Common powertrain controller thefts are rising in the High Desert. Here's what to watch out for

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Officials warn of a rise in powertrain controller thefts out of semi-trucks.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials continue to sound the alarm over the local and national rise of common powertrain controller thefts out of semi-trucks.

Trucks are being targeted anywhere they’re parked and left unoccupied, with many thefts occurring at repair shops, truck yards or even dirt lots used to store parked trucks.

Since tracking data, the Sheriff’s Department has seen an increase in powertrain thefts, sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told the Daily Press.

“In November 2022 alone, 32 CPCs stolen from various stations in our jurisdiction,” Huerta said. “Those stations include Rancho Cucamonga, Fontana, Victorville, Hesperia, Yucaipa, Highland and San Bernardino (unincorporated) areas.”

Bakersfield Police warn of potential targets

The Bakersfield Police Department said thieves in Kern County are targeting common powertrain controller modules in parked semis.

The CPC module — considered the truck’s brain — controls vital engine and powertrain functions. If the CPC module is removed, the truck is rendered inoperable until costly repairs can be made.

With a current global shortage of new CPC modules, police say thieves are targeting truckers and selling stolen units on the black market.

Bakersfield Police officials told Land Line that since September, they had had 27 reported CPC thefts.

The CPC module can be removed within minutes, with thieves often causing damage to windows, dashboards and wire harnesses while trying to remove it.

The price of a new CPC module can range from $1,400 to $1,600.

CPCs sold on the black market can bring anywhere from $3,500 to $9,000. Once stolen, the device can be re-programmed and used in a different truck.

Daimler Truck working with federal, state law enforcement on thefts

In May 2022, Daimler Truck North America issued an alert, warning that the theft of CPC4 modules from parked trucks is increasing, “with thieves seeking reprogramming and reinstallation on other trucks.”

DTNA said that many thefts occurred at truck dealerships or customer terminals.

“The theft of CPC modules is a crime that threatens the livelihood of customers and disrupts our dealers’ operations,” said DTNA Chief Customer Experience Officer Paul Romanaggi. “Daimler Truck North America is committed to doing everything in its power to protect our customers and dealers from this crime and will support the prosecution of anyone participating in these thefts.”

DTNA is working with local, state and federal law enforcement to combat module thefts. The company is also considering taking civil action for software infringement against module thieves.

Bakersfield Police Department tips

Park in an illuminated area and position your truck in the view of surveillance cameras.

Park in parking lots with security personnel. If traveling, plan to locate safe areas to park.

Install an alarm system on your vehicle.

When exiting your vehicle, roll up all windows, lock the doors, and ensure your keys are in your possession.

Enable password protection for the CPC. Contact the vehicle manufacturer for more information.

Remain vigilant and report suspicious persons to law enforcement.

