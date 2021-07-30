Communist-era judge wanted by Poland dies in Sweden at 91

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Communist-era judge Stefan Michnik, whose extradition Poland had sought over the death sentences he handed down in the early 1950s, has died in Sweden at 91.

The news came from an obit that his half-brother, Adam Michnik, the editor-in-chief of Poland's liberal Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper, placed Friday.

Sweden twice refused to extradite Michnik since the turn of the century, saying the statute of limitations had expired on the death and prison term sentences that Michnik's panels of the military court had given Polish freedom and anti-communist fighters after World War II.

Poland protested the refusals, arguing that in 1952-53 when they were given, the death sentences qualified as crimes against humanity. Poland also argued that the nation's wartime heroes of anti-Nazi resistance and fighters against the imposed, oppressive communist regime were sentenced on trumped-up charges and false evidence.

Michnik quit the military court for other jobs in 1953 and left Poland in 1969, following an anti-Semitic purge. He settled in Sweden and became a citizen there.

He died on Tuesday, the obit said.

His half-brother on his mother's side, Adam Michnik, was a prominent anti-communist dissident in Poland who was sent to prison under the regime. He also served as a key adviser to the pro-democracy Solidarity movement in the 1980s.

Co-founded by Adam Michnik, the Gazeta Wyborcza daily has been a strong critic of the right-wing governments that wanted to bring Stefan Michnik to Poland and put him on trial.

In the obit, Adam Michnik said his brother had “suffered a lot on my account, but not because of any fault of mine.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How Biden Got the Infrastructure Deal Trump Couldn't

    WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s success at propelling an infrastructure deal past its first major hurdle this week was a vindication of his faith in bipartisanship and a repudiation of the slash-and-burn politics of his immediate predecessor, President Donald Trump, who tried and failed to block it. Having campaigned as the anti-Trump — an insider who regarded compromise as a virtue, rather than a missed opportunity to crush a rival — Biden has held up the promise of a broad infrastructure ac

  • With turmoil at home, more Nicaraguans flee to the U.S.

    Alan Reyes Picado fled Nicaragua by bus in the middle of the night, haunted by memories of government officials harassing him, throwing him in jail and then leaving him half naked in a dumpster. “I lived in fear and decided to seek help in this country,” said Reyes Picado, who left his partner and an 8-month-old baby in his home country. Reyes Picado is one of the thousands of Nicaraguans the U.S. government has encountered at the border in recent months.

  • A Chinese billionaire who dared to speak out against the government has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for 'provoking trouble'

    A human-rights group said Sun Dawu's sentence was punishment for his association with rights advocates.

  • US sanctions hit Syria prisons, abusers including opposition

    The Biden administration announced Wednesday its first sanctions on Syria, targeting prison facilities and officials who run them, as well as armed groups, focusing on human rights abuses. The sanctions announced by the U.S. Treasury are part of Washington’s policy to keep up pressure on the Syrian government led by longtime President Bashar Assad. “The United States is taking action to promote accountability for entities and individuals that have perpetuated the suffering of the Syrian people,” said U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

  • Rights groups warn assaults on women on the rise in Pakistan

    Noor Mukadam's last hours were terror-filled. The gruesome death last week in an upscale neighborhood of the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, is the latest in a series of attacks on women in Pakistan, where rights activists say such gender-based assaults are on the rise as the country barrels toward greater religious extremism. Mukadam was the daughter of a diplomat, and her status as a member of the country’s elite has shone a spotlight on the relentless and growing violence against women in Pakistan, said prominent rights activist Tahira Abdullah.

  • Groups say Myanmar journalists in peril amid crackdown

    Journalists in Myanmar face extreme peril as the military-controlled government cracks down on independent reporting, human rights and media advocates say. The government installed by the military in a Feb. 1 takeover has criminalized many aspects of reporting and arrested dozens of journalists, driving many into hiding or exile. Reports by the Committee to Protect Journalists and by Human Rights Watch, released this week, say dozens of journalists are being held, some without charges.

  • Chinese billionaire jailed for 18 years for "provoking trouble"

    Sun Dawu has been vocal about politically sensitive topics and has supported prominent human rights lawyers and political dissidents.

  • Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya says democracy will prevail

    Thrust into the spotlight, Belarus politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya says she's not 'that important,' but her country's fate is.

  • Tunisia’s turmoil is being watched warily around the globe

    Days of political turmoil in Tunisia over a crippled economy and surging coronavirus infections have unnerved allies in Europe and the United States, while garnering the support of key Mideast partners watching to see if Islamists and Tunisia's fragile democracy will survive. Autocratic leaders from Egypt to Saudi Arabia hope this week’s power grab by Tunisian President Kais Saied spells doom for the region’s Islamists.

  • Hong Kong protester sentenced to 9 years in first national security conviction

    Pro-democracy protester Tong Ying-kit was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison on charges of terrorism and inciting secession brought under Hong Kong’s national security law, AP reports.Why it matters: The 24-year-old Tong is the first person convicted under the sweeping law, which China imposed last year to help crack down on massive protests that erupted in mid-2019.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTong was arrested and cha