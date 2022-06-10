Commonwealth, defense rest cases in West End homicide retrial

Jun. 10—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Both the prosecution and the defense finished presenting their cases on Thursday, the second day of testimony in the retrial of Mizzon Unique Grandinetti, 21, who's accused of shooting and killing Barron Grumbling in 2017 in Johnstown's West End.

Attorneys for both sides will deliver closing arguments on Friday morning, after which the jury will begin deliberating.

The alleged eyewitness in the case took the stand Thursday.

He said he contacted investigators in 2019 through his attorney after his friend A'von Perry was killed.

The informant told the jury that he had known Grandinetti for about a decade and that he'd met Grumbling, known as "B.G.," about a year prior to his murder. He said that Grandinetti had known Grumbling, but that they were not friends and just hung around in groups together.

According to the informant, they belonged to different social groups based on the part of town they were from, and sometimes "various things" caused these groups to not get along.

One of these causes of disagreement was a robbery of Grandinetti's cousin, according to the informant, who said that Grandinetti was talking on the night of the shooting about how individuals from the Coopersdale group robbed his cousin. He described Grandinetti, who was 16 at the time, as frustrated.

According to the informant, the informant and Grandinetti were supposed to receive heroin from Grumbling on May 1, 2017, the day of the murder. He testified that he, Grandinetti and Grumbling were walking to get cigars from a local gas station to make blunts of marijuana and obtain the drugs.

The informant testified that he did not know where exactly they were going to get the drugs, but that they were getting them from a friend of Grumbling's. He did not know the friend's last name or exact address, but knew they lived in the Oakhurst Homes housing complex.

The informant said that while they were walking together, Grandinetti bent down as if he was tying his shoe, then shot Grumbling, 21, at the corner of Merle Place and Corinne Street.

He said that Grandinetti later told him that the murder was retaliation for the robbery that Grumbling's group had committed against Grandinetti's cousin. He also testified that the gun used in the murder had been disposed of and would not be found.

Grandinetti's attorney, Randall McKinney, of Pittsburgh, played the informant's interview with investigators on Aug. 8, 2019, for the jury. Two interviews were conducted that day, as investigators felt the informant was not truthful in the first interview.

McKinney questioned the informant on his statements, asking if and why he had lied in both the interview and in prior testimony, about everything from the facts of the night to who had committed the murder to conversations that didn't even happen.

The jury also heard from ballistics Sgt. Gesuele Burello, of the Pennsylvania State Police, who was a firearm and tool mark examiner at the time of Grumbling's murder.

Burello had tested a gun that was found on the informant when he was arrested a few minutes after Grumbling was shot. He also examined undischarged cartridges from the firearm, as well as mutilated discharged fragments of cartridges that had been fired, struck something and been found at the scene.

Burello told the jury that forensic testing showed that the gun recovered from the witness did not match the cartridges that had been found at the scene and could not have been the weapon used to kill Grumbling.

The final witness that the jury heard from Thursday was a former girlfriend of Grandinetti's. She said that the two previously dated when they were 14, but at age 18, when they began dating again, she told him that she wanted to know "everything that he had done" if they were going to date.

She said that while in her college dorm room, Grandinetti told her that he had "killed B.G." She added that at the time she did not know who B.G. was, but after looking him up on Facebook, learned that he was Grumbling.

The prosecution rested its case Thursday, and the defense rested without presenting any witnesses.