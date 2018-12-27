Common Stock vs. Preferred Stock: What's the Difference?

In the stock market there are two broad types of stock -- common stock and preferred stock. While they're both called stock, they operate much differently from one another and have very different potentials for profit. Each has a different risk profile and may be suitable for different kinds of investors.

While the name "preferred stock" suggests that it might be the more popular choice, there are many more common stocks than preferred stocks. However, in any case, you can buy both common stock and preferred stock at any brokerage. But before you jump in and buy either, you'll want to understand their key differences.

A large pile of U.S. currency. More

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

What is common stock?

When investors talk about "stock," they're almost always talking about a company's common stock, and they simply drop the "common" because it's unusual for a company to have preferred stock. All those reports you hear about a 3% rise at Company X are referring to common stock and never about preferred stock. In fact, the price of preferred stock rarely budges at all. And the major indexes -- the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the Standard & Poor's 500, and the Nasdaq Composite -- all consist of common stocks, too.

Common stock is the most typical vehicle companies use for equity financing to raise money for their businesses. A company issues common stock in an initial public offering, or IPO, which is a company's first time selling stock to the public, giving buyers an ownership stake in the business in exchange for cash. A company may subsequently issue more stock in a follow-on stock offering if it needs cash for some other reason, such as to acquire assets or otherwise expand. As owners, stockholders have the right to vote in any shareholders' meetings, such as the annual meeting, as well as any other votes that arise. They also have the right to receive dividends, if the company pays them.

It's worth reiterating this point: The holders of the company's common stock have an ownership stake in the business and can enjoy the privileges of ownership, including any gains in the stock price.

In fact, a rising stock price is one of the two main ways common-stock ownership can reward owners, the other being cash dividends. Unlike preferred stock, common stock in a growing and successful company will tend to rise over time. Such a company is increasing its profit, and so it's creating value. Investors see the value being created, and when they anticipate even more in the future, they bid up the stock. The best stocks have returned more than 20% annually for decades, a truly amazing record. Even the S&P 500 index, consisting of the top American companies, has averaged a 10% annual return over time.

Cash dividends are the other way common stocks reward shareholders. A cash dividend is typically paid quarterly to investors who hold the stock as of a certain date. The annual dividend is typically no more than about a few percent of the stock price. However, the best American companies keep the payout growing over time, sometimes by as much as 10% annually. Many investors buy only dividend-paying common stocks, because they tend to be more stable than stocks held for capital gains.

Why do companies like common stock?

Companies use common stock as a way to relatively quickly raise a lot of capital, sometimes billions of dollars. So common stock allows companies to expand quickly and potentially have an advantage over smaller, private companies with less financing. In addition, having a common stock listed on an exchange gives companies a potential source of funds if they need to raise money in the future. They can often turn to the market and sell more stock in a follow-on offering. That access to funding creates stability and provides a higher level of prestige for the company and its employees.