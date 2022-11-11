Commodities Surge After China Eases Some Covid Restrictions

Sharon Cho and Yongchang Chin
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Commodities from oil to iron ore to copper jumped after China eased some Covid restrictions, raising hopes over a demand recovery in the world’s second-biggest economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Almost all major commodities traded higher following news that China reduced the amount of time that travelers and close contacts of infected people must spend in quarantine, a significant amendment of the Covid Zero policy.

Oil futures in New York and London added more than 2%, while iron ore traded in Singapore soared as much as 8.2%. Copper prices in London jumped as much as 3.4%, while precious metals and agricultural commodities also climbed.

The China news strengthened a rally that began on Wall Street, with risk assets broadly higher as lower-than-projected US inflation data set the stage for a slowdown in aggressive interest-rate hikes.

“The bulls have been waiting for such a trigger,” said Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “These two events may be enough to wash out all the bears and set up a strong and sustained rally.”

In China, industrial commodities from copper to iron ore and steel all spiked. Iron ore futures in Dalian surged as much as 6.6%, their biggest gain in over three months. Tin and nickel surged as much as 9.1% and 4.1%, respectively.

Investors have been closely watching for signs that Beijing will loosen its restrictive policies that had helped derail an earlier run up in prices. A gauge of energy and raw material prices has slumped this year over concern demand from China, the biggest buyer of commodities, will weaken into next year because of the onerous movement controls.

The news will “further fuel speculation over a broader relaxation of China’s Covid control measures, which is bullish for energy and commodities,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights in Singapore.

Still, some in the market were less optimistic. Though the relaxation of some of the rules is a step in the right direction, the jump in oil prices looks like an overreaction given China is likely to pursue its Covid Zero policy, said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV in Singapore.

“It is difficult to see a strong recovery in international travel and as a result demand, until all quarantine restrictions are lifted,” Patterson said.

The easing comes at a time when Covid cases nationwide have surged, with major outbreaks in Guangzhou and Beijing.

--With assistance from Winnie Zhu, Jasmine Ng and Liz Ng.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • SoftBank Vision Fund Loses $7.2 Billion on Tech Writedowns

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.’s core Vision Fund arm posted a $7.2 billion quarterly loss as plunging startup valuations continue to hammer the company’s financial performance. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn LingersSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomStocks Skyrocket in Best Post-CPI Day on Record: Markets

  • Fed’s Mester Sees Larger Policy Risks From Too Little Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said while she was encouraged by October’s better-than-expected inflation report, she remains more concerned the central bank could fail to sufficiently tighten monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn LingersSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Dow

  • Luxury group Richemont sounds cautious note on cost-of-living pressures

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Richemont sounded a cautious note about demand for its jewellery and Swiss watches during an era of rising inflation and spiralling living costs after the Swiss luxury group on Friday posted a rare loss during the first half of its financial year. The owner of Cartier jewellery and IWC watches reported a shareholders' net loss of 760 million euros ($776.72 million) after taking a 2.7 billion euro non-cash charge related to its part exit from online fashion retailer YOOX Net-A-Porter (YNAP). Still, from its continuing operations, which removed the impact of the write-down and the contribution from YNAP, Richemont's profit increased by 40% to 2.1 billion euros and profit margins improved.

  • Euphoria Sweeps China Stocks as Signs of Covid Zero Pivot Emerge

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese markets rallied as a move by authorities to ease some rules related to quarantine and flight bans intensified bets that a shift away from the stringent Covid Zero policy may finally be underway.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn LingersSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomStocks Skyrocket in Bes

  • Ex-Morgan Stanley CEO explains what went wrong with one of the bank's big mergers

    Back in 1997, the global investment giant Morgan Stanley merged with brokerage firm Dean Witter Reynolds to become the largest securities company at the time. But the union proved challenging.

  • 'Climate change is serious, but reparations to poorer nations is just a money grabbing scheme'

    Britain opening the door to climate change reparations for poorer nations at the Cop27 summit in Egypt on Monday enraged Telegraph readers.

  • Japan's SoftBank books hefty Vision Fund loss but returns to quarterly profit

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's SoftBank Group Corp on Friday unveiled a loss at its sprawling Vision Fund investment arm for the third straight quarter, even as the tech company posted a net profit from selling some of its stake in China's Alibaba. Vision Fund upended the world of venture capital with splashy bets on startups, but it has been hammered in recent quarters by a global tech rout, prompting SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son to sharply scale back fresh investments. Investment losses at flagship unit Vision Fund were 1.38 trillion yen ($9.75 billion) in the three months to September 30 as the value of its portfolio continued to slide.

  • Stocks Soar on US Inflation, China Quarantine Cuts: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global stocks extended gains as China’s pullback on Covid curbs added fuel to the rally that began on Wall Street after slower-than-projected US inflation data.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn LingersSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomStocks Skyrocket in Best Post-CPI Day on Record: Markets WrapUS a

  • Exclusive-Apple supplier Foxconn plans to quadruple workforce at India plant-sources

    Apple supplier Foxconn plans to quadruple the workforce at its iPhone factory in India over two years, two government officials with knowledge of the matter said, pointing to a production adjustment as it faces disruptions in China. Foxconn has grabbed headlines in recent weeks, with tight virus restrictions at its Zhengzhou plant, the world's largest iPhone factory, disturbing production and fuelling concerns over the impact of China's virus policy on global supply chains.

  • Bitcoin, Ethereum Plummet as Crypto Market Falls Below $1 Trillion Overnight

    Binance's surprise FTX acquisition claims appear to have sparked a significant 24-hour drop for Bitcoin and Ethereum.

  • Sri Lanka starts building $700 million port project funded by India's Adani

    Sri Lanka's largest port began on Wednesday construction of a $700 million terminal project, partly funded by India's Adani Group, an official said, marking the first foray by an Indian company into the sector. India has this year provided the most financial support to its southern neighbour, which is facing its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades. India is now keen to see long-term projects by Indian companies take off in Sri Lanka.

  • Spirit AeroSystems supplier hiccup hits Boeing’s October deliveries

    A problem with a vendor in the supply chain of Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems Inc. slowed delivery activity for the Boeing Co. last month. Boeing this week reported 35 aircraft deliveries for October, down from 51 deliveries in September as handovers of its 737 MAX jet fell from 36 to 22 sequentially. The slip comes as Boeing works to stabilize production of its best-selling MAX at 31 aircraft per month, with commercial airplanes unit CEO Stan Deal attributing the decline at the company’s investor day last week to a problem with its fuselage supplier.

  • Foreign alcohol brands are banking on India’s love for the hard stuff

    Global brewers are rarely short of a high in India. What’s adding tingle to the world’s third-largest market for alcoholic beverages is its increasing “premiumization.”

  • China Singles Day events show 4.7% sales slide in first half of last day -research firm

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Alibaba Group Holding and other Chinese e-commerce firms holding Singles Day shopping events together logged a 4.7% decline in sales for the first half of the final day, a research firm said. The Singles Day shopping festival, which despite its name has evolved into a multi-week event, is a key barometer of Chinese retail demand. Consumer sentiment is, however, at a low ebb - hit hard by China's stringent COVID curbs and a sharply slowing economy and this year's sales are expected to be subdued.

  • Why Oil and Gas Stocks Fell Today

    Republicans doing worse than expected in the midterms could be causing a sell-off in oil and gas stocks today, but oil prices were down as well.

  • Bosch, IBM join forces to seek substitute critical minerals

    FRANKFURT/BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's Bosch has formed a partnership with IBM to use quantum computing and simulation technology to find alternatives to the rare earths and metals needed for electric vehicles. The minerals used in magnets in electric motors, membranes in fuel cells for hydrogen technology as well as in aerospace and defence are expensive and often mined in unsustainable ways. China supplies 98% of European Union demand for magnets made from rare earths, and battery minerals lithium, nickel and cobalt are also almost entirely imported from abroad.

  • China's COVID scare ends chance of Beijing autoshow this year - organiser

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -The Beijing International Automobile Exhibition will not be held this year due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, the organiser of China's most important auto fair said in a notice on Thursday. The organisers had previously postponed the autoshow, which was originally scheduled to be held in late April, due to a flare up of COVID cases in China. The trade show in the world's largest auto market alternates each year between Beijing and Shanghai, and traditionally attracts both international and domestic automakers, including Volkswagen, Toyota, and Geely.

  • Copper Is Down on Falling Demand. But a Shortage Looms.

    That’s a big problem. Copper mines take 15 years to begin producing the metal necessary for renewable energy initiatives.

  • China Reopening Stocks Rally; Street Cautiously Optimistic

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Chinese firms tied to reopening rallied after China’s top leaders called for a more targeted approach, while reinforced the need to stick with the Covid Zero policy. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn LingersSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomStocks Skyrocket in Best Post-CPI Day on Record:

  • China iPhone Plant Remains in High-Risk Area as Lockdown Lifted

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest iPhone factory will continue to be subject to Covid restrictions, after authorities in China lifted a lockdown in the district where the plant is located but said some areas were still regarded as high risk.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn LingersSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift Ro