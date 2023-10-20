Communities urged to voice concerns over crime at police roadshow

A police roadshow will be a "valuable opportunity" for communities to voice their concerns about crime, the Isle of Man chief constable has said.

The public have been invited to four events being held in November at Peel, Castletown, Ramsey, and Onchan.

Chief Constable Russ Foster said they were not "just an engagement exercise" but would "shape the way we police".

Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Jane Poole-Wilson has urged the public and community groups to attend.

As well as police officers, representatives from Department of Home Affairs and the charity Crimestoppers are set to take part in the events.

A spokesman for the Isle of Man Constabulary said the roadshow would allow for an "open conversation", where residents could give their views directly on problems with crime or anti-social behaviour in their local area.

Mr Foster said although some people "might be worried about sharing things with us directly", there would also be an opportunity to rise concerns anonymously.

"We're committed to ensuring that the public feels safe, and that we're doing everything possible to tackle criminality," he added.

