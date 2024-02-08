How common are tornadoes in SLO County? Here’s how many times twisters have hit the area

It’s official: A rare tornado touched down in San Luis Obispo County this week.

Powerful winds whipped through the area on Wednesday, toppling trees, downing power lines and damaging buildings in Grover Beach and Pismo Beach. Thousands of PG&E customers lost power.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service conducted a damage survey in Grover Beach “to determine if the damage in this area was due to a tornado, or severe straight-line winds.”

The agency “preliminary determined that the weather event that moved through Grover Beach yesterday was a low-end EF-1 tornado,” the Grover Beach Police Department said Thursday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

How common are tornadoes in SLO County?

“They’re not common but they’re more common than people think,” local retired PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said.

Here’s what to know about the weather phenomenon:

A tree fell at Majestic Tile and Flooring in Grover Beach around 4 p.m., but was cleaned up for free by Mike Leon, who was in town at the time with his tree care tools.

What is a tornado?

The National Weather Service defines a tornado as “a violently rotating column of air touching the ground, usually attached to the base of a thunderstorm.”

“Tornadoes can cause fatalities and devastate a neighborhood in seconds,” the agency said, with winds reaching 300 mph.

Tornadoes are possible anywhere in the United States, and can occur at any time of day and on any day of the year, the National Weather Service said.

However, they’re most common in the central plains east of the Rocky Mountains and west of the Appalachians, and usually occur in the late afternoon and evening during the spring and summer, according to the weather service.

Crews on 9th Street in Grover Beach work to clear debris left in the wake of a possible tornado Feb. 7, 2024.

What causes tornadoes?

According to Lindsey, tornadoes are a form of funnel clouds — rotating columns of condensed water droplets.

When funnel clouds develop over the ocean, they’re called waterspouts, he explained in a 2018 Weather Watch column in The Tribune.

As soon as they hit the ground, however, they are classified as tornadoes.

So what causes funnel clouds?

“First of all, you need an unstable atmosphere with warm and/or humid air at the surface and cold air aloft,” Lindsey wrote. “As the air rises into the sky, it cools to the point that water vapor condenses to form visible clouds and releases tremendous amounts of latent heat.”

This keeps the air rising inside the cloud, producing updrafts that can trigger thunderstorms and cause wind shear. That means the air is traveling in a different direction and speed at dissimilar heights, Lindsey explained.

The result? A spinning cylinder of air familiar to anyone who’s seen “The Wizard of Oz.”

Toppled trees block 9th Street between West Grand and Rockaway in Grover Beach after a possible tornado hit the city on Feb. 7, 2024.

How are tornadoes rated?

Introduced by T. Theodore Fujita in 1971, the Fujita Scale is used to assess damage produced by tornadoes and then estimate associated wind speeds, according to the weather service.

Meteorologists and wind engineers eventually updated the original F-scale, and those changes were implemented in 2007.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale ranges from EF-0 — meaning a weak tornado with winds of up to 72 mph — to EF-5, a violent tornado with winds of up to 318 mph.

The “vast majority” of tornadoes have scale ratings ranging from EF-0 to EF-3, the weather service said.

Wednesday’s tornado was rated EF-1 on the scale, which means it resulted in moderate damage with winds of up to 112 mph.

Amid a tornado warning on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, powerful winds knocked down trees and branches on Ramona Avenue in Grover Beach.

How often do tornadoes happen in California?

There were a total of 478 tornadoes in California between January 1950 and October 2023, according to the Redding Record Searchlight’s analysis of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data.

Those resulted in injuries to 92 people as well as about $134.7 million in property damage and about $1.5 million in crop damage, the Record Searchlight found.

Lindsey, the meteorologist, said most of the state’s tornadoes occur south of Point Conception or in the San Joaquin and Sacramento valleys.

Nearly all of the tornadoes reported in California have been rated low on the EF-scale, Lindsey said, but that doesn’t mean the twisters are harmless.

“Even a weak tornado can cause a fair amount of damage,” Lindsey said.

Amid a tornado warning on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, powerful winds knocked down trees and branches on Ramona Avenue in Grover Beach.

What about SLO County?

The Record Searchlight’s interactive map tracking the history of twisters in California shows just three small tornadoes in or near SLO County during that time period.

All three tornadoes had ratings of EF-0, according to the map.

Here’s when they happened:

May 5, 1998: A small tornado developed over the city of San Luis Obispo, damaging four homes and knocking out power to several hundred customers, the Record Searchlight wrote.

Nov. 29, 2001: A weak tornado struck in northeast Santa Maria, causing minor damage to three homes, according to the Record Searchlight.

Feb. 2, 2004: A waterspout that developed offshore of Oceano Dunes, came onshore as a weak tornado and hit a California State Parks ranger in his truck, the Record Searchlight reported. He wasn’t injured.

Wednesday’s tornado was the first recorded tornado in the county in 20 years, the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services said Thursday.

A funnel cloud was spotted over Los Osos on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

However, Lindsey said a band of thunderstorms may have produced a weak tornado at Camp San Luis Obispo on April 2, 2014.

Doppler weather radar at Vandenberg Air Force Base indicated severe weather over Cayucos moving southeast through the Chorro Valley toward San Luis Obispo, he said, and numerous Cayucos residents reported seeing hailstones measuring 1 inch in diameter.

Over decades of forecasting weather along the Central Coast, Lindsey said he’s noticed “a pattern of post-frontal thunderstorms” in the late winter and spring moving off the Pacific Ocean through Los Osos and Chorro Valley toward San Luis Obispo that resulted in tornado-related activity.

That’s roughly the same area where Doppler radar indicated so-called “tornadic activity” on Wednesday afternoon, Lindsey said.

In a post on X, Lindsey said a “classic signature of tornadic activity” developed off the coast of Los Osos and Morro Bay around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and another developed off the coast of Diablo Canyon Power Plant around 4 p.m.

Waterspout off Buckley Road in San Luis Obispo just now!!!

Video taken by Jorge Mariano—thank you for a GREAT capture!! ️ @NWS @weatherchannel @ReedTimmerAccu pic.twitter.com/rkzhYrCx2M — Trisha Butcher (@TrishaButcher1) February 6, 2024

Could tornadoes become more common on the Central Coast?

Lindsey said a shifting climate could mean that twisters become more common off the Central Coast.

“We’re seeing storms become more and more intense,” he said. “As the atmosphere warms, I’m afraid we’re see more occurrences of tornadic activity along our coastline.”