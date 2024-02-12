Communities along the North Shore brace for snow, high winds, coastal flooding

Residents on Salem’s coast are making final preparations to safeguard their homes and neighborhoods from potential flooding on Tuesday.

Boston 25 is tracking extreme winter conditions to hit much of Massachusetts on Tuesday.

Salem and the north shore could see minor coastal flooding, as they have many times before.

“Things are getting progressively worse,” said Guy Ford, who lives feet away from the ocean on Salem’s Columbus Avenue. "

His home saw major flooding during a winter storm one month ago.

Ford added, “I just put the rubber mats down, put some sandbags down to keep them in place.”

Coastal flooding is expected specifically in the Salem Willows area Tuesday.

The city’s Department of Public Works has roughly 60 workers and 80-90 pieces of equipment on standby.

“We have front end loaders, back end loaders, plows, big dump trucks, salters, sanders, and sidewalks machines,” said Raymond Jodoin, director of the public works department. “If you need assistance reach out early to the fire department and the city.”

Neighbors and city councilors are now pushing to raise and reconstruct seawalls in the Salem Willows area.

“The seawall needs to be rebuilt,” said city councilor Cindy Jerzylo. “We have to do it. It’s not like a 100-year storm anymore. It’s like an every year storm.”

She tells Boston 25 that this has been a multi-year initiative. It is still held back by funding and permitting obstacles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

