lithium and cobalt at current market prices, he said.

"It tells you how difficult it is to get your hands on material long term - and particularly material that is clean from an ESG (environmental, social and governance) point of view," he added.

(This interview was conducted in the Reuters Global Markets Forum. Join GMF on Refinitiv Messenger: )

(Reporting by Divya Chowdhury in Davos and Savio Shetty in Mumbai; Editing byAlexander Smith)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • TerraUSD developers vote to create new blockchain without failed stablecoin

    Developers behind failed stablecoin TerraUSD have voted to abandon the token in favor of creating a new blockchain and digital asset weeks after the cryptocurrency collapsed, according to a tweet from the Terra blockchain protocol. Both tokens have lost nearly all of their value since TerraUSD, known as UST, slipped below its 1:1 peg to the dollar earlier this month. Under the recovery plan for the Terra ecosystem, developers will create a new Terra blockchain with a revived Luna token.

  • CBO sees sharp reduction in FY 2022 deficit, but slowing economy to boost debt

    The U.S. budget deficit for fiscal 2022 will shrink to $1.036 trillion from $2.775 trillion in fiscal 2021 as a strong economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic produces a surge of tax receipts, the Congressional Budget Office said on Wednesday. The CBO said in new economic and baseline budget forecasts based on current tax and spending laws that its fiscal 2022 deficit forecast is now $118 billion less than an estimate made last July. The non-partisan fiscal referee agency also issued new economic forecasts, showing U.S. real GDP growth at a solid 3.1% for calendar 2022, driven by strong consumer spending, down from a sharp 5.5% rebound in 2021.

  • Countries Are Redeveloping Farms That Could Be Cutting Carbon

    (Bloomberg) -- Countries are redeveloping abandoned croplands at a rate that is jeopardizing the land’s contributions to reducing CO₂, according to a report published today in the journal Science Advances. The new study, drawn from analysis of satellite imagery dating back to the 1980s, should help policymakers better evaluate how their land-use practices help or inhibit efforts to reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations and restore ecosystems. Most Read from BloombergBiden Demands US ‘

  • CBO Sees Budget Deficit Shrinking in 2022 as Pandemic Costs Wane

    (Bloomberg) -- The US federal budget deficit will shrink dramatically this year -- to an estimated $1 trillion -- due to a surge in tax revenue and the expiration of pandemic-related aid programs, the Congressional Budget Office said. Most Read from BloombergBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysTexas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children, One TeacherWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipThe s

  • US Seeks Second Set of Dispute-End Talks on Canada Dairy Quotas

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is requesting dispute-settlement consultations for a second time over Canada’s dairy quotas, alleging that they’re undermining access that the nation agreed to provide American producers.Most Read from BloombergBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysTexas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children, One TeacherWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipThe Biden administration is cha

  • IIF cuts 2022 global GDP growth estimate in half, flows to EM to drop 42%

    The Institute of International Finance slashed its 2022 growth outlook for global output in half, citing the economic effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China's response to a COVID-19 wave and tighter monetary policy in the United States. The IIF also expects capital flows to emerging markets to shrink by 42% from last year.

  • Maserati launches MC20 Cielo amid focus on quality not quantity

    Maserati's turnaround plan aims to liberate the Stellantis luxury brand from being a "slave to volumes" which has weighed on quality, its CEO Davide Grasso said on Wednesday, unveiling a convertible version of its MC20 sportscar. Maserati, which returned to operating profit last year, delivered 24,200 cars in 2021, up 7.3% from 2020. "That was a success in terms of numbers, not necessarily for customers," Grasso said, adding defect rates at Maserati were at that time higher than the average in luxury and premium markets.

  • First Majestic Announces Proposed Sale of the La Guitarra Silver Mine

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2022) - First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement dated May 24, 2022 to sell its 100% owned past producing La Guitarra Silver Mine located in the Temascaltepec mining district, Mexico State to Sierra Madre Gold & Silver Ltd. ("Sierra Madre") (SM: TSX.V) for total consideration of US$35 million ...

  • Should iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) Be on Your Investing Radar?

    Style Box ETF report for IWM

  • Shoe retailer Aldo planning to relocate in Westfield Galleria

    Montreal-based shoe retailer Aldo will be closing its current location in the Westfield Galleria at Roseville next month, but is planning to reopen in a different space in the shopping mall later this year.

  • Big oil consultant resigns with scathing email to 1,400 executives asking them all to ‘look in the mirror’

    The former Shell contractor said she felt she had “no other choice” but to call the company out.

  • Abercrombie shares drop 30% as high costs dent margin forecast

    (Reuters) -Abercrombie & Fitch Co on Tuesday lost nearly a third of its market value after the retailer cut its annual forecasts for sales and margins and posted a surprise quarterly loss due to a surge in freight and raw material costs. Abercrombie, which had airfreighted goods to push its products through a clogged supply chain for the key holiday season, was left with excess inventory in the quarter after the festive period. In contrast, high-end players including Ralph Lauren and French brand Chanel on Tuesday forecast upbeat 2022, as the companies cushion the impact of inflation through price increases.

  • Gold books worst fall in two weeks, snaps 4-day rally as Fed minutes loom

    Gold for June delivery closed 1% lower on Wednesday at $1,846.30 an ounce, as investors await Federal Reserve minutes of its early May meeting.

  • At $6.09 a Gallon, LA Pays Record Gasoline Price Over US Average

    (Bloomberg) -- Los Angeles drivers know they pay more for gasoline than the average US driver: It’s the price for cleaner air in a state that’s made being green part of its DNA.Most Read from BloombergBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysTexas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children, One TeacherWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipWhat motorists in LA -- a city famed for its car culture -- may

  • BlackRock's Fink says clients must decide how to navigate energy transition

    (Reuters) -BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Laurence Fink on Wednesday said clients must decide for themselves how to navigate the energy transition, positioning the world's largest asset manager in the middle ground of a debate over what role financial companies should play in addressing climate change. Speaking at the company's annual shareholder meeting, which was webcast, Fink reiterated that the firm does not restrict investments in energy companies, and said it is working to expand options for clients to cast proxy votes directly.

  • Key Takeaways From Minutes of the Fed's May Policy Meeting

    Here are key takeaways from minutes of the Federal Reserve's May 3-4 policy meeting, released Wednesday: Most Fed officials saw half-point rate hikes as appropriate at the next two meetings, consistent with Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the press conference. Yet while policy makers saw the potential for rates to go high enough to constrain the economy, there were hints of a possible pause: an “expedited” tightening would leave the Fed “well positioned later this year to assess the effects of

  • NASA’s InSight Lander Takes One Last Dusty Selfie Before It Shuts Down for Good

    NASA/JPL-CaltechOne of NASA’s Mars robots has taken one last selfie as it powers down for good.The agency released a photo of the InSight lander covered in red Martian dust on Monday, along with an announcement that the robot’s arms will soon be placed in a “retirement pose” as it begins to shut down operations for good, according to a press release. Since its solar panels are covered in dust, it produces less power. As such, it won’t be able to perform its usual functions over the coming months

  • Bank of America CEO talks recession odds and $22/hour wages

    DAVOS, Switzerland — Don't put Bank of America (BofA) CEO Brian T. Moynihan in the imminent recession camp that is housing some economists and execs at this year's World Economic Forum (WEF).

  • Stocks Climb, Dollar Pares Gains After Fed Minutes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting gave no signals that officials could turn more hawkish soon to fight inflation.Most Read from BloombergBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysTexas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children, One TeacherWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipThe S&P 500 pushed higher, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outpe

  • Inflation: What you're watching is consumers rolling over, Jefferies analyst says

    "The consumer is being more cautious with their dollar," Jefferies senior analyst Brent Thill tells Yahoo Finance Live.