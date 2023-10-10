Common power source likely cause of Everett house fire, says EFD

The Everett Fire Department said a lithium battery was likely the cause of a house fire in North Everett on Monday.

The fire happened around 11:35 a.m. in the Riverside neighborhood in the 2100 block of Walnut Street, according to the EFD.

When Engine 2 first arrived, firefighters saw light smoke coming from the house.

“A window air conditioner was found on fire, which had spread to a piece of nearby furniture in the room,” said the EFD.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread to the rest of the home. The people who lived there had evacuated and there were no injuries.

The EFD said an initial investigation led to a lithium battery-powered “jump starter battery pack.” Firefighters believe it started the fire and that the flames spread to the window air conditioner and furniture.

Lithium batteries are common in many household devices like smartphones, power banks, laptops, tablets, scooters, e-cigarettes, smoke alarms, toys, and cars, said the EFD. They can store a lot of energy, be dangerous if not taken care of properly, and can be defective.

“Everett Fire wants you to take care when using them because, in rare cases, they can overheat, catch fire, or explode,” said the department.

The EFD gave these safety tips for using lithium-ion batteries:

When buying a lithium battery make sure it has the Underwriters Laboratories Mark. That means the product has been safety-tested.

Make sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Only use the battery with the correct device.

Put batteries in the correct way.

Only use the charging cord that came with the device. Don’t buy cheaper chargers for replacement.

Don’t charge your device under your pillow, on your bed, on your couch, or armchair.

Keep batteries at room temperature and not in direct sunlight or in hot cars.

Store batteries away from anything that could catch on fire.

“Stop using the battery if you notice these problems: odor, change in color, too much heat, change in shape, leaking, or if you hear odd noises coming from the battery,” said the EFD.

For more on lithium battery safety, go here.

“This is a good reminder to have working smoke alarms in your home. They are the first line of defense for early notification and evacuation should there be a fire,” said the EFD.