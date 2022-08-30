Commonwealth Attorneys Association expels prosecutor facing misconduct allegations

The Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys Association announced that it has voted to expel Ronnie Goldy, a Commonwealth’s Attorney in the 21st Judicial Circuit.

The decision dissolves Goldy’s membership in the association and prevents him from attending future association functions and conferences. However, the vote does not formally discipline him, as the association does not have the authority to do that.

Richard Boling in the 3rd Judicial Circuit was also expelled from the association. According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, Boling has been accused of misconduct multiple times, including “knowingly or intentionally” presenting false information to a grand jury in a manslaughter case.

“Serving as an elected Commonwealth’s Attorney is a privilege, and so is membership in this Association,” said President Carrie Ovey-Wiggins with the 56th Judicial Circuit. “Information has come to light regarding both individuals that fall well below the standard we believe Commonwealth’s Attorneys must uphold to maintain public trust.”

Goldy, who represents Bath, Montgomery, Menifee and Rowan counties, is facing misconduct allegations for allegedly requesting sexual favors from a defendant in exchange for leniency in the legal process. Some details of the alleged misconduct were brought to light during a June hearing.

“I’ve got text messages indicating what he did as far as talking to the judge to get a bench warrant set aside or get her fines recalled or other things of that nature,” said Louisville attorney Thomas E. Clay.

During the June 1 hearing, Goldy testified that he had never exchanged messages with Helton about “things she was going to do for him and things he was going to do for her,” and denied asking her for videos.

‘Abused his office.’ Ky. prosecutor may face suspension, allegedly sought nude photos for help