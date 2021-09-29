Communists sue, say online voting in Moscow was rigged

DARIA LITVINOVA
·3 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's Communist Party filed multiple lawsuits Wednesday to contest parliamentary election results from online voting in Moscow, which party members allege was rigged and blame for their defeat in races in the Russian capital.

The party, which placed second nationally in this month's election, usually toes the Kremlin's line but already had engaged in an active effort to invalidate the disputed Moscow returns. Senior party members organized street protests and joined a coalition of Kremlin critics that also is trying to annul the capital's results from online balloting, an option that was available to voters in the Russian capital and several other regions.

The moves prompted authorities to detain a number of Communist Party members — pressure typically put on supporters of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny and not the second-biggest political force in Russia's parliament.

Election results two weeks ago made the Kremlin’s United Russia party the winner. United Russia received 49.8% of the vote for the 225 seats apportioned by parties and won 198 out of 225 seats for lawmakers who are chosen directly by voters. Together, the results gave the party a supermajority with 324 of the 450 seats in parliament.

The Communist Party came in second with 57 seats — an increase from the 2016 election. However, candidates put forward by the party lost 15 races in single-constituency districts in Moscow and blamed their defeat on the online balloting, alleging that it was rigged.

Russian election authorities have denied the accusations.

Critics pointed to a number of individual Moscow races as evidence of tampering. In those races, Kremlin-backed candidates were losing until the results of online voting came in, and they suddenly shot ahead.

The Communist Party has refused to recognize the results of the vote in Moscow and staged two street protests, after which police detained several party members.

The party planned to file over a dozen lawsuits contesting the results on Tuesday, but its members said police showed up at its Moscow office, paralyzing its work. On Wednesday morning, a lawyer in charge of the lawsuits was ordered to serve 10 days in jail.

Still, the party managed to file the suits later Wednesday.

“From the tribune of the courtroom, we will spill light on all the methods that the authorities used to falsify the results of the election. This publicity, in front of the whole country and I daresay the whole world, terrifies them (the authorities) terribly,” senior member of the Communist Party, Valery Rashkin, told reporters outside a Moscow courthouse.

Also Wednesday, the Communist Party's faction in Moscow's city council, the City Duma, walked out on a session to protest the election results in Moscow.

Rashkin, who was among those who lost individual races in Moscow at the last minute, said the party intends to fight until the end.

“We won’t stop. We won’t be content with merely playing in court for a little and then stopping. No, this will not happen. We have stepped on the path of battling for justice, for the truth, for elections that are fair, open, transparent and competitive,” he said.

___

Daniel Kozin in Moscow contributed reporting.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Princess Diana honoured with blue plaque at former London flat

    The late Princess Diana has been honoured with a "blue plaque" at her former flat in west London where she lived before she became engaged to British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles. The plaque is on the building that was her home between 1979 and 1981 - 60 Coleherne Court - a property close to the King’s Road in Chelsea. Diana, who died aged 36 in a Paris car crash in 1997, shared the apartment with three friends, including Virginia Clarke, who helped to unveil the plaque at a ceremony on Wednesday.

  • Capitol rioter who said she wanted to shoot Pelosi in ‘friggin’ brain’ pleads guilty

    ‘We were looking for Nancy to shoot her in the friggin’ brain but we didn’t find her,’ Dawn Bancroft filmed herself saying on 6 January

  • Ex-diplomat Kishida wins Japan party vote, to become new PM

    Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the governing party's leadership election on Wednesday and is set to become the next prime minister, facing the tasks of reviving a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring a strong alliance with Washington to counter growing regional security risks. Kishida replaces outgoing party leader Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is stepping down after serving only one year. As new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Kishida is certain to be elected the next prime minister on Monday in parliament, where his party and its coalition partner control both houses.

  • Russia threatens to block YouTube, Kremlin urges 'zero tolerance'

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia on Wednesday threatened to block YouTube and the Kremlin called for "zero tolerance" towards the video hosting giant after it removed Russian state-backed broadcaster RT's German-language channels from its site. The online video company owned by Alphabet Inc deleted Russian state-backed broadcaster RT's German-language channels on Tuesday, saying they had breached its COVID-19 misinformation policy. On Wednesday YouTube said it would block all anti-vaccine content, moving beyond COVID-19 to include content that alleges vaccines cause chronic health effects or contains misinformation on the substances in vaccines.

  • Lynx GM/coach Reeve already looking ahead to 2022

    Only two days after the Lynx season ended, Cheryl Reeve was looking ahead. The coach and general manager is looking forward to the draft, to free agency, perhaps even to potential trades. The Lynx started the season 0-4, then rallied to finish with the No. 3 seed, winning 17 of their final 20 games and nine of their final 10 in the regular season. Nine of the players on the 2021 roster are ...

  • UK: Soldiers to start driving fuel tankers in coming days

    The British government's reserve tanker fleet was being deployed Wednesday to help deliver gasoline to empty pumps across the U.K., and military drivers will begin operating fuel tankers in the coming days to ease the country's fuel-supply crisis, a top official said. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the first of dozens of troops trained to operate gasoline tanker trucks will start appearing on the roads within days.

  • RNC Sues Vermont Cities That Allow Noncitizens to Vote

    The Republican National Committee is suing Vermont cities over their policies of allowing noncitizens to vote in municipal elections.

  • Seven majestic Andean condors released in Argentina

    Two of the seven condors were found with signs of poisoning, a common occurrence in Argentina. While the other five birds released were hatchlings born in captivity.The animals were released at the Sierra Paileman Bio station in Rio Negro, eastern Argentina.Conservationists have been working to improve the numbers of the Andean condor -- among the largest birds in the world -- for decades.According to National Geographic, Andean condors can live as long as 75 years in captivity, but they reproduce slowly.A mating pair produces only a single offspring every other year, and both parents must care for their young for an entire year.The Andean condor is considered endangered but is in far better shape than its California cousin. There are currently an estimated few thousand South American birds in the wild today, with reintroduction programes working to supplement that number.

  • Russia may open probe into ‘possible US meddling’ in election, says security chief Medvedev

    Interview comments appear to be a veiled warning to western social media companies

  • Deutsche Bank Hiring Spree Marks Its Return to Junk Credit Swaps

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureDeutsche Bank AG is returning to trade credit-default swaps as it seeks to gain an edge over competitors in Europe and the U.S. in one of the hottest asset classes in credit markets.The German

  • Putin says Turkey safe from gas crisis thanks to TurkStream pipeline

    Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday that Turkey is shielded from a gas crisis, which has gripped Europe, thanks to the Russian-built TurkStream gas pipeline. Speaking at the start of talks with Erdogan in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, Putin also thanked the Turkish president for his support of the pipeline, which runs to Turkey from Russia via the Black Sea.

  • Woman Shot, Critically Wounded By Long Beach School Security Officer Near Millikan High

    A young woman was shot by a school safety officer near Millikan High School in Long Beach Monday afternoon.

  • 'Give us a date': International travelers want to know what 'early November' means for US border reopening

    Travelers itching to book trips to the United States say they need a date ASAP so they can book airline tickets. Speculation centers on Nov. 1.

  • Tyler Cameron Talks Dating, Past Relationships and Managing Anxiety (Exclusive)

    Cameron's book, ‘You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self,’ is available now.

  • Shohei Ohtani ends his brilliant season hungry for winning

    Shohei Ohtani pitched seven innings of one-run ball in his final game at Angel Stadium this season, striking out 10 Mariners amid the serenades of “M-V-P!” that have been the soundtrack to his summer. When the Angels' bullpen took over, its first two relievers swiftly surrendered four runs to playoff-contending Seattle in a 5-1 loss. Heading into the final week, Ohtani has 45 homers and 98 RBIs as a designated hitter along with a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts on the mound.

  • In European push, France to sell artillery guns to Czech Republic

    France is set to sell 52 Caesar artillery guns to the Czech Republic in a deal worth 257 million euros ($301 million) as Paris pushes for greater European defence autonomy, an Armed Forces Ministry official said on Wednesday. President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that Europe needed to stop being naive when it comes to defending its interests and must build its own military capacity after sealing a 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) frigate deal with Greece and penning a cooperation agreement.

  • New York hospitals fire, suspend staff who refuse COVID vaccine

    New York hospitals on Monday began firing or suspending healthcare workers for defying a state order to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and resulting staff shortages prompted some hospitals to postpone elective surgeries or curtail services. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told a news conference the city's hospitals were not yet seeing a major impact from the mandate, adding he worried about other areas of the state where vaccination rates are lower. A spokeswoman for Catholic Health, one of the largest healthcare providers in Western New York, said it had reached full compliance, counting staff members who had been vaccinated, those with exemptions and some who had been suspended without pay.

  • Taiwan proposes tightening law to prevent China stealing technology

    Taiwan's government on Wednesday proposed tightening a law to prevent China from stealing key technology, reflecting concerns in Taipei that Beijing is stepping up espionage efforts against the island. Taiwan is home to a thriving and world-leading semiconductor industry, used in everything from fighter jets to cars, and the government has long worried about Chinese efforts to copy that success, including through industrial espionage, poaching talent and other methods. Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said it was proposing a revision to an existing law governing China relations that would require people getting government money for certain technology to seek permission before going to China.

  • Buccaneers vs Patriots: Will Tom Brady break the NFL’s passing yards record?

    It’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs the New England Patriots this Sunday Night on NBC as Tom Brady returns to Foxborough for the first time since departing in 2020. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Sunday’s game will also be available via live stream on Peacock. At 44 years

  • NFL rumors: Free agent Richard Sherman visiting Tom Brady's Buccaneers

    The Buccaneers defense is dealing with injuries in the secondary, so it's no surprise free agent cornerback Richard Sherman is visiting Tampa Bay ahead of Tom Brady's return to New England.