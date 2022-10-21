Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. We can see that in the last three years Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its EPS by 7.8% per year. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Commonwealth Bank of Australia's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 6.1% to AU$25b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Commonwealth Bank of Australia Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a market capitalisation of AU$171b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth AU$291m. We note that this amounts to 0.2% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of Commonwealth Bank of Australia but it's still worth mentioning. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

Is Commonwealth Bank of Australia Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, Commonwealth Bank of Australia is a growing business, which is encouraging. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Commonwealth Bank of Australia (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

