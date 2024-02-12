Communities urged to give blood as winter threat continues

The American Red Cross urges donors to give blood or platelets now to continue to strengthen the national blood supply this month. As February continues, so does the potential for additional weather systems to disrupt blood drives and the ability to provide critical blood products to hospitals.

There are three blood drives currently scheduled in Crawford County:

10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday, Galion Alliance Church, 430 Portland Way N., Galion

7 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday, Colonel Crawford High School, 2303 Ohio 602, New Washington

11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Feb. 19, Knights of Columbus Hall, 110 South Kibler St., North Robinson

The public can book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross blood donor app, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS. People of all blood types — especially type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals — and platelet donors are needed daily to ensure blood products are available for hospitals at a moment’s notice.

In thanks for helping, all who come to give in February will get a $20 Amazon.com gift card by email.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: American Red Cross seeks blood donors in Crawford County