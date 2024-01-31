Communities support Kyera Byas' family after Madison High senior's death in car crash

MARS HILL - The State Highway Patrol said they do not believe texting or speeding were factors in the Jan. 30 three-car collision in Mars Hill in which a Madison High senior was killed and another Madison High senior was hospitalized.

Kyera Byas, 17, died after turning left out of her driveway near Petersburg Transmission, along N.C. 213 and being struck by a French Broad Electric Membership Corporation utility truck , according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sgt. P.J. Morgan

The passenger in Byas' vehicle, Adriyanna Moreno, 18, was transported to Mission Hospital and sustained life-threatening injuries, but was in stable condition as of Jan. 30, Morgan said.

Morgan said he does not anticipate either speeding or texting to be reasons for the collision, according to the Highway Patrol's preliminary investigation.

"We never could find a phone," Morgan said. "From witnesses, we don't believe that was the case. We don't believe that texting was a factor.

"We do not believe that speed's a factor. That's part of the investigation that we're still pursuing."

Morgan said the Highway Patrol's investigation is roughly 90% completed, and he anticipates the report will be finalized Feb. 2.

The Highway Patrol will submit form DMV-349, or the Crash Fatality Notification Form and Crash Report Form, to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

From there, the DMV typically takes one to two days to review the report, and then publicly releases the report online on the Department of Public Safety's Highway Patrol website, according to Morgan.

How to help

French Broad Pediatrics, a child health care center in Woodfin where Byas' mother, Shaelynn Byas, works, announced in a Facebook post it is collecting donations to help the Byas family.

French Broad Pediatrics has also organized a meal train for the family, according to the post, which said the meal plan will start Feb. 5.

"We are also taking donations to help the family pay for funeral expenses or anything they may need during this time of sorrow," French Broad Pediatrics said in the post.

All donations can be made to Shaelynn Byas’s Venmo account, @Shae-Lynncoates-Byas, or contact Tabitha Hooker or Shannon Buckner 828-348-8232 for other options. Email Tabitha Hooker at thooker@frenchbroadpeds.com or Shannon Buckner at shannonbucker@yahoo.com.

