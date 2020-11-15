CommsChoice becomes Australia's first vendor of Contact Centre for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing

SYDNEY, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud communications provider, ASX listed CommsChoice Group Limited (ASX: CCG), today announced that it has expanded its Microsoft Teams Direct Routing solution to include Contact Centre functionality, allowing companies to implement a call centre natively within their Teams environment.

CommsChoice Microsoft Teams Contact Centre Call Centre

CommsChoice Executive General Manager, Tony Dunphy, said that the Company was the first vendor in Australia to integrate this functionality with Microsoft Teams Direct Routing.

"We have delivered over 20 Teams contact centre and call centre solutions in our first two years of providing Teams calling, which I think means we can also lay claim to being one of Australia's most experienced Microsoft Teams contact centre providers."

Call centres today act as one of the main channels of interaction for customers. And because of all the other ways customers engage with companies – phone, email, text, social – every member of the business has the potential to be involved in engaging a customer directly and therefore needs to have the right tools. This expanded scope of customer interactions across the entire business needs tools that provide consistency, continuous improvement, value added reporting and scale.

Mr Dunphy said, "Because the future of work has essentially been fast tracked, we're seeing big demand for integrating contact centres with Microsoft Teams for customers deploying Teams Calling capabilities.

Direct routing means contact centre agents can make and receive calls within Microsoft Teams and it supports customer interaction work streams by acting as the hub for internal and external customer connection across all modes of communication including chat, video meetings and calling."

CommsChoice cloud-based software – Insights - provides access to features such as call recording, IVR, supervisor, reporting, and wallboards. The call recording feature captures incoming and outgoing customer calls and stores them securely, and in accordance with all compliance standards. Calls are stored in the same location as the Microsoft Office 365 tenancy, which is domiciled so local data compliance is also assured.

Story continues

Mr Dunphy said, "We have a range of call centre options to suit companies with either an on-premises or cloud set up including native, semi native and hybrid contact centre solutions. Teams also enables 'work from anywhere' and will help ensure consistent and constantly improved customer engagement from any device, any channel, location or time zone."

ENDS

About CommsChoice

CommsChoice Group provides cloud communications for business. The company services SME and mid-tier corporate customers in Australia, Asia and internationally using its cloud based global business phone platform and Microsoft Teams calling/Direct routing integration combined with innovative SD-WAN technology and fibre and NBN access products.

For more information visit www.commschoice.com or follow the company on LinkedIn @CommsChoiceGroup or email us on enquiries@commschoice.com

SOURCE CommsChoice Group Limited