Some common-cold antibodies may help fight COVID-19; vaccine side effects could hamper mammograms

FILE PHOTO: An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
Nancy Lapid
·4 min read

By Nancy Lapid

(Reuters) - The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Some common-cold antibodies might help fight COVID-19

Antibodies to the six coronaviruses that cause common colds cannot "neutralize" the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but antibodies to two of them might at least help the body fend off severe illness from the new virus, a small preliminary study suggests. German researchers studied 60 patients with COVID-19, including 25 who were hospitalized but not critically ill, 19 who required intensive care unit admission, and 25 who did not get sick enough to be hospitalized. The patients who needed intensive care all had significantly lower levels of antibodies to two seasonal coronaviruses, HCoV OC43 and HCoV HKU1, which the authors said are more closely related to the COVID-19 virus compared to the other human coronaviruses. While the observation does not prove these antibodies are responsible, "it is remarkable that the effect of HCoV OC43 and HKU1-specific antibody levels reached statistical significance regarding the need for intensive care therapy" in such a small study, the researchers said in a paper published on Tuesday in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases. "Further studies should validate this finding and explore the potential to identify persons at risk for severe disease course before a SARS-CoV-2 infection," they said. (https://bit.ly/3aMvaqd)

Vaccine side effects may affect mammograms

Routine mammograms should be done either before the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or four-to-six weeks after the second dose, the Society for Breast Imaging advises. The vaccines' temporary side effects can include swollen lymph nodes around the armpits, which could be misread as a possible sign of breast cancer if it turns up on a mammogram. So-called axillary lymphadenopathy is usually seen in only 0.02%-0.04% of screening mammograms, according to the Society's guidelines. In trials of the Moderna vaccine, the condition developed in 11.6% of participants after the first dose and in 16% after the second dose. Researchers testing the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine did not routinely ask participants about armpit tenderness and lymph node swelling, but some people reported this side effect, which lasted an average of 10 days. More subtle effects on lymph nodes that are evident only on X-rays are likely to last longer, the Society said, although it is not clear yet what vaccination-related lymph node changes would look like. "As more information about the incidence and appearance of axillary lymphadenopathy following COVID-19 vaccination becomes available, it may be appropriate to change the duration of follow-up or final assessment recommendations," the Society said. (https://bit.ly/2MmkQvR)

Nursing home staff lag in COVID-19 vaccinations

Residents of nursing homes are among the most vulnerable to severe COVID-19, but vaccinations appear to be lagging among staff members who care for them. By mid-January, roughly 714,000 U.S. nursing home residents and 582,000 staff members had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) researchers estimated. When nursing homes were grouped by state, the average percentage of vaccinated residents ranged from 68% to 100%, while the average proportions of vaccinated staff ranged from only 19% to 67%, the CDC said. In a commentary published on Wednesday in JAMA, CDC researchers said that on average nationwide, no more than about one third of nursing home staffers had been vaccinated, which "is concerning because this population is at occupational risk for exposure to SARS-CoV-2." They said barriers to staff vaccination, including shift work schedules and lack of paid sick leave for vaccination side-effects, must be addressed. "Communication and outreach strategies are needed to improve vaccination coverage among this priority population," they said. (https://bit.ly/3soiwns; https://bit.ly/3bBmUsj)

Celiac disease does not boost COVID-19 risks

Celiac disease does not increase patients' risk for infection or severe illness from the new coronavirus, new data show. People with celiac disease have defective immune activity and are known to be more vulnerable to a variety of viral infections, raising concerns they might also be more vulnerable to COVID-19. But when researchers used national databases in Sweden to compare 40,963 people with celiac disease to 183,892 similar people without it, they found no differences in risks of infection, COVID-19 related hospitalization, critical illness requiring intensive care, or death from the disease. In a report published on Thursday in Clinical Epidemiology, the authors note that Sweden has imposed only limited social distancing regulations, and "the lack of a generalized lockdown is likely to have increased the number of individuals exposed to COVID-19." In this setting, they report, the risk of hospitalization for COVID-19 was about 1-in-1000 and the risk of being diagnosed with COVID-19 was about 1%. "There was no difference in these outcomes when comparing celiac disease patients to controls." (https://bit.ly/3qRw9uY)

Open https://tmsnrt.rs/3c7R3Bl in an external browser for a Reuters graphic on vaccines in development.

(Reporting by Nancy Lapid; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • L.A. sheriff says he doesn't expect charges against Tiger Woods in crash

    "An accident is not a crime," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

  • Rev. Sharpton previews discussion with VP Kamala Harris on Covid-19 fight

    Rev. Al Sharpton’s exclusive interview with Vice President Kamala Harris will air Thursday on Morning Joe at 6amET, with the full exclusive interview airing on Saturday on PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton at 5pmET.

  • Why Is the Pope Going to Iraq Just as COVID and Rocket Attacks Are Surging?

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyROME—Like people in the rest of the world, Pope Francis is clearly going a little stir-crazy staying cooped up at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The globetrotting pontiff has been grounded since November 2019 when he visited Thailand and Japan. But if all goes to plan, Francis will hit the road again on March 5 with a four-day, six-city visit to Iraq, which has seen a spate in violence with three attacks on the U.S.-led coalition in the course of a week and a surge in coronavirus cases that sent the country into a strict two-week lockdown. The Iraq Health Ministry said the new wave is “being driven by religious activities—including Friday prayers and visits to shrines —and large crowds in markets, restaurants, malls and parks, where greetings with handshakes and kisses are the norm.”Approximately 10,000 unvaccinated people are expected to gather together to attend a papal mass at the Franso Hariri stadium in Erbil.Al Tahira #Church in #Baghdida or #Qaraqush being ready to welcome the #Pope. This church was burned and destroyed by #ISIS pic.twitter.com/vkMRHpoc46— Sangar Khaleel (@SangarKhaleel) February 23, 2021 The Vatican has taken extraordinary precautions to protect the papal entourage, offering everyone traveling with him, including the Vatican press corps, two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The religious ceremony in Erbil will be held in a 50,000-seat venue only filled to 20 percent capacity but since Iraq isn’t expected to start its COVID-19 vaccine rollout until the first 3 million doses arrive in late February, it can be assumed that almost no one in the crowds will have been inoculated. The Vatican has not said whether negative COVID tests are required to attend any events.The greatest threat to the pope may be the spike in violence in Baghdad, where he will land next Friday. Katyusha rockets landed inside the high-security Green Zone near the American embassy on Monday—the third time in a week. And on Feb. 15, another attack against the U.S.-led coalition forces near Erbil’s airport killed a civilian contractor and injured others.But Iraqi Archbishop Bashar Matti Warda, who is working with Vatican secret service authorities ahead of the visit, says the anti-COVID measures in place might also keep the pope safe from attacks, since no one can enter areas where he is holding events without proper identification and assigned seating. This is designed to help with contact tracing in the event of a coronavirus outbreak. “God forbid any case would emerge,” he told the National Catholic Reporter. “We would know exactly where this person was and we could inform those around him or her that there was a case.”Adrian Hyzler, chief medical officer for the international health, travel, and security company Healix International, told The Daily Beast that plans for the official stadium event fall in line with the rest of Europe and the U.S. in their approach to large attendance gatherings, including mask mandates and social distancing, so that could be relatively well-controlled. “However, we have all seen the huge crowds that follow papal visits,” he said. “And my greater concern would be for the uncontrolled masses of people that may gather around airports, the cathedral and the route.”Hyzler fears those throngs of people lining the streets to try to catch a glimpse of the pope “may well ignore any advice to promote physical distancing and masking.” But he says testing in Iraq is being performed at a reasonable rate, though three times lower than in Italy, which has an aggressive rapid and molecular testing program in place that makes it easy for anyone to get tested.Francis could use his global stage to promote vaccines, which the pope has called a “moral obligation” to put an end to the pandemic. The Vatican has also said that any employees refusing a vaccine are subject to dismissal. “The other important factors to consider are the hope and optimism that such a visit will engender as well as the potential for Pope Francis to promote the COVID vaccination campaign as a positive way to end the pandemic,” Hyzler says. “This could have a hugely beneficial effect on encouraging uptake of the vaccines when they are widely available to the Iraqi people.”The pontiff himself said recently that he was aware of the risks. In an interview with the Catholic News Service in early February, he said he hoped many Iraqis would watch from home on television. “They will see that the pope is there in their country,” he said when asked why he was going on such a trip during a pandemic. “I am the pastor of people who are suffering.”The Vatican has said they reserve the right to cancel the trip if things become too dangerous, but plans are moving forward in Iraq. Murals and posters are already up at many of the venues where he will be, according to posts popping up on social media. Joshua McElwee, Vatican correspondent and international news editor for the National Catholic Reporter, has had his vaccination ahead of the trip. He says bearing witness to the pope getting back on the road is an exciting opportunity. “I’m also very glad we will have an opportunity again to ask him some questions in the traditional press conference on the ride home,” he told The Daily Beast. The first question might just be: Was it worth it?Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • How does Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine stack up against shots from Pfizer and Moderna?

    Johnson & Jonhson's coronavirus vaccine is the only one that's been tested out in the US as just one shot.

  • U.S. Supreme Court weighs scope of police power to enter homes without a warrant

    U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday appeared reluctant to give police unlimited power to enter a home without a warrant when pursuing a suspect for a minor crime in a case involving a California driver tailed by an officer after honking his horn while listening to music. The driver, Arthur Lange, was later convicted of driving under the influence after being confronted inside his garage by California highway patrol officer Aaron Weikert in 2016. Lange is seeking to overturn his conviction by arguing that sobriety test evidence in the case was obtained by Weikert in violation of the U.S. Constitution's Fourth Amendment ban on unreasonable searches and seizures.

  • Why get COVID-19 vaccination if you still have to wear a mask? It beats getting sick, health experts say.

    Getting two shots of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine reduces risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by about 95%, but not completely.

  • The American flag should unite, not divide us, Gov. DeSantis. Take a cue from Sears | Opinion

    What’s built into a flag?

  • How the U.S. can keep the power on during extreme weather

    Blackouts in Texas are the latest example of how America's power grid isn't built to withstand an increasingly unpredictable climate.

  • Biden news - live: Trump Jr deposed over inaugural funds as White House defends migrant camp after AOC attack

    Follow all the latest news from the White House

  • No breakthrough at UK-EU talks, says Northern Ireland's Foster

    There was no breakthrough at a "hugely disappointing" meeting between the European Commission and the British government on Wednesday over post-Brexit trade issues in Northern Ireland, the region's first minister, Arlene Foster, said on Wednesday. The British government is demanding concessions from the European Union to minimise disruption in trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom that have emerged since Britain left the bloc's trading orbit in January.

  • Kaley Cuoco thought she was meeting with her 'Big Bang Theory' costars to discuss a 13th season - instead she found out the show was ending

    The actress said she was "in a state of shock" when Jim Parsons said he wanted to leave the series thus ending the popular CBS sitcom.

  • Federal Judge Indefinitely Blocks Biden Administration’s 100-Day Deportation Moratorium

    A federal judge on Tuesday indefinitely banned the Biden administration from enforcing a 100-day pause on deportations of most illegal immigrants in response to a lawsuit from Texas, which argued that the moratorium violated federal law and could saddle the state with additional costs. U.S. district judge Drew Tipton issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday, dealing a blow to President Biden’s efforts to follow through on his campaign promise to pause most deportations. The pause would not have applied to those who have engaged in terrorism or espionage or who pose a danger to national security. It would also have excluded those who were not present in the U.S. before November 1, 2020, those who agreed to waive the right to remain, and those whom the ICE director individually determined need to be removed by law. Tipton first ruled on January 26 that the pause violated federal law on administrative procedure and that the U.S. failed to show why a deportation pause was justified. He issued a temporary two-week restraining order, which was set to expire Tuesday. Texas attorney general Ken Paxton argued that Biden’s January 20 memorandum violated federal law and an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security that Texas be consulted before reducing immigration enforcement or pausing deportations. As part of the agreement, DHS must give Texas 180 days notice of any proposed change on any matter that would reduce enforcement or increase the number of “removable or inadmissible aliens” in the United States. However, the ruling does not require deportations to resume at their previous pace and immigration agencies have broad discretion in enforcing removals and processing cases. In the wake of the first ruling, authorities deported hundreds of people to Central America and 15 people to Jamaica. The administration has also continued deportations that began under the Trump administration due to a public-health law in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 'Dracula' actor Claes Bang was given a bronze cast of his teeth saying 'fangs for the memories'

    Bang said he is "in the dark" as to whether season 2 of "Dracula" is happening or not, but that he would "love" to do it.

  • Philippines' Duterte says still undecided on future of U.S. troop deal

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he has not made a decision yet on the future of the two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States, leaving the fate of the pact hanging in the balance. Duterte has said the United States should pay more if it wants to maintain the VFA, which he unilaterally cancelled last year in an angry response to an ally being denied a U.S. visa. "I have not yet decided on what to do, to abrogate or renew," Duterte said in a late-night televised address on Wednesday.

  • Would Trump win GOP nomination if he runs again? Romney says it would be a ‘landslide’

    “I would not be voting for President Trump again. I haven’t voted for him in the past.”

  • Ted Cruz was filmed using his phone while a former police chief testified about violence at the Capitol

    Ted Cruz appeared distracted by his mobile phone while the former chief of Capitol police spoke about violent scenes at the January 6 riot.

  • Bernie Sanders approval rating higher than Biden and Harris as he champions minimum wage and stimulus checks

    White House says US president ‘stands by’ inclusion of $15 proposals despite Republican push back

  • Myanmar's hardened Chinese population takes stand against Beijing

    The chorus of banging pots and pans begins in Chinatown at about 8pm. The district in Myanmar's commercial city of Yangon is normally festooned with bright red lanterns to celebrate Chinese New Year. But when the Year of the Ox arrived in mid-February, the usual festive atmosphere was gone - replaced by a tension in the air. Here, and across the country, swelling ranks of young ethnic Chinese protesters are joining mass rallies against the brutal junta that abruptly deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's government. Many are united by rumours, circulated widely among the protest movement, that China is helping the regime install a repressive new internet system akin to one across the border that severely restricts online freedoms behind a 'Great Firewall'.

  • Daniel Kaluuya said he wasn't invited to the 'Get Out' world premiere: 'that's the industry'

    Kaluuya said he was shooting "Black Panther" and even cleared his schedule to attend the premiere but no one invited him.

  • What the post-pandemic new normal may look like

    Public health experts generally agree that the coronavirus is here to stay — which raises the question of when the pandemic will be over, The Atlantic's Alexis Madrigal writes.Why it matters: It's highly unlikely that the U.S. will vaccinate enough people to completely eradicate the virus, and even more unlikely that this will happen worldwide. That means that we have to decide what level of risk we want to live with.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "Fewer than 100 deaths a day—to mirror the typical mortality of influenza in the U.S. over a typical year—is an appropriate goal," Monica Gandhi, an infectious-disease specialist at UC San Francisco, told Madrigal.That'd correlate with only a few thousand new cases a day.Reality check: We're nowhere near those numbers yet. States haven't reported fewer than 474 deaths a day since last spring, and the U.S. is currently reporting around 2,000 deaths a day.What we're watching: It could take months for the number of Americans with some form of immunity to the virus — whether through vaccination or infection — to drive daily coronavirus deaths below 100."Until then, we'll be confronted with a different sort of risk: that, for some, the pandemic feels like it's over long before it actually is," Madrigal writes."Just as the country has never taken a unified approach to battling COVID-19, we may very well end up without a unified approach to deciding when it ends."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.