Common Pleas Court Filings

Aug. 18----Bryan Sheperd, of 502 Snavely Road, Richmond Heights, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to two counts of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, third degree felonies.

Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance, and Sheperd was given credit for three days in jail.

—Angelina Withrow, of 3404 Lake Avenue, Apartment 10, Ashtabula, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, fourth degree felonies, and was sentenced to two years of community control.

Withrow was given credit for seven days in jail on this case.

—Alecia Diane Basford, of 3178 West 139th Street, Cleveland, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted corrupting another with drugs, a third degree felony, and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Basford was given credit for 51 days in jail in this case.

—Jordan Gabriel Mitchell, of 284 Bloor Street, Conneaut, pleaded guilty to one count of endangering children, a third degree felony, and was sentenced to one year in prison.

Mitchell was given credit for 150 days in jail in this case.

—Brian P. Blasko, of 960 Chestnut Street, Geneva, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted trespass in a habitation, a fifth degree felony, and was sentenced to time served.

—Raymond W. Miller, of 2642 East 122nd Street, Cleveland, pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in heroin, a second degree felony, an was sentenced to three to four and a half years in prison.

Miller was given credit for 34 days in jail in this case.

—Natalie Cedeno-Vera, of 6605 Jefferson Road, Ashtabula, was sentenced to two years of intensive community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Cedeno-Vera was given credit for 93 days in jail in this case.

—Jimmie Lee Ruth III, of 620 West 57th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to five years of intensive community control after previously pleading guilty to one count of tampering with evidence, a third degree felony and one count of possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony.

Story continues

Ruth was given credit for eight days in jail in this case.

—Jaiontai Henton, of 170 15th Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in marihuana, a third degree felony.

Bond was set at 10,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, and Henton was given credit for three days in jail in this case.

—Dante Murray Webb, of 235 Fern Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, second degree felonies and one count of trafficking in cocaine, a third degree felony.

Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance with GPS monitoring.

—Lachelle M. Watson, 804 West 48th Street, Ashtabula, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony.

Bond was continued at $3,500 personal recognizance.

—Shawn Shoenberger, of 6436 Woodland Avenue, Andover, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony.

Bond was set at $10,000 personal recognizance with GPS monitoring.

—Charles Edward Dennison Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, a fourth degree felony, and was sentenced to six months in jail.

Dennison was given credit for 54 days in jail.

—Anthony Nicholas Schommer III, of 2090 Thiel Road, Jefferson, was sentenced to three years of community control and was fined $3,000 after previously pleading guilty to three counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, fourth degree felonies.

—Jaiontai Maurice Henton, of 170 Fifteenth Street, Conneaut, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape, first degree felonies and two counts of gross sexual imposition, one third degree felony and one fourth degree felony.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety, with GPS monitoring and house arrest, and Henton was given credit for five days in jail on this case.

Eric Neal Hatfield, of 150 Charles Court, Newton Falls, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony.

Bond was set at $7,500 personal recognizance.

—Deane Kine Catchings, Jr., of 9614 Carton Avenue, Cleveland, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony and one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth degree felony.

Bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.

—Robert Scott Kilmer, of 1051 North Canfield Niles Road, Youngstown, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Bond was set at $7,500 personal recognizance.

—Bobby P. Palmer, of 801 West 48th Street, Ashtabula, was sentenced to five years of community control and ordered to pay $537.98 in restitution after previously pleading guilty to robbery, a third degree felony.

Palmer was given credit for 114 days in jail in this case.

—Scott Michael Leininger pleaded guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition, a third degree felony, and was sentenced to five years in prison, to run concurrent with another sentenced.

Leininger was given credit for 106 days in jail in this case.

—John Maurer and Nora Maura to Nicholas A. Brent and Ashley M. Gritzer, 6468 Bushnell Road, Monroe Township, 1 acre, $167,000

—Roberta Sipan to Stuart Gregory and Patricia Gregory, 7249 Regal Drive, North Kingsville, .91 acre, $190,000

—Laura Fidel to Donald Sanzo and Sarah Sanzo, 6679 S. Ridge Road, Harpersfield Township, 11.5 acres, $290,000

—John A. Byler, David H. Frey, Bruner Land Company Inc., Plymouth Ridge Road, Plymouth Township, .45 acre, $82,000

—Marvin R. Troyer and Malinda E. Troyer to Robert F. Troyer and Rosanna R. Troyer, 3188 Winters Road, Orwell Township, 5 acres, $160,000

—Richard C. Gillespie and Laraine O. Gillespie to James C. Bodnar, 5942 Walnut St., Andover Township, .21 acre, $160,000

—Joachim M. Pongrass and Terrie J. Pongrass to Dustin Kaczoroski, 750 Harbor St., and 698 Harbor St., Conneaut, .16 acre, $50,600

—Rapp Properties to Lux Auto Spa LLC, 5799 S. Wright St., Kingsville Township, 5 acres, $47,500

—Trisha J. Matasic to Suzanne Buell, 2225 Black Sea Road, Lenox Township, 7.1 acres, $25,000

—Karen A. Lewis to Mark D. Cupps, Parkview Drive, Williamsfield Township, .14 acre, $6,500

—Kim Ellen Plickert to Northeast Management Group LLC, 2817 Liberty St., Morgan Township, .47 acre, $25,000

—Malcolm H. Murray and Lola E. Murray to Edward Felden and Denise Felden, 627 Huntsman Place, Andover Township, $20,500

—Alyce M. Miller to Robert West and Kami West, Camplands Boulevard, Andover Township, $20,000

—Bruner Land Company Inc. to Melissa Dorsainville, Pinney Topper Road, Plymouth Township, 10.9 acres, $47,800

—Mary Lou Dickard to Phillip Deal and Katie Deal, 961 Camplands Boulevard and 962 Camplands Boulevard, Andover Township, $87,500

—Joann D. Hudok and Donald E. Hudok to Linda A. Santilli, 3325 Superior Avenue, Ashtabula, .12 acre, $17,200

—Stanley W. Snyder and Catherine D. Snyder to Brianna M. Rubino and Andrew Rubino, 1840 Route 307, Austinburg Township, .96 acre, $174,000

—Megan L. Slater to John H. Wilson Jr., 36 W. Erie St., Jefferson, .31 acre, $66,500

—Mark A. Dershaw to Michayla E. Kost, 60 Park St., Orwell, .3 acre, $162,500

—Grandwell LLC to Sean Hutzel and Tiffany Hutzel, 7101 Route 322, Williamsfield Township, 6.1 acres, $205,000

—Gregory D. Burkhammer to Thomas Jay Castor, 7861 Route 193, Wayne Township, .7 acre, $170,000

—Amara K. Kantola to Robert H. West, 360 Jackson St., Conneaut, .10 acre, $35,000

—Judy Christen to Kristy L. Arrigan, 8229 Route 7, Williamsfield Township, 21 acres, $400,000

—Cynthia L. Maloney to James B. Duris and Jenetta I. Duris, 8090 Pymatuning Drive, Williamsfield Township, .45 acre, $6,500

—Paula Cantini to Judy A. Eddy, 301 Woodland Way, Jefferson, $205,000

—Bridgette K. Morris to Dane R. Stokes, 148 Grandview Ave., Conneaut, .17 acre, $155,000

—Joan C. Charles to Joel Velez Medina Sr. and Daisy M. Velez, 5928 Hillcrest Ave., Ashtabula Township, .12 acre, $85,000

—Daniel S. Sichko to Regina Griswold, 3912 Spencer Ave., Ashtabula, .16 acre, $50,000

—Frank G. Van Loocke and Joyce M. Van Loocke to Ashley M. Meyers, 2375 Plymouth Ridge Road, Sheffield Township, 1.5 acres, $273,000

—Dennis M. Cox and Miquelina Cox to Shawn T. Fitzgerald, 428 Thayer Ave., Saybrook Township, .08 acre, $35,000

—Charles Itri and Tammi Itri to Lisa Peacock, 5220 Benefit Ave., Ashtabula, .13 acre, $74,900

—John C. Mead (trustee) to Ann M. Wiley and William C. Wiley (trustees), 289 E. Main Road, Conneaut, .26 acre, $65,000

—R&E Growth Properties Ltd. To Amayah Investors LLC, 216 Main St., Conneaut, .15 acre, $330,000

—Margaret A. Engelmann to Gordon Wilber and Danette Wilber, 4536 Footville Richmond Road, Trumbull Township, .66 acre, $139,000

—Steven Montgomery to Paul Huetter and Sharon Ann Huetter, 423 State St., Conneaut, .05 acre, $18,000

—Betty J. Oakman to Deltex Associates Limited, 6128 McNutt Ave., Saybrook Township, .20 acre, $45,000

—Randall R. Armstrong and Linda M. Armstrong to Steven M. Porcen Jr. and Baily R. Brown-Porcen, 285 E. Main St., Orwell, 1 acre, $140,000

—Michael D. Haaker to Emilio Sebastiani and Jeanne Sebastiani, 6035 Lake Road, Saybrook Township, $195,000

—Nicholas J. Vendetti and Jamie L. Vendetti to Dale A. Watters II and Jaimie Leyda, 534 Smith St., Conneaut, .20 acre, $190,000

—Joseph Goetz and Judith Goetz (trustees) to Daniel C. Dietz and Amy L. Dietz, 491 Peacock Lane, Morgan Township, .62 acre, $465,000

—Crystal Andrus Smith and Jeremiah Smith to Ricky J. Tackett and Kandi Tackett, 4485 N. Ridge Road, Geneva Township, .68 acre, $110,000

—Michelle Petro, Amanda Seegert, Mathew E. Dawes, 592 Sherman St., Conneaut, .25 acre, $125,000

—Edwina C. Luksch to Keeping The Nest LLC, 42 Burrington Heights, Conneaut, .14 acre, $129,000

—Gordon L. Wilber to Shawn R. Holmes and Laura E. Holmes et al, 2335 Route 534 (46.7 acres) and Barrett Road (1.9 acres), Trumbull Township, $100,000

—Jean Ann Smith, Jeffery B. Smith, Erin E. Smith, 6936 William Ave., Williamsfield Township, .45 acre, $11,700

—Ashtabula Homes LP to Luetta L. Miller, 2206 Jeffery Ave., Saybrook Township, .14 acre, $135,000

—Harold M. Baughman Jr. and Melissa S. Baughman to Scott Soracco and Mary Louise Soracco, Camplands Boulevard, Andover Township, $11,500

—Biagio F. DiCioccio to James R. Campbell Jr., 48 Tuttle Court, Geneva, .16 acre, $116,000

—Nicholas L. Pinney II and Christie L. Pinney to Benjamin Frayser and Rachel Frayser, 2157 Flame Rock Drive, Morgan Township, .24 acre, $234,900

—Caras Colonial Salon LLC to Grape Escape Inc., 272 E. Main St., Geneva, .15 acre, $125,000

—Michael D. Cash to Ralph U. Depetris Jr. and Lana J. Depetris, 79 Sunset St., Orwell, .3 acre, $150,000

—AFL Development Ltd. to Alyssa D. Berrier, Century Bay Avenue, Saybrook Township, .64 acre, $25,000

—Mark Dalton and Barbara E. Dalton to Justin Mixer and Lindsey Renee Mixer, 3211 Pinney Topper Road, Plymouth Township, 5.7 acres, $305,100

—JDJ Enterprises LLC to Melissa J. Swann, 81 Grove Drive, Ashtabula, .12 acre, $94,500

—Pasquale Scrocca to David Valetta and Abby Valetta, West Cedar Street, Jefferson, .67 acre, $26,000

—George D. Blankenship and Karen L. Blankenship to James B. Kaiser and Renee L. McGraw-Kaiser, 8797 Route 193, Wayne Township, 69.8 acres, $250,000

—15332 Old State Road Properties LLC to State Road Owner LLC, 1862 S. Broadway, Harpersfield Township, 2.2 acres, $181,500

—Louis DeJesus to South Broadway Owner LLC, South Broadway, Harpersfield Township, 1.4 acres, $423,500

—James K. Dombroski to Alec James Hill and Taylor Hill, 4001 Lake Road, North Kingsville, 10.4 acres, $280,000