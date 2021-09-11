Communities come together to rebuild
Many communities are still suffering heavily after Hurricane Ida ripped structures apart. Nevertheless, people remain resilient as they help one another.
Many communities are still suffering heavily after Hurricane Ida ripped structures apart. Nevertheless, people remain resilient as they help one another.
They're calling it the "season of shivers." 😱❄️
Two disturbances on either end of the Atlantic Basin have a high likelihood of forming into tropical depressions or storms in the next several days, while Hurricane Larry continues its unrelenting path north toward Newfoundland.
Lightning lit up the sky across California on Thursday night, sparking new fires from Mendocino to El Dorado counties. And the Dixie fire continued to grow.
Super Typhoon Chanthu, which has maintained an extreme intensity for days, is slated to make a direct hit on Taiwan beginning Saturday, local time.Why it matters: The storm, which currently features maximum sustained winds of 180 mph, making it a fearsome Category 5, could cause significant damage as it moves across the highly populated island from south to north.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Super Typhoon Cha
Tropical Storm Mindy made landfall in Wednesday evening in Florida's Panhandle, bringing strong wind and rain to the area.
After burning for nearly 60 days, the Dixie fire continues to exhibit active fire behavior, surging north as treacherous weather conditions move in.
There’s still time to prepare for hurricane-force winds in eastern Newfoundland before conditions quickly deteriorate on Friday evening.
Hurricane Olaf bore down on the Los Cabos resort region at the tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula Thursday as authorities closed ports, prepared temporary shelters and urged people to monitor public announcements. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the eye of Olaf was close to landfall at San Jose Del Cabo late Thursday night and hurricane conditions were spreading across the southern portion of Baja California Sur.
The rise in coyote-human encounters isn't fully understood.
Lightning flashed across the skies as a summer storm rolled through the Central Valley, knocking off the power in a few locations.
Warming trends as the result of climate change are starting to really change the way people on the West Coast are living.
The quest to make fusion power a reality recently took a massive step forward. The National Ignition Facility (NIF) at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory announced the results of an experiment with an unprecedented high fusion yield. A single laser shot initiated reactions that released 1.3 megajoules of fusion yield energy with signatures of propagating nuclear burn.
Hurricane Larry remained a strong Category 2 storm on Wednesday night as it approached Bermuda. The system will head toward Newfoundland on Friday.
WILD WEATHER: For the first time in months, the Bay Area is experiencing thunder, lightning, and even some much-needed rain.
NEW ORLEANS — Linda Williams is used to power outages in her neighborhood, where strong winds often damage the electrical lines that crisscross her street. But Hurricane Ida was different. Within days of losing power, the heat was making her so dizzy that she had to stay in bed. “My head started spinning real, real bad,” said Williams, 71, who struggled to even wash dishes without starting to feel ill. Just a few miles from Williams’ house in New Orleans East sits a new, 128-megawatt gas power p
(Bloomberg) -- Phillips 66 may idle a New Orleans-area refinery that suffered so much damage during Hurricane Ida that repairs may be too costly, according to people familiar with the operation. Chief Executive Officer Greg Garland is expected to visit the Alliance refinery in the suburb of Belle Chasse, Louisiana, next week, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. Company spokesman Bernardo Fallas said there’s no operational update or timeline for r
The forbidden tortilla.
A strong typhoon skirted past most of the Philippines on Friday but appeared to be gaining strength as it headed directly for Taiwan this weekend, forecasters said. The Philippine meteorological agency said Typhoon Chanthu was on the cusp of becoming a category 5 “super typhoon” with sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour (134 mph) at its center and gusts up to 265 kph (165 mph) as it moved past the extreme northeastern portion of Cagayan province. A super typhoon is one with sustained winds of 220 kph (137 mph) or more.
Some Indian River County residents evacuated during removal of military land mines found near ocean
"We're right smack in the middle of wildfire peak season," Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said. The outlook for the rest of the year includes more heat and dryness.