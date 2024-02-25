Communities across Oklahoma gather to honor Nex Benedict

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — So many emotions were shared Saturday night of both sadness and love at prayer vigils held to honor 16-year-old Nex Benedict.

“I am also a mother and my child is 16 and it breaks my heart,” said Ellen Bannister, who attended the vigil.

After Benedict’s death received national attention, Norman leaders wanted to give locals a chance to come together.

“I, myself felt very sad about learning about next Benedict’s death,” said Helen Grant, Councilmember Ward 4 in Norman.

More than two-dozen people filled Andrews Park, one of them was Trenton Murray who said what happened to Benedict should have never happened.

“It is important to protect our youth and I think in Owasso they failed,” said Murray.

Norman residents weren’t the only ones honoring Benedict Saturday. Hundreds of supporters also came together in Oklahoma City for a candlelit service. Hayden Eagleston was one of them.

“What happened to Nex is just beyond measure,” said Eagleston. “It’s been nice seeing all of our community out here and everything. It brings a sense of more family and that’s what we are.”

As candles were lit, people both in Norman and Oklahoma City had one person in mind and that was Nex Benedict.

“We won’t be forgetting Nex’s name,” said Murray.

Vigils honoring Benedict are happening across the state, click here to see a list of those.

