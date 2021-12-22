Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; sudden food aversion in toddlers may be due to COVID

Vials labelled "VACCINE Coronavirus COVID-19" are seen in this illustration
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nancy Lapid
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Nancy Lapid

(Reuters) - The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review.

Common health issues increase risk for severe COVID-19

Common conditions that put people at risk for serious illnesses like diabetes, heart attack and stroke also put them at risk for critical illness and death from COVID-19, researchers have found.

When the conditions - high blood sugar, high blood pressure, obesity, and high cholesterol - occur together, they are collectively known as metabolic syndrome. Using data on hospitalized COVID-19 patients in 26 countries, researchers compared 5,069 adults with at least three of the conditions and 23,917 without metabolic syndrome. Those with metabolic syndrome had significantly increased odds of a potentially fatal lung condition called acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and death, the researchers reported on Wednesday in JAMA Network Open. "With each metabolic syndrome criterion added from 1 to 4 criteria, the risk of ARDS significantly increased," regardless of age, sex, race, ethnicity, and other illnesses, researchers said.

"If you have high cholesterol, high blood pressure, mild obesity and pre-diabetes or diabetes and are hospitalized with COVID-19, you have a one-in-four chance of developing ARDS, which is significant," study leader Dr. Joshua Denson of Tulane University School of Medicine said in a statement. Metabolic syndrome was significantly more common among patients in U.S. hospitals (18.8%) than in other countries (8%), leading the researchers to suggest that one reason the United States leads the world in COVID-19 deaths could be its high rates of metabolic syndrome, obesity and diabetes.

Sudden food aversion in toddlers can be clue to COVID-19

In toddlers, one clue to a diagnosis of COVID-19 may be a sudden complete or nearly complete avoidance of solid foods due to alterations in the child's sense of smell and taste, doctors in California suggest.

In a report published on Tuesday in Pediatrics, they describe two small children, both younger than 18 months, who suddenly developed an aversion to solid food around the time they were diagnosed with COVID-19. When they did eat, they gagged or spit up the food immediately afterward. One toddler also became acutely sensitive to the smell of any fragrant products at the same time as the food aversion, another sign of an impaired sense of smell. Six to eight months after diagnosis, both toddlers had started to tolerate some solid food, but neither had fully resumed their baseline intake.

"This delayed and variable clinical course in our patients is consistent with recent studies in adults" showing that COVID-19-related problems with smell and taste "can wax and wane, and one-third of patients may have persistent symptoms," the doctors said. They said they hope to see more data from other pediatricians to add to their findings. But based on their limited data, they said food aversion in young, preverbal children "should be a trigger to test for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 infection."

Antibody drugs might harm some COVID-19 patients

The efficacy and safety of Eli Lilly and Co's monoclonal antibody drug bamlanivimab for COVID-19 pneumonia may differ depending on whether the patient's immune system is already producing its own antibodies, a new analysis suggests.

Researchers re-analyzed data from a randomized trial in which 163 hospitalized COVID-19 patients had received bamlanivimab. Roughly half of those patients did not have their own antibodies against the virus at the start of the study, and these patients appear to have been more likely to have recovered faster. In patients who did already have their own antibodies, however, bamlanivimab was linked to higher risks for death, organ failure, or serious adverse events compared to a placebo, the researchers reported on Monday in Annals of Internal Medicine.

Re-analyses of trial data are less reliable than if the trial had been designed to answer the question in the first place. Still, this analysis provides "two main messages," said Dr. Jens Lundgren of the University of Copenhagen. Monoclonal antibodies may be helpful in hospitalized COVID-19 patients without their own antibodies, but they "may be harmful" when the patient's immune system is responding, Lundgren said. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to several monoclonal antibodies that neutralize SARS-CoV-2, including bamlanivimab, which is given together with Lilly's etesevimab.

Click for a Reuters graphic https://tmsnrt.rs/3c7R3Bl on vaccines in development.

(Reporting by Nancy Lapid and Megan Brooks; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • As Omicron looms, Amazon caps how many COVID-19 tests shoppers can buy

    The fast-spreading variant has become dominant in the United States and testing has rapidly risen as many consumers make plans for holiday travel and shopping. Amazon's own COVID-19 Test Collection Kit and iHealth's COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test were unavailable on the e-commerce site. An Amazon spokesperson said the company is facing inventory shortages on some COVID-19 tests due to increased demand.

  • NY health commissioner tested positive for COVID. What we know about omicron breakthroughs

    NY Health Commissioner Dr. Bassett tested COVID positive, joining a growing list of fully vaccinated people infected as omicron spreads.

  • Flying is already miserable this year. Is Omicron going to make things worse?

    With staffing shortages, determined travelers and a new COVID-19 variant spreading quickly, can airlines keep planes on schedule during the holidays?

  • France seeks to avoid a lockdown with tougher vaccine rules

    Facing a jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations, France’s government is trying to push through a law requiring vaccination to enter any restaurant and many other public places, and warning of tougher measures if the current surge of infections doesn’t recede. French Prime Minister Jean Castex spent the day Tuesday meeting with French mayors and lawmakers to persuade them to support tougher vaccine rules. France’s virus hospitalization numbers have shot up in recent weeks, with some 16,000 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 60% of the country’s ICU beds occupied by virus patients, according to the state health agency.

  • Thousands more COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, as positivity climbs to 12%

    Maryland health officials reported 4,072 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, as the seven-day average positivity rate surpassed 12%, adding to growing concern about transmission heading into the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, especially with the rise of the very contagious omicron variant of the virus. It comes one day after the state set a new record, with over 6,000 cases added to the ...

  • South Park: Post Covid: The Return Of Covid: Victor Chaos Origin Story

    If Stan, Kyle and Cartman could just work together, they could go back in time to make sure Covid never happened.

  • New research offers a clearer picture of the omicron variant's threat. Here's what we know.

    The omicron variant is rapidly multiplying. Learn about the omicron Covid variant, including omicron symptoms and how effective vaccines are against omicron.

  • The Best N95 And KN95 Face Masks To Wear For COVID Variants

    It might be time to step up from cloth if you're in an area with high transmission.

  • Pfizer oral COVID-19 pill gets U.S. authorization for at-home use

    Data from Pfizer's clinical trial showed its antiviral regimen was 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in patients at high risk of severe illness. Recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against Omicron. The agency said it authorized the oral drug for emergency use for the treatment of mild-to-moderate disease in adults and pediatric patients of 12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms, or about 88 pounds, who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19.

  • What is the Blue Zones diet? An eating plan for a longer, healthier life

    In parts of Italy, Greece, Japan, Costa Rica and the United States, there are pockets of people who are living longer than most of us, and they’re staying

  • Could teacher mask rules in schools affect COVID spread? What German researchers found

    Here’s what findings show about potential impacts on requirements for students, too.

  • Microchip implanted under the skin could be your COVID vaccine passport

    ORLANDO, Fla. — A rice-sized microchip implanted under your skin could become your vaccine passport. A Swedish tech startup says its device could be customized to display people’s COVID-19 vaccination records, according to a video the South China Post posted Friday on Twitter. Epicenter, based in Stockholm, says anyone who opts for microchip implantation can later change their minds and have ...

  • Omicron symptoms: What we know about illness caused by the new variant

    Omicron variant symptoms may be different than previous Covid strains. Learn what you should know about Omicron symptoms and what to look out for.

  • Europe’s Power Crunch Shuts Down Factories as Prices Hit Record

    (Bloomberg) -- European power climbed to a fresh record as France faces a winter supply crunch, with heavy industries forced to curb production across the region. Most Read from BloombergOmicron at Least Doubles Risk of Getting Infected on a PlaneOmicron Has 80% Lower Risk of Hospitalization in South AfricaFDA Expected to Authorize Pfizer and Merck Covid Pills This WeekIsrael to Offer Fourth Shots; N.Y. Cancels Exams: Virus UpdateExtreme Bidding Wars Are Raging in One of World’s Riskiest Housing

  • Dr. Fauci on Omicron: You Decide How Much Risk to Take

    The current Covid testing situation is 'not optimal,' Dr. Anthony Fauci told Barron's. But it's getting better.

  • WHO Europe chief on Omicron: "We can see another storm coming"

    World Health Organization Europe regional director Hans Kluge said at a briefing Tuesday that governments should prepare for "a significant surge" in COVID-19 cases, driven by the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.Threat level: "We can see another storm coming — Omicron is becoming, or already has become, dominant in several countries — including in Denmark, Portugal and the United Kingdom, where its numbers are doubling" and "generating previously unseen transmission rates," Kluge said.Get mark

  • To detect omicron, take an rapid COVID-19 test right before a holiday gathering, experts say

    Friends and families relying on at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to safely celebrate the holidays should do those tests at the point of arrival.

  • South African study offers Omicron hope as nations reimpose curbs

    A South African study offered Christmas glad tidings about the severity of Omicron and the trend of COVID-19 infections on Wednesday as the fast-spreading coronavirus variant forced countries across the world to impose new curbs. The study by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) suggested that those infected with Omicron were much less likely to end up in hospital than those with Delta. COVID-19 cases also appear to have peaked in South Africa's Gauteng province, which is its commercial hub and the region of the country where Omicron first emerged.

  • The Dish: Holiday 'gift' served at Palm Beach restaurant's Christmas dinner

    Restaurant 44's executive pastry chef Priscilla Munoz makes a dessert cake shaped like a present

  • Joyce Bethoney's recipes for Christmas dinner

    Joyce Bethoney of Hingham prepares chateaubriand, roasted potatoes and Brussels sprouts for her special Christmas dinner