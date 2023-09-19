Common mistakes when using credit cards

Engadget

Netgear just announced a new flagship router, the Orbi 970, that’s absolutely brimming with features. The router supports the newest Wi-Fi 7 wireless standard and ships in a quad-band format, so it also handles other streaming bands like Wi-Fi 6, 5 and 2.4. It boasts speeds up to 27 Gbps and “high-performance antennas” for 360-degree coverage, with mesh satellite devices available for an even larger wireless footprint.