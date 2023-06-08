Commodity stocks such as this oil and gas company could be a useful hedge against inflation

This column makes no apology for returning to the subject of Shell so quickly after its last look a month ago. That came after May’s bumper first-quarter profits statement and the occasion this time is last weekend’s Opec+ meeting in Vienna.

Saudi Arabia’s attempts to bend the oil price to its iron may not be proving entirely successful, but there are still good grounds for thinking the oil price is well underpinned in the $70 to $80 a barrel range, enough for Shell to keep churning out dividends and share buybacks to income-seeking investors (even if climate campaigners and portfolio builders who run strict environmental, social and governance screens may despair).

The influence of Opec+ is not as great as investors might believe, given that the members of the oil producers’ cartel and its allies, such as Russia, control less than half of global oil production between them.

This may explain why oil traders are hardly running for cover even as Riyadh sanctions a cut in production of one million barrels of oil a day, or 1pc of global output, from July 1 and gets Opec+ to extend the 1.2m barrel a day cut announced in April into 2024.

Reports of dissatisfaction among other Opec members who are itching to increase output, notably Nigeria and Angola, may also be dampening the impact of the Saudi Arabian initiative.

An even bigger issue facing the oil price may be ongoing concerns over the possibility of a global recession, or at least a slowdown.

In this context it is intriguing to note that equity markets seem content to price in a so-called “soft landing” or even no recession at all, so either share buyers or oil traders are going to be wrong at some stage.

And if it is oil traders who are wrong, then heaven help them for two reasons.

First, oil demand could come in higher than expected. Second, traders have reportedly been building up short positions against crude, so if the price starts to go against them, they may need to buy oil to close out and that could give the commodity’s price a lift.

Once sentiment is so one-sided, it does not take much to get the price going in the other direction and while it is very hard for investors to gauge – other than by wading through the data provided by America’s Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) commitment of traders’ reports – the impact of traders’ positioning (and who is net long and net short) should never be underestimated.

The fundamentals for oil may not be as bad as the market seems to think.

It is rare for oil demand to drop, even during recessions, and whether we like it or not, hydrocarbons are likely to be a major source of energy for some time to come, as we seek to manage the transition towards a more renewable future and net zero by 2050.

It may therefore be unwise to underestimate demand, especially as the US has run down its strategic petroleum reserve to just 355m barrels, the lowest mark since 1983 and way below its 714m-barrel capacity.

For reasons of energy independence and national security it seems likely that the US will have to top up again at some stage.

However, growth in shale oil production in the US appears to be flattening out, especially in the key Permian basin, according to the Energy Information Administration, data that may inform the International Energy Agency’s forecasts that global hydrocarbon supply may grow more slowly than demand in 2023 (and demand is actually seen hitting a new all-time high).

Data from Baker Hughes show that active rig numbers in the US are down by more than 10pc from 2022’s highs, at 696, while the worldwide drop is 8pc to 1,783, compared with February’s high of 1,921. If demand keeps rising, there is a risk that there is not enough supply to meet that demand.

The result could in turn be sharp oil price increases, the last thing that traders seem to expect, although any such spike could lead to the demand destruction (and decisive action to secure new energy sources) that environmental campaigners crave, even if the price could be inflation.

Central banks can print money, but they cannot print oil when it is needed.

Meanwhile, consensus analysts’ forecasts of a drop in after-tax income at Shell in 2023, 2024 and 2025, suggest expectations are low. The shares also look cheap on a dividend yield of more than 4pc, a price-to-earnings ratio of less than seven and relative to £155bn in net assets.

Commodity stocks such as Shell could yet be a useful hedge against a sustained bout of inflation.

Questor says: HOLD

Ticker: SHEL

Share price at close: £22.94

