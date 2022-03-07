Commodities Rack Up More Stunning Gains as Supply Fears Deepen

Bloomberg News
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Commodities racked up more scorching price gains at the start of another tumultuous week as Russia intensifies the war in Ukraine, which Citigroup Inc. says is “transformative” for energy, metals and crops markets.

The Russian invasion is shaking up raw materials because the nation is a heavyweight supplier in so many areas. With the U.S. talking to its allies about a possible embargo on Russian oil supplies -- and the Kremlin vowing to finish its mission in Ukraine -- a prolonged period of volatility and uncertainty looms, ramping up inflation concerns and posing fresh challenges for monetary policy.

Commodities are already coming off a record-breaking week, when prices of everything from energy to metals and farm products jumped 13% to a fresh record, according to the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index.

“Expectations for commodities are challenged and transformed by the military activities under way in Ukraine – and have inevitably become more bullish,” Citigroup Inc. wrote in its quarterly update on raw materials. “No matter what the outcome, the world will have changed whenever the current conflict reaches a point of stabilization.”

Brent crude surged as much as 18% after opening on Monday, while nickel jumped 19% and wheat slammed into its upward trading limit. Palladium reached a record and gold passed $2,000 an ounce.

