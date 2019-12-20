Commons to Vote on Johnson’s Fast-Track EU Split: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

Boris Johnson‘s fast track process to ratify his Brexit deal ahead of the Jan. 31 deadline for leaving the European Union will see its first vote in Parliament later.

The prime minister opened the debate this morning in a very different House of Commons to the one in which he failed to get his deal through in October; his Conservative Party’s 80-seat majority after last week’s election ends the stalemate that hobbled Theresa May’s government and the bill’s passage is expected to be a formality.

Key Developments:

Johnson speaking in Commons, with vote on the so-called second reading of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill expected at about 2:30 p.m.Brexit bill then enters committee stage, with passage through Parliament expected to be completed in January.Andrew Bailey appointed to succeed Mark Carney as Bank of England governorParliament enters Christmas recess at end of Friday business

Corbyn: Bill ‘Hard-Wires’ No-Deal Brexit Risk (10 a.m.)

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn criticized Boris Johnson’s withdrawal bill for failing to remove the risk of a no-deal Brexit at the end of 2020. Johnson’s new bill contains a clause intended to ensure the U.K. will not be able to ask for an extension to the transition period, due to end on Dec. 31 2020, during which Johnson says he will negotiate a trade deal with the EU.

“We warned before the general election the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal was a terrible deal for our country, and we still believe it’s a terrible deal today,” Corbyn said. “This deal does not bring certainty for communities or for business or the workforce. In fact, it does the opposite, and hard-wires the risk of a no-deal Brexit next year.”

Johnson Scrutinized on Child Refugees (9:55 p.m.)

Labour MP Lisa Nandy -- who supported Johnson’s deal in principle in October -- criticized the new withdrawal bill for appearing to abandon a commitment to protect child refugees after Brexit. The so-called Dubs clause -- named after Labour peer Alf Dubs -- required the U.K. to seek an arrangement with the EU so an unaccompanied child refugee in the EU would be allowed to join a relative in the U.K., and vice versa. Johnson’s new Brexit bill removes the obligation to negotiate such a settlement.

Whilst acknowledging Johnson has “won a mandate to get Brexit done,” Nandy said he had not earned the right to “shoehorn into this legislation measures that are a direct attack on the most vulnerable children” in the world. “If he thinks people in towns like mine, who believe that we [should] deliver Brexit, want to see us turn our backs on decency and tolerance and kindness and warmth and empathy, he is wrong,” she said.

Johnson said the U.K. will continue to receive unaccompanied refugee children but the bill is the wrong place to make the commitment.

Johnson Urges Country to Move On (9:40 a.m.)

Boris Johnson urged the U.K. to move on and put away the labels of “Leaver” and “Remainer” and build a united future after Brexit as he opened a debate on his exit deal with the European Union.

He claimed Brexit will be “done” on Jan. 31 -- in spite of the need for trade talks with the bloc -- and said there will be no extension of the transition period beyond December 2020.

“Now’s the moment, as we leave the European Union, to reunite our country and allow the warmth and natural affection that we all share for our European neighbors to find renewed expression in one great new national project,” Johnson told lawmakers. “This bill and this juncture in our national story must not be seen as a victory for one party over another or one faction over another. This is the time we move and discard the old labels of leave and remain.”

EU Parliament Sees Jan. 29 Ratification Date (9a.m.)

European Parliament vice president Pedro Silva Pereira expects the Brexit deal ratification process to be concluded by Jan. 29, with the U.K. due to leave the European Union two days later.

“We’ve always respected the choice of the British people, but it is true that it was a very long process,” he told BBC Radio. He warned that there’s a “very short time-frame available” to conclude a trade deal by the end of 2020.

“Eleven months to negotiate such a complex trade agreement is unprecedented,” he said. “The key issue will be what kind of regulatory disalignment we will have.”