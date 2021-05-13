'Communication error': Israeli army rows back after announcing ground assault in Gaza

Rockets fired towards Israel from Hamas positions in Beit Lahia
The Israeli military on Friday morning mistakenly briefed the press that it had begun a ground assault in Gaza, almost pushing the crisis to all-out war as it continued to bombard civilian areas in Palestine.

In a message to reporters, later confirmed by an army spokesperson, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said their “air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip”, signalling a significant escalation in the conflict.

But little over an hour later the Israeli army clarified that its troops had not entered Gaza and blamed an “internal communication” error. It said there were “no soldiers in Gaza”.

A reporter for The Wall Street Journal claims she was told by John Conricus, the Israeli army spokesman, that troops were entering Gaza before he later retracted that statement:

On Thursday, Israel pounded Gaza and deployed extra troops and tanks to the border as Palestinians fired rockets back, with the death toll in the enclave on the fourth day of conflict climbing to over 100.

More than 400 people were arrested on Thursday after riots by Jews and Arabs erupted in Israeli cities. Reuven Rivlin, Israel's president, compared the situation to a “civil war”.

Dozens of rockets were fired from Gaza towards the southern Israeli coastal cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon, and in the vicinity of Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport.

Mr Conricus said the country was “prepared, and continue to prepare for various scenarios”, describing a ground offensive as “one scenario”.

In Gaza, witnesses said people were evacuating their homes in the northeastern part of the enclave ahead of possible Israeli attacks, with Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, warning of a “heavy response” to a possible ground incursion.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council has responded to the emergency by scheduling an open meeting for Sunday.

The meeting was requested by Norway, China and Tunisia “with broad support”. The three countries had pushed for an open meeting on Friday but the United States said it wanted a delay until Tuesday.

On Thursday night, the US State Department urged citizens to “reconsider travel to Israel” due to the recent surge in violence.

The travel advisory level, which had been lowered in recent weeks due to improvement in the country's Covid-19 situation, was stepped up to Level 3, out of a maximum of four.

    Unrest in recent days has seen rockets fired from Gaza while Israeli forces have bombarded the territory with air strikes.

    Israel carried out hundreds of air strikes in Gaza into Wednesday morning, as the Islamist group and other Palestinian militants fired multiple rocket barrages at Tel Aviv and the Southern city of Beer Sheva.One multi-story residential building in Gaza collapsed and another was heavily damaged after they were repeatedly hit by Israeli air strikes.Israel said its jets had targeted and killed several Hamas intelligence leaders early in the day. Other strikes targeted what the military said were rocket launch sites, Hamas offices and the homes of Hamas leaders.

    While restaurants were bleeding workers, Amazon went on a hiring spree. It may be difficult for chains to lure workers back from Amazon warehouses.

    JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on confrontations between Israelis and Palestinians as Israel signals a widening military campaign: ___ UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Mideast envoy has told the Security Council the current violence is “the most serious escalation between Israel and Palestinian militants in years. Diplomats say Tor Wennesland is worried it could erupt into a civil war. He briefed the council on Wednesday behind closed doors — for the second time in three days — on the deteriorating situation on the ground but the U.N.’s most powerful body again took no action. Diplomats said China, Tunisia and Norway, who called the meeting, wanted the council to issue a press statement but the United States objected. The diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity because the consultations were private. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters that Wennesland expressed concern over the growing number of civilian casualties in both Gaza and Israel, and sadness at the death of children in Gaza. Dujarric said the U.N. chief, Antonio Guterres, and Wennesland have both reiterated that “indiscriminate launching of rockets and mortars from highly populated civilian neighborhoods towards civilian population centers violates international humanitarian law." Wennesland recognizes Israel’s legitimate security concerns but reiterated that “Israeli security forces should exercise maximum restraint, calibrate their use of force to spare civilians and civilian objects in the conduct of military operations.” Four European council members — France, Estonia, Ireland and Norway — issued a statement after the council meeting urgently calling on both sides “to de-escalate tensions, end violence and show the utmost restraint.” They condemned the firing of rockets from Gaza into Israel and called civilian casualties on both sides “worrying and unacceptable.” — Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations ___ WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reaffirm America's support for Israel’s right to defend itself from Hamas rocket attacks from Gaza. Blinken spoke on Wednesday with the Israeli leader. The State Department said he also repeated U.S. calls for a de-escalation of violence and the Biden administration’s belief that both Israelis and Palestinians have the right to live in safety and security. Blinken announced earlier he was sending a senior diplomat to the region to make similar appeals in person to Israeli and Palestinian officials. He also said that Israel had an “extra burden” to avoid civilian casualties as it responds to the attacks. According to the State Department, Blinken also told Netanyahu that as he and President Joe Biden have said in the past, the administration believes Israelis and Palestinians should “enjoy equal measures of freedom, security, prosperity, and democracy.” ___ GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israeli fighter jets have dropped two bombs on a 14-story building in Gaza City and destroyed it. The building housed businesses as well as offices for Hamas’ Al-Aqsa satellite TV channel. It was located in the old Roman neighborhood, on the busiest shopping street in Gaza. Hamas says it has fired 130 rockets toward Israel in response for the attack on Wednesday. The Israeli airstrike was the latest in a series of assaults on targets in the Gaza Strip after a long dispute between Israel and Hamas erupted into an exchange of rocket attacks from Gaza and Israeli retaliation. The building is the third multistory structure that Israeli aircraft have hit directly, reducing two to rubble. The third is still standing but in irreparable condition. —- WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Israel bears an “extra burden” to avoid civilian casualties as it responds to rocket attacks from Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. Blinken says Israel has an “absolute” right to defend itself and its citizens from militant attacks but that it must take all possible steps to protect innocent Palestinians. He said on Wednesday that Israel should “do everything it possibly can to avoid civilian casualties even as it is rightfully responding in defense of its people.” Blinken made the comments after announcing that he is sending a senior U.S. diplomat to the Middle East to press Israeli and Palestinians officials both to de-escalate the tensions and violence that now verge on war. Blinken condemned the Hamas rocket attacks and stressed that both Israelis and Palestinians have a right to live in peace and security. ___ WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he’s sending a senior American diplomat to the Middle East to urge Israeli and Palestinian officials to de-escalate the conflict threatening to erupt into a new war. Blinken told reporters on Wednesday he had instructed Hady Amr, the deputy secretary of state for Israel and Palestinian affairs, to travel immediately to the region. The move comes as the situation deteriorates with intensified rocket attacks on Israel from Hamas militants and Israeli retaliation. Amr is the most senior U.S. diplomat tasked with the matter. He served as deputy Middle East peace envoy during the Obama administration. Blinken did not say who Amr would meet with or how long his mission would last. The Biden administration has been criticized by both sides as well as by lawmakers for not doing enough to try to stop the violence. Blinken said the administration is “very focused” on the matter and remains committed to a two-state resolution to end the decades-long conflict. ___ JERUSALEM —Israeli police are imposing a nighttime curfew on a central city that was the scene of unrest in recent days. Police said in a statement on Wednesday that officers would enforce the ban on people entering the city of Lod, residents leaving their homes, and people in public spaces starting at 8 p.m. Lod has seen two nights of violent protests, including the torching of dozens of vehicles, a synagogue, and violent clashes between Arab protesters and police. Israeli authorities declared a state of emergency in the city and deployed Border Police forces. ___ BELGRADE, Serbia — Dozens of Palestinians living in Belgrade have staged a protest in the Serbian capital over an escalation in fighting in the Gaza Strip in recent days. The protesters on Wednesday gathered at Belgrade’s Republic Square to draw public attention to the conflict that has surged after weeks of violence in Jerusalem. The protesters carried banners reading “Gaza needs our voices now,” and, “Freedom!” The latest Mideast fighting is rooted in a long dispute over contested Jerusalem. After Hamas rained rockets inside Israel on Monday, the conflict suddenly erupted and now increasingly resembles the 2014 Gaza war. ___ GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Palestinian militant group Hamas has confirmed that its Gaza City commander was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday. Bassem Issa was the highest-ranking military figure in Hamas to be killed Israel since 2014. Wednesday's statement was the first time Hamas acknowledged the death of militants in this round of fighting with Israel. The armed wing of Hamas said Issa was killed “along with a few of his fellow brothers of leaders and holy fighters” during the fighting that has been going on for two days in Gaza. Israel’s internal security agency said a series of airstrikes had killed Issa and several other senior Hamas militants, including the head of rocket development and cyber warfare, the head of rocket production, and the Hamas engineering chief. Issa and several other commanders responsible for the different districts of the Gaza Strip formed Hamas' military council, the highest body deciding on the group’s militant operations. The military council is headed by Mohammed Deif. ___ LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he wants to see an “urgent de-escalation of tensions” between Israel and Hamas amid the most severe outbreak of violence since the 2014 Gaza war. Johnson tweeted on Wednesday that the United Kingdom is “deeply concerned” and urged leaders to “step back from the brink.” He was one of many leaders around the world offering up advice after longtime tensions in contested Jerusalem erupted into rocket-fire from the Gaza Strip and an intense response from Israel. British Foreign Office Minister James Cleverly told Parliament that Britain “unequivocally condemns the firing of rockets at Jerusalem and other locations in Israel.” He called Hamas' conduct “terrorism” and called on militants to “end their incitement and rocket fire against Israel.” Cleverly said Israel has a “legitimate right to self-defense," but added that in doing so, ”it is vital that all actions are proportionate, in line with international humanitarian law and make every effort to avoid civilian casualties." ___ JERUSALEM — Israel’s firefighting service says it has almost completely extinguished a blaze at a petroleum facility in southern Israel that was set alight by a rocket fired by Hamas militants. The rocket landed Tuesday night near a Petroleum and Energy Infrastructures Ltd. facility south of Ashkelon during a major barrage by Gaza militants. The result was a massive fire in a storage tank that blazed through the night and into Wednesday. Israel Fire and Rescue Services said that 20 teams have been working for 25 hours to extinguish the inferno that issued a column of thick black smoke. Israeli state-owned Petroleum and Energy Infrastructures said the fuel had been transferred to another storage facility. On Wednesday, the plume of smoke was still rising over Ashkelon. Israeli health and environment officials have instructed residents of the area to avoid prolonged periods outdoors. ___ JERUSALEM — Israel’s president says the country’s Arab leaders are “giving support to terrorism and rioting” by staying quiet about an outbreak unrest in mixed communities. Reuven Rivlin said on Wednesday that the “silence of the Arab leadership” over violence in mixed Jewish-Arab communities amounts to “encouraging the rupture of the society” amid the most severe outbreak of violence since the 2014 Gaza war. Rivlin says Israel “must pursue the rioters with a firm hand (to) restore security and order to all of us, also while fighting terrorism from Gaza without compromise.” The unrest that began at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem has spread across Israel itself. It comes after Hamas called for a full-scale Palestinian intifada, or uprising. In the Israeli city of Lod, a 52-year-old Arab Israeli and his 16-year-old daughter were killed early Wednesday when a rocket landed in the courtyard of their one-story home. Lod also saw heavy clashes after thousands of mourners joined a funeral for an Arab man who was killed the previous night, the suspect a Jewish gunman. Israeli media reported that the crowd fought with police, and set a synagogue and some 30 vehicles on fire. ___ JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it has killed several senior Hamas militant commanders in airstrikes in Gaza and Khan Younis. The army released a statement on Wednesday, saying that it carried out a “complex and first-of-its-kind operation.” Those targeted, it said, were “a key part of the Hamas ‘General Staff’” and considered close to the head of the group’s military wing. Hamas had no comment. ___ JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will use “an iron fist if needed” to stop widespread protests by Arab citizens that have resulted in injuries, arrests, and property damage. Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Israel will “stop the anarchy” after deploying Border Police forces to calm unrest in recent days in the cities of Lod and Acre. The mounting unrest comes after weeks of violence in Jerusalem and heavy fighting between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip in recent days. The fighting is rooted in a long dispute over contested Jerusalem. After Hamas rained rockets inside Israel on Monday, the conflict suddenly erupted and increasingly resembles the 2014 Gaza war. Netayahu says Israel will "stop the anarchy and restore governance to the cities of Israel, with an iron fist if needed, with all forces needed and all authorities required.” ___ BERLIN — Germany is standing by Israel during the most intense fighting since the 2014 Gaza war. Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht on Wednesday condemned the rocket attacks on Israel from Gaza, saying Germany is standing “strongly on the side of Israel.” She called for the attacks on Israel to stop, adding that Israel has the right to protect itself.” Lambrecht also denounced anti-Semitic acts near synagogues in Germany. She said a spate of Israeli flag-burning and other acts at a time of “agony” for Israel shows “nothing but horrible disrespect for human dignity.” German news agency dpa reported that police stopped 13 suspects late Tuesday in the western city of Muenster near a synagogue after an Israeli flag was burned there. Police said that in the western city of Bonn, several people damaged the entrance of a synagogue with stones. Investigators found a burned flag there as well. And in nearby Duesseldorf, somebody burned garbage on top of a memorial for a former synagogue. The justice minister vowed that “the perpetrators must be found and held responsible and Jewish institutions must be protected thoroughly.” ___ ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the international community should "give Israel a strong and deterrent lesson” over its conduct toward the Palestinians. That's according to the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate, which said the two leaders talked by phone on Wednesday about the escalating confrontation sparked by tension over contested Jerusalem. The statement said Erdogan stressed the need for “the international community to give Israel a strong and deterrent lesson” and pressed for the U.N. Security Council to rapidly intervene with “determined and clear messages” to Israel. The statement said Erdogan suggested to Putin that an international protection force to shield the Palestinians should be considered. Meanwhile, thousands of people in Istanbul defied a nationwide coronavirus curfew late on Tuesday to demonstrate against Israel’s attacks. A large convoy of cars drove toward the Israeli Consulate, waving Turkish and Palestinian flags. An image of the Palestinian and Turkish flags was projected onto the Israeli building. ___ ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — Pakistan has condemned Israel’s actions and called for Muslim nations to stand by the Palestinians. Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter, saying: “We stand with Gaza and Palestine.” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meanwhile urged Muslim nations to unite over Israel’s strikes on Palestinian civilian areas. Protesters are expected to hold a small anti-Israel rally later today in the southern city of Karachi. ___ GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — The Gaza Health Ministry says the death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza has climbed to 43, including 13 children and three women. It says nearly 300 Palestinians in the territory have been wounded in the strikes. The strikes began on Monday after Palestinians launched a barrage of rockets into Israel. The worst fighting since the 2014 Gaza war was ignited by clashes in Jerusalem in recent weeks between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police focused on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a site sacred to Jews and Muslims. The head of Israel’s emergency service also says one person has been killed and one seriously wounded by an anti-tank missile fired from the Gaza Strip. ___ JERUSALEM — The head of Israel’s emergency service says one person has been killed and one seriously wounded by an anti-tank missile fired from the Gaza Strip. Eli Bein of Magen David Adom said the Wednesday morning attack hit a jeep. Israeli media reported the assault. The attack came after a night of deadly exchanges of rocket fire between Israel and Palestinians. It was an abrupt escalation of weeks of tension with roots in disputed Jerusalem. The Associated Press

    After mishandling the worst domestic crisis India has faced in decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval ratings have plummeted … to 63%.Breaking it down: While that's down from 74% before India's second wave struck, per Morning Consult's tracker, it still makes him perhaps the most popular leader of any major democracy. But despite his enduring popularity, Modi no longer appears invulnerable.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"The palpable sense of outrage, of disgust really, with the government's handling of the pandemic is very real," particularly among middle-class Indians who form a key component of Modi's support, says Milan Vaishnav of the Carnegie Endowment.And for a strongman leader who built his reputation on competence and bold decisions, Modi has been largely absent from the political stage as India has become the global epicenter of the pandemic.Senior officials in his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have tried to deflect blame from the prime minister onto state governments, particularly those it doesn't control.But images of Modi addressing massive political rallies and allowing huge religious festivals to proceed as case numbers climbed are difficult to explain away.Modi has two enduring advantages: A deep connection with ordinary Indians — linked in part to his "David vs. Goliath" personal narrative, Vaishnav says — and a fractured opposition.Even as the BJP fell short of expectations in state elections last month, the "scattershot outcomes" of various regional parties securing victories "reinforced the point that the opposition has no common platform and has no designated leader," Vaishnav says.The state of play: India set grim new records for coronavirus deaths this week, recording over 4,000 per day.Bhramar Mukherjee, a statistician at the University of Michigan who has been modeling India's outbreak, says the actual number of daily deaths is perhaps four times higher.Her model suggests that infections are peaking this week. "I expect things to decline over May, but it will take a while to reach a state of containment over all Indian states," Mukherjee says.According to her models, the number of daily deaths would be dramatically lower if the government had imposed even limited restrictions — banning large indoor gatherings, for example — as the second wave arrived.But Modi was not alone in ignoring the threat of a second wave.During the long lull that followed last summer's smaller first wave, global health experts looked to India for indications of why certain countries had been spared the worst.Life in India had returned to normal. "People who [earlier in the pandemic] were taking the utmost caution and washing their hands 10 times when they weren't even seeing anybody, they didn't even wear masks when they went to weddings in January," Mukherjee says.Modi's government helped stoke the narrative that India had not only defeated the virus at home, but it also emerged as a global vaccine powerhouse.But when the cases climbed, most vaccine exports stopped. Even that wasn't enough to keep up with demand.Due at least in part to complacency, India hadn't purchased nearly enough doses for its massive population, and it didn't have a clear plan to distribute those it did have."The biggest shortcoming I think is the lack of a vaccine strategy," Vaishnav says.What's next: India won't have a general election until 2024, but there are crucial state elections approaching in early 2022.Opposition parties have started to "smell blood in the water" and discuss opportunities to form a united front against the BJP, Vaishnav says.For now, if the opinion polls are to be believed, most Indians are standing by their prime minister.

    The violence between Israel forces and Palestinian militants entered a fifth day on Friday, with fresh air strikes, artillery fire, and rocket attacks.The Israeli military said in a statement shortly after midnight that air and ground forces were attacking Gaza.Rocket barrages from the Hamas-run enclave swiftly followed.Witnesses said many families living in areas of Gaza near the border fled their homes, some seeking shelter at United Nations-run schools.On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country's military campaign "will take more time.""The defence activity of Iron Dome batteries is giving us an offensive space and the IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) has already attacked hundreds of targets, we will soon pass 1,000 (targets). We continue striking Hamas while defending our citizens."A funeral was held on Thursday for a Hamas commander killed in the Israeli strikes.Since Monday, more than 100 people have been killed in Gaza, including dozens of children, medical officials said.On the Israeli side, authorities said seven people had been killed, including a soldier who was laid to rest on Thursday.International calls for an end to the hostilities have so far had no effect, as both sides show no sign of stepping down.Tension has also spread to inside Israel with violent clashes reported in mixed communities of Jews and the Arab minority, prompting Israel's president to warn of a civil war.The Israeli city of Lod was on edge Thursday night, as police patrolled the streets and made arrests.The city has seen rioting, burning of cars, and violent attacks on individuals.The UN Security Council will publicly discuss the worsening crisis on Sunday, diplomats said, after the U.S earlier objected to a meeting on Friday.The 15-member council has met privately twice this week, but it has so far been unable to agree on a public statement.Israel's escalating military conflict with Gaza is the worst since a 2014 war.

    Russia's climate envoy described a recent global trend towards ambitious new targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as an "unreasonable race", saying Moscow would focus on the commitments it has made so far. In written responses to questions from Reuters, Ruslan Edelgeriyev also criticised proposals by the European Union to impose carbon taxes on imports, which he characterised as unfairly benefiting a small number of countries. Russia, the world's biggest exporter of natural gas and number two exporter of oil, joined the Paris climate change pact in 2019, which commits countries to setting targets every five years to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

    Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed, who was critically wounded in an explosion, was released from the hospital on Thursday and flown to Germany for further treatment, his family and the hospital said. Nasheed, 53, was wounded in the blast last week that authorities blamed on Muslim extremists. Two of his bodyguards and two apparent bystanders, including a British citizen, were also wounded by what police say was a homemade explosive device containing ball bearings attached to a motorbike parked near the ex-president's car.

    The incident took place in the town of Bat Yam on Wednesday (May 12) night. The video shows the driver trying to flee in his vehicle before the crowd catches him. He is left bleeding on the ground.It's one of many Jewish-Arab confrontations within Israeli cities over the past couple of nights, amid intensifying cross-border fire between Israel and militant groups in the Gaza Strip.A state of emergency has been declared in Lod, near Tel Aviv, after reports that members of Israel's Arab minority had set fire to synagogues and that Jews had stoned cars driven by Arab residents.Police say the assaults appear to be more by Jews against Arabs.

    While pending a COVID-19 swab test, an Indian national who was supposed to wait for his test results at a hospital left the premises, intending to take a flight back to his home country.

    At Wednesday's House Oversight Committee hearing addressing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) scolded former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller for seemingly changing his opinion of former President Donald Trump's culpability in the Capitol insurrection. Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) goes after former acting Defense Sec. Christopher Miller for taking back his written statement saying President Trump "encouraged" protesters on January 6. Miller: "That's ridiculous"Lynch: "You're ridiculous." pic.twitter.com/8drl4UjR5D — The Recount (@therecount) May 12, 2021 On Tuesday, Miller released a written testimony intended for the hearing, writing, "I stand by my prior observation that I personally believe [Trump's comments encouraged the protestors that day," although he went on to add he is "not in a position to make an official assessment of [Trump's] responsibility" and stands by his decisions as Pentagon chief on Jan. 6. Christopher Miller, the Pentagon chief on January 6, will testify tomorrow that he personally believes Trump "encouraged" the deadly attack. pic.twitter.com/IFmg9VfAhu — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) May 11, 2021 However, when asked by Lynch if he believed Trump incited the riots, Miller replied, "I think I'd like to modify my original assessment." He said new information led him to believe the assault was far more organized than originally thought — in essence, suggesting that while Trump did "offer" the Capitol to rioters, the president's remarks were not "the unitary factor." Lynch fired back, quoting Miller himself: "Would anybody have marched on the Capitol or tried to overrun the Capitol without the president's speech? I think it's pretty much definitive that would not have happened." As the two continued to bicker, Miller called the accusation he had reversed his comments "ridiculous," to which Lynch replied, "You're ridiculous."

    A top Russian admiral complained Thursday about increased NATO military activities near the country's borders, describing them as a threat to regional security. Adm. Alexander Moiseyev, the commander of Russia's Northern Fleet, said that NATO navy ships' presence in the Barents Sea and the Norwegian Sea have reached levels unseen since World War II. Speaking to reporters onboard the Northern Fleet's flagship, the Pyotr Veliky (Peter the Great) missile cruiser, at its Arctic base of Severomorsk, Moiseyev charged that NATO drills have edged closer to Russian borders, and noted increasingly frequent flights by U.S. nuclear-capable strategic bombers.

    Tens of thousands of people left Bangladesh's capital on Thursday to join their families in home villages to celebrate the Islamic religious festival of Eid al-Fitr, despite stark warnings that the exodus could worsen the country's sharply rising coronavirus outbreak. People crowded exit points in Dhaka, defying a nationwide lockdown in effect until Sunday and a suspension of long-distance passenger buses, trains and ferries. Health officials fear the chaotic mass travel will spread the coronavirus, especially a potentially more dangerous Indian variant already detected in the crowded nation of 160 million people, and reverse a recent hard-won decline in cases following weeks of nationwide lockdown.

    The younger suspect was caught driving a car that had been carjacked in Oakland, police said.

    As rockets fly in Israel, Biden officials and former Trump staffers are lobbing blame at one another.

    A divided board of Florida game regulators took a tentative step Wednesday that might eventually allow fishermen to catch and kill goliath groupers, a fish that was almost driven to extinction 30 years ago by overfishing and pollution. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told its staff to craft a regulation it has proposed that would allow 100 goliaths to be caught and kept annually during a four-year period. Supported by fishing groups, the proposed limited harvest calls for a lottery to issue $300-per-week licenses that allow each recipient to catch and kill one goliath, with proceeds funding research of the species.

    Israel on Thursday said it was massing troops along the Gaza frontier and calling up 9,000 reservists ahead of a possible ground invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory, as the two bitter enemies plunged closer to all-out war. Egyptian mediators rushed to Israel for cease-fire efforts but showed no signs of progress.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is condemning the "anarchy" of Jewish-Arab violence in cities across the country after a day of tumultuous unrest. Netanyahu said Wednesday that "nothing justifies" Jews attacking Arabs or Arabs attacking Jews. WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden says that "Israel has a right to defend itself" amid a barrage of rockets fired by Hamas and other Palestinian groups from Gaza.

    Boris Johnson has said he is 'anxious' about the variant and hinted at the possibility of local lockdowns.

    ACRE, Israel (Reuters) -In the mixed Arab and Jewish city of Acre, the holiday festival of Eid al-Fitr that marks the end of Ramadan would normally see families mingling freely and taking their children to fairs and on boat rides along the coast. Often held up as an example of Arabs and Jews living alongside each other in relative calm, Acre is an ancient city on the Mediterranean coast with two other names - Akko in Hebrew, and Akka in Arabic. That co-existence has been shattered by the escalating rocket fire and air and artillery strikes between Israel and Gaza that have inflamed cross-communal violence nationwide between Israel's Jewish majority and its 21% Arab minority.