Commonwealth's attorney: Two men found guilty of assaulting 61-year-old Marine veteran

A Kenton County jury found two men guilty on Thursday of charges related to the assault of a 61-year-old Marine veteran last year, officials said.

The jury had recommended a 17-year sentence for Anthony Cornist, 62, of Covington, and a 30-year sentence for Robert Stone, 40, of Cincinnati, according to a release from the Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Both men were convicted on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and second-degree assault, prosecutors say.

The Enquirer was unable to reach attorneys for Cornist and Stone Saturday morning. This story will be updated with their comments.

Officials said the Covington Fire Department responded to a medical emergency call at the Golden Towers high-rise apartment complex at 50 East 11th St. on June 5, 2020.

Emergency responders transported the victim to the hospital for treatment, where doctors diagnosed him with an orbital fracture and fractured arm, officials said, adding that pins were permanently inserted in the victim's arm.

"To this day, the victim continues to suffer from pain in his arm and shoulders," the release states.

Officials said Covington police investigated the incident and found apartment security video which showed Cornist, Stone and an unidentified female riding an elevator together to the 11th floor.

The footage shows the female knock on the victim's apartment door while Cornist and Stone stand off to the side, officials said. When the victim opened the door, the two men rushed inside.

"Three seconds later the victim is seen trying to escape from into the hall while being punched by Stone with Cornist close behind," the release states. "Stone beat the victim till he fell down and then kicked the victim in the head while he laid helpless on the ground."

Cornist was aware the victim had received a disability check a day prior to the assault, prosecutors said, adding it's believed the two men were after the cash from that check.

Story continues

Officials said the security footage shows Stone rummaging through the victim's pockets after he was rendered unconscious.

Prosecutors say Cornist is required to serve 10 years in prison before being eligible for parole and Stone is required to serve 17 years before he's parole eligible.

Both men will appear in court before Circuit Judge Patricia Summe for final sentencing in January.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Two men found guilty of assaulting 61-year-old Marine veteran