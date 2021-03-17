Commons claims just 'the latest instalment' in Salmond's 'conspiracy theory', Sturgeon claims

Nicola Sturgeon said she had given eight hours of evidence to the inquiry - Jeff J Mitchell/PA

Messages between senior SNP figures which a former Tory minister claimed point to a criminal plot against Alex Salmond have been dismissed as “the latest instalment" in "a conspiracy theory” by Nicola Sturgeon.

The First Minister said she strongly refuted “suggestions and insinuations” put forward by David Davis in the Commons on Tuesday, when he used parliamentary privilege to read out exchanges he said showed a “very strong prima facie case” of a "criminal conspiracy" against Mr Salmond.

She also backed her top aide, Liz Lloyd, after the former Brexit Secretary read out messages which he said showed she had sought to interfere in a civil service harassment probe against Mr Salmond two months before Ms Sturgeon claims she knew her predecessor was being investigated.

David Davis made the claims in the Commons - JEFF OVERS/AFP

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, claimed the SNP was now “in meltdown” over the Salmond affair and described Ms Sturgeon as “rattled” after a fraught press conference in which she was asked repeatedly about Mr Davis's intervention.

A Holyrood committee examining the affair has already seen messages between senior SNP figures, including Ms Sturgeon’s husband and party chief Peter Murrell, and members do not believe they back Mr Salmond's claims of a conspiracy.

However, they had not received the exchanges between civil servants which Mr Davis said point to interference from Ms Lloyd in a civil service probe into Mr Salmond on February 6, 2018, two months before Ms Sturgeon claims she first knew about the investigation. MSPs were expected to view the messages on Wednesday.

Pressure also increased on the First Minister yesterday after a third witness also backed Mr Salmond’s claim that one of her officials leaked a name of a complainer to the former SNP leader's camp, before he fell out with Ms Sturgeon, his former protege.

"I strongly refute the suggestions and insinuations from David Davis in the House of Commons,” Ms Sturgeon said, at her coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh.

“I am not going to have this Covid briefing sidetracked by the latest instalment of Alex Salmond's conspiracy theory.

"I have given eight hours of evidence to the parliamentary committee looking into this, they are now able to assess all of the evidence they've taken, including I'm sure of the evidence they have in relation to the suggestions and claims made by David Davis last night.”

She later refused to go into detail about Mr Davis’s claim that a key document that would have helped Mr Salmond had been “actively removed” from a bundle being submitted to a court by the Scottish Government, when Mr Salmond was challenging the lawfulness of the probe against him.

“I do not know who gave the instruction, but in my view the removal of that document would be a summary dismissal offence and possibly a criminal offence,” Mr Davis said. “At the very least, it would be a contempt of court.”

Asked about the claims, Ms Sturgeon refused to go into any detail, claiming she wanted to allow the Holyrood committee to do its job.

Former first minister Alex Salmond - Andy Buchanan/PA

In response to a question about whether she still had confidence in Ms Lloyd, the First Minister simply said “yes”.

Later, a statement from a “complainer” was sent out by the campaign group Rape Crisis Scotland, in which the woman claimed Ms Lloyd had not interfered in the complaints process.

She said she had been approached by the Scottish Government HR team in January 2018 about the investigation into Mr Salmond, but decided she did not want to share her experiences.

She said she approached Ms Lloyd for advice on whether she was obliged to cooperate, and did not tell her Mr Salmond was the subject of an investigation.

The unnamed woman said claims by Mr Davis in the Commons were “fundamentally untrue and are being deliberately misrepresented.”

