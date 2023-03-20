Commodities Show Cautious Return to Risk on Credit Suisse Rescue

Rob Verdonck
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Commodity markets signaled a modest, initial return to risk after a dramatic weekend of intervention by the authorities that saw UBS Group AG agree to buy Credit Suisse Group AG and central banks boost dollar liquidity.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Crude oil edged higher after collapsing by 12% last week, while copper futures also gained. Gold — which had benefited from the turmoil with a rally toward $2,000 an ounce — dropped as much as 0.7% as the week’s trading kicked off.

After hitting a record last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Bloomberg Commodities Spot Index has lost more than a quarter of its value as concerns over a global slowdown, higher interest rates, and a huge selloff in natural gas dragged the gauge lower. The upheaval in the banking sector — marked by the swift collapse of several US lenders and subsequent crisis at Credit Suisse — then deepened the rout, although bullion was a beneficiary.

At the weekend, with a crisis of confidence threatening to spread across financial markets, the Swiss government brokered the deal for Credit Suisse, including a guarantee for potential losses from the assets UBS is taking over. In addition, the Federal Reserve and five other central banks announced coordinated action to boost liquidity in US dollar swap arrangements.

The slump in commodities has come despite China’s rapid reemergence after officials ditched the Covid Zero policy that had acted as a brake on consumption. Last week, Beijing cut the amount of cash banks must keep in reserve at the central bank to support lending and strengthen the recovery

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • UBS to take over Credit Suisse, central banks act on liquidity

    UBS sealed a deal to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse in an effort to avoid further market-shaking turmoil in global banking, Swiss authorities said on Sunday. Meanwhile, global central banks said they would open daily dollar taps to their banks.

  • Australian Clinical Labs Puts $1.1 Billion Bid to Healius

    (Bloomberg) -- Pathology business Australian Clinical Labs Ltd. has made an all-stock offer for larger rival Healius Ltd. worth A$1.58 billion ($1.1 billion) that would create the largest player in the country as the industry struggles in the wake of Covid-19.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Agains

  • Credit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingUBS Group AG is offering to buy Credit Suisse Group AG for as much as $1 billion, a deal that the troubled Swiss firm is pushing back on with backing from its bigge

  • Credit Suisse, the Risk-Taking Swiss Banking Giant, Succumbs to Crisis

    Credit Suisse Group AG, the Swiss banking giant that liked to live dangerously, has run out of road. The bank’s downfall has roots in the way it exited the last financial crisis flush with confidence. When the financial system seized up in 2008, Credit Suisse emerged in better shape than many rivals.

  • Oil edges up on historic Swiss banks deal, central banks support

    Oil prices rose on Monday after suffering their biggest weekly loss in months as UBS struck a deal to buy Credit Suisse and some of the world's largest central banks sought to reassure and stabilise global financial markets. Brent crude futures rose 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $73.32 a barrel by 0007 GMT after a near 12% loss last week, its biggest weekly fall since December. Switzerland's largest bank, UBS, announced late on Sunday it will buy the country's No. 2 lender Credit Suisse in a historic deal.

  • Analysis-UBS swallows doomed Credit Suisse, casting shadow over Switzerland

    UBS Group emerged as Switzerland’s one and only global bank with a state-backed rescue of its smaller peer Credit Suisse, a risky bet that makes the Swiss economy more dependent on a single lender. The unprecedented move announced late on Sunday in Zurich capped a race against time by regulators to avert a meltdown in global markets. Switzerland is pledging more than 160 billion francs ($173 billion) in loans and guarantees to underpin the new group, guarding against further risks undermining the lender.

  • Fed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve and five other central banks announced coordinated action on Sunday to boost liquidity in US dollar swap arrangements, the latest effort by policymakers to ease growing strains in the global financial system.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billio

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • Want to Rack Up $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $17,500 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    These supercharged income stocks, with an average yield of 11.47%, can generate $500 every three months from an initial investment of $17,500.

  • I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

    With inflation high and the market flailing, it can be challenging to figure out the best things to do with your money. "During economic downturns, it can be tempting to sell off your investment and...

  • If You Invested $10,000 in ExxonMobil in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    It seems like ages ago that a pandemic and massive supply glut forced oil prices to temporarily fall below zero, meaning that sellers were paying buyers to take their oil. It decimated stocks like oil major ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), which fell as much as 70% from its high. The lessons learned from this scenario can prepare investors for the next potential downturn in a historically cyclical industry.

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • Want $3,300 in Dividend Income? Invest $30,000 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The company focuses on providing financing to middle-market businesses. Ares Capital's portfolio currently includes 466 companies. Like all BDCs registered as regulated investment companies, Ares Capital returns at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders to avoid paying federal taxes.

  • The Fed is about to release its first policy decision since 3 banks collapsed. Here's what high-profile commentators and analysts say it will do.

    Another rate hike? A pause? Here's what some financial heavyweights see the Fed doing with interest rates as fears of a banking crisis grow.

  • 10 Most Undervalued Defense Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 most undervalued defense stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Defense Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and President Biden’s pledge to continue helping Ukraine against the […]

  • UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2 billion - FT

    UBS will pay more than 0.50 francs ($0.5401) a share in its own stock, far below Credit Suisse’s closing price of 1.86 francs on Friday, FT reported, citing sources. The Swiss National Bank has agreed to offer a $100 billion liquidity line to Credit Suisse as part of the deal, the FT added, citing two people familiar with the matter. Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment.

  • 3 Surefire Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Build Wealth

    Dividend stocks outperformed non-dividend payers by a 2-to-1 ratio over the last several decades. According to data from Hartford Funds and Ned Davis Research, dividend stocks managed 9.6% average annualized total returns since 1973 compared to a 4.8% return for those that don't pay dividends. The best returns tend to come from dividend growers and initiators (10.7% average annual total return).

  • The One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse Rescue

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG is emerging as a rare winner in Credit Suisse Group AG’s crisis after a historic, government-brokered deal that contains a raft of financial shock absorbers. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 42% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is a world-leading producer of memory (DRAM) and storage (NAND) semiconductors for a variety of applications. Its chips power some of the world's favorite electronics, including 5G-enabled smartphones and data centers that host cloud-based online experiences. Micron's stock price is down 42% from its all-time high as weakness in the broader economy is pointing to a sharp contraction in the company's financials in fiscal 2023.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Apple When Warren Buffett First Bought the Stock, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Many investors could be kicking themselves for not following the multibillionaire's lead with this stock.