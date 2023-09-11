How ‘Commons China spy’ made feathers fly between the Tory doves and hawks

Two men were arrested on suspicion of spying for China in March

Rumblings about an alleged Chinese spy having infiltrated Westminster had been circulating for the past two weeks. Coincidentally – or quite possibly not – the briefings were flying around just as James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, was taking a flight to Beijing for the first official visit by a senior British politician in five years.

Among the Conservative Party’s highest echelons, a war has been raging over Britain’s engagement with China. In one camp, the hawks want the regime re-labelled as a threat to the UK’s safety and interests; the doves on the other, among them Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, want to do business with the world’s second-most powerful economy.

So when Mr Cleverly was dispatched to China at the end last month, the hawkish wing of the Tory party was distinctly displeased.

It was then – and only then – that stories began to circulate about a researcher, well connected to senior stars in the Conservative Party, allegedly working for China.

The researcher, it finally emerged at the weekend, had been arrested as long ago as March on suspicion of offences under Section 1 of the Official Secrets Act 1911. The Act is more than 100 years old. It is used rarely, and not all that successfully, to try and catch out enemy agents.

Two men were detained, one of them the researcher who is in his late 20s and was held at a family address in a suburb of Edinburgh. He denies any wrongdoing. The Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism command had raided the house, hidden by a high hedge, five months ago.

On the same day, they searched the researcher’s flat in London and that of an acquaintance, a man in his 30s, who has a home in Oxfordshire.

Rishi Sunak was at the G20 summit when news of the spy arrests broke - UK Parliament/Maria Unger/Handout via REUTERS

The arrests were kept quiet. The researcher, who previously lived and worked in China, had close ties to senior Conservative MPs with access to highly sensitive material, among them Tom Tugendhat, the security minister, who attends the Cabinet, and Alicia Kearns, the chairman of the foreign affairs select committee.

The security services are understood to be unhappy that the arrests have been made public.

The two men were interviewed by police at a police station in south London in March and released on bail until a date in early October. MI5 and MI6, the two main intelligence agencies, have poured resources into catching spies working for the Chinese but prosecutions are rare, and quite possibly non-existent. Experts are not aware of a single conviction in recent years for Chinese spying.

It is quite likely that the two men detained under such an archaic law will never be prosecuted and will never be dragged to court. But if they were up to no good – and that is far from clear – then the act of arresting them will have disrupted their activities. MI5, the domestic secret service, has used other tactics in the past to disrupt Chinese spying.

Last year, the intelligence agency issued an alert accusing Christine Lee, a British-based lawyer, of engaging in “political interference activities” on behalf of the Chinese state.

Ms Lee had become a close friend of a senior Labour MP and the intervention by MI5 curtailed any of those activities. Ms Lee has denied any wrongdoing. But crucially she was never dragged to court because the law was deemed inadequate to deal with her.

It didn’t matter to MI5. Their intervention had done its job.

In the case of the two men detained in March, it’s just possible that the disclosures of their arrests have been used to try to push Mr Sunak into a tougher stance on China.

Breaking story

For the past two weeks, since Mr Cleverly’s Beijing trip, reports had begun to circulate of the arrests. But the story only finally broke in The Sunday Times at the weekend while the Prime Minister was at the G20 conference, also attended by China.

The timing was awkward to say the least, leaving Mr Sunak with no choice but to raise the issue with Li Qiang, China’s premier.

London’s relationship with Beijing had been strained for some time. But Mr Sunak, desperately pushing for a growth strategy of his own, has sought closer ties with President Xi Jinping’s regime, despite a catalogue of human rights abuses that includes the appalling treatment of Uyghur Muslims and the crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in China.

Only on Monday, Kemi Badenoch, the Business Secretary, announced a deal to build all-electric versions of the Mini in Oxford, using batteries imported from China, which guarantees 4,000 jobs.

While “hawks” inside the Tory party have demanded China be designated an official threat, Mrs Badenoch said that doing so would “escalate things” with Beijing, creating a diplomatic crisis the Government was keen to avoid.

“China is the second largest economy in the world, it’s heavily integrated in our economy as it is with many of our allies,” Mrs Badenoch told the BBC. “We’re taking the same approach that those countries are taking.

“We are taking action, what we’re not doing is giving endless running commentary on that because that would actually be more helpful to China than it would be to our security services.”

Kemi Badenoch, UK business secretary, at BMW AG's Mini plant in Cowley, near Oxford, which will import Chinese batteries - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

The hawks are unhappy with the new approach. Liz Truss, prime minister for only a few weeks, had set about freezing out China.

In a Commons debate on Monday, senior MPs unhappy with Mr Sunak’s stance, voiced their concerns, among them Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory party leader, and Tim Loughton, a prominent senior Tory, who called on the Government to place China in the “enhanced tier of Foreign Agents Registration Scheme” – which would give the Home Secretary extra powers to monitor agents working on behalf of a foreign government.

Both MPs have been sanctioned by China. “The tentacles of the regime extend now in Parliament but also in company boardrooms, in schools, in campuses, in local authorities up and down the country,” said Mr Loughton. “We need to have a full audit of exactly where the influence of the Chinese communist government is in this country as they do in other countries.”

Mr Loughton said “getting hung up on particular words” is not as important as making China believe that Britain’s words will be “followed through with consequences”.

Sir Alex Younger, the former head of MI6, tried to strike a balance in a rare intervention in an interview with the BBC. “China is a fact, it’s a huge country, we’ve got to find ways of engaging with it, and find ways of co-operating with it in important areas like climate change, and sometimes we have to be absolutely prepared to confront it when we believe that our security interests are threatened,” said Sir Alex.

“That is exactly how they will behave towards us. Sometimes we need to confront China. In my experience, just being nice to them doesn’t get you very far.”

There is a further complication in the political front taking on China. The China hawks had formed two groups to protest against Mr Xi’s regime.

One was the China Research Group (CRG), launched in early 2020, as the Covid pandemic emerged and specifically backed by Conservative MP and led by Mr Tugendhat, who is now the security minister.

The CRG was modelled on one of the Tories’ most influential backbench operations, the pro-Brexit European Research Group, which helped topple Theresa May.

The group was seen by some Tory critics as being driven by upwardly mobile MPs pushing hard for career progression from the backbenches into the ministerial ranks.

Rumours first circulated when James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, pictured right in Jerusalem on Monday, was visiting China - GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP via Getty Images

Mr Tugendhat’s career has since taken off, while Neil O’Brien, another original CRG supporter, is a health minister. Ms Kearns, a third group supporter, is now the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee chairman, making her one of the most powerful backbench MPs.

Another, rival group of Tory China hawks is the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (Ipac). This was launched around the same time as CRG but at times the two groups clashed.

Ipac was run by older Tory hands. Sir Iain Duncan Smith was a leading figure in the group, along with Mr Loughton and Bob Seely, an environment minister under Mrs May.

Ipac is not just a Tory group, with politicians from other parties signed up in support. Nor is it just a UK movement – politicians from scores of other countries are part of the group.

There are claims from Ipac that one of the individuals now under arrest had attempted to soften the stance against China and to have played one group of hawks off against the other. Even if there is a shred of truth in that, it remains hardly a crime. Vicious briefings are nothing new in parliament.

Accused researcher’s denial

The parliamentary researcher for his part has denied all wrongdoing. In a statement released through his lawyers, the researcher – who has not been officially named by police – said: “I feel forced to respond to the media accusations that I am a ‘Chinese spy’.

“It is wrong that I should be obliged to make any form of public comment on the misreporting that has taken place. However, given what has been reported, it is vital that it is known that I am completely innocent.

“I have spent my career to date trying to educate others about the challenge and threats presented by the Chinese Communist Party. To do what has been claimed against me in extravagant news reporting would be against everything I stand for.”

A spokesman for China’s embassy in London said: “The claim that China is suspected of ‘stealing British intelligence’ is completely fabricated and nothing but malicious slander.

“We firmly oppose it and urge relevant parties in the UK to stop their anti-China political manipulation and stop putting on such self-staged political farce.”

