Derek Chauvin's fate in the death of George Floyd is now in the hands of the jury

The attorneys in the trial of former Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murdering George Floyd, finished their closing arguments Monday, turning over to jurors a case that's become the centerpiece in a high-stakes drama over race and justice in a nation with a troubled history of police brutality.

After three weeks of emotional testimony, Chauvin's fate will be decided by 12 jurors inside a downtown Minneapolis courthouse guarded by razor wire and National Guard troops. The case centers on whether the jury believes Chauvin, who is white, killed Floyd by kneeling on the handcuffed Black man's neck for more than nine minutes or that Floyd died as a result of drug use and underlying health problems.

In a closing argument that lasted nearly three hours, defense attorney Eric Nelson said Chauvin followed police procedure and acted reasonably when he restrained Floyd last May.

“He walks onto a scene; he sees active resistance occurring," said Nelson while playing body-camera video of Chauvin's encounter with Floyd. The lawyer said Chauvin had “techniques at his disposal” that included controlled takedowns and neck restraints to subdue a suspect who was not complying with police orders.

Chauvin sat inside the courtroom staring intently at his attorney. His defense throughout the trial has argued that Floyd put himself at risk by swallowing fentanyl and methamphetamine and that underlying heart issues led to his death. The case has set this city on edge and gripped the nation with questions around race and police brutality.

"A reasonable police officer wants to keep his fellow officers safe," said Nelson, who also argued that volatile bystanders contributed to a chaotic situation that justified Chauvin's actions before and during the time he knelt on Floyd's neck to make an arrest. The officer pinned Floyd to the ground for more than nine minutes, despite his repeated cries that he couldn't breathe.

Nelson stressed that Chauvin's actions were in line with his department training, saying they amounted to "an authorized use of force as unattractive as it may be."

In a rebuttal to Nelson, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell urged jurors to use "common sense" while they deliberated.

"The only witness that will be talking to you when you're back in deliberation ... is common sense; that witness is common sense," Blackwell said.

Earlier Monday, another prosecutor for the state, Steve Schleicher, argued that Chauvin recklessly squeezed the life from Floyd.

"The force was too much. He was trapped," Schleicher said. "Trapped with the unyielding pavement underneath him."

He added: "What the defendant did to George Floyd killed him."

Chauvin is charged with manslaughter, second-degree murder and third-degree murder.

Guilty verdicts must be unanimous. That means, on each of the various counts, the defense needs only raise doubt in the mind of a single juror. The charges carry different maximum sentences: 40 years for second-degree unintentional murder, 25 years for third-degree murder and 10 years for second-degree manslaughter. Sentencing guidelines call for far less time, including 12½ years on either murder count.

During the testimony phase of the trial, which entered its fourth week Monday, the prosecution called dozens of witnesses — bystanders, police officers, medical experts. Several officers testified that Chauvin's force was excessive.

Schleicher said Monday that Chauvin's actions were not in line with the motto of the Minneapolis police.

“The motto of the Minneapolis Police Department is to protect with courage and to serve with compassion," he said. "But George Floyd was not a threat to anyone. He was not trying to hurt anyone. He was not trying to do anything to anyone.

"Facing George Floyd that day — that did not require one ounce of courage. And none was shown on that day. All that was required was a little compassion. And none was shown on that day.”

Schleicher implored jurors to reflect on what they saw on video.

"Believe your eyes," he said.

The closing arguments here in downtown Minneapolis come amid increased pain in the area. Last week, 10 miles from the courthouse where Chauvin’s trial is playing out, a police officer in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, Minn., killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright, an unarmed Black man.

The officer, a 26-year veteran, was charged with second-degree manslaughter after officials said she mistook her gun for her Taser. For several nights, protesters have taken to the streets here in the Twin Cities, calling on prosecutors to increase the charges to include murder.

Nearly 3,000 National Guard troops are on patrol throughout the region.

