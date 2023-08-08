Commonwealth seeks more investigative measures in death of toddler

Aug. 8—WILLIAMSBURG — The death investigation of a three-year-old toddler girl continues as the case proceeds through court.

Jordan Blake Taylor, 22, of Corbin, is facing a charge of murder in connection to a February incident when Taylor was left alone with his girlfriend's daughter. During that time, EMS was called to the home where they found the toddler lifeless.

Kentucky State Police responded to the emergency at Baptist Health Corbin to find injuries all over the toddler's body.

On February 19, the toddler was pronounced dead at Baptist Health by the Whitley County Coroner's Office.

Taylor remains booked in the Whitley County Detention Center on charges of murder, first-degree strangulation and first-degree sodomy of a victim under 12 years of age.

On Monday, Taylor was scheduled to appear in the Whitley Circuit Court for motion hour in which Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Bowling requested a hair sample from Taylor to see if it matched the DNA of the hair strand found in the victim's diaper.

Taylor's lead defense attorney, Shannon Brooks, argued the evidence was not relevant due to Taylor being present around the child on a normal basis.

Bowling's argument is based on prior Supreme Court rulings that such a hair strand could be used as evidence.

"It [the case] basically dealt with the sufficiency of the evidence to sustain a rape conviction where your victim can't testify," Bowling explained after court adjourned.

Judge Ballou ruled that the motion to seek a hair sample from Taylor was sustained.

Taylor's defense attorney requested that the extraction be delayed until the medical examiner and physician finish their investigation.

According to Bowling, the medical examiner leading the autopsy was Dr. Maines and a physician from Cincinnati is examining the brain and eyes of the victim.

Bowling additionally requested that the hair be obtained by any lawful means necessary due to history of Taylor being violent toward officers, including throwing feces and urine on officers.

Additional facts were mentioned in court concerning the murder case.

The judge granted the motion to obtain a sample of hair from Taylor for examination and according to Bowling, that will take place Tuesday.

Taylor's next court date is in December but Bowling stated that he didn't think the return on the exams and forensics would be done in time to present the evidence to a jury then.

"In death penalty cases, we never present the evidence unless it is in front of a jury and I don't think we will have everything back by December," Bowling said.