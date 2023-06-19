Starmer vows to override residents’ objections to onshore wind farms

Sir Keir Starmer has set an ambitious target to double the amount of electricity that Britain generates from onshore turbines - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Neighbourhoods would not be able to veto the construction of new wind farms on their doorsteps under Labour’s plans to achieve Net Zero.

Sir Keir Starmer said ministers would be able to use a “mechanism” to override objections as he pledged to “back the builders, not the blockers”.

The Labour leader has set an ambitious target to double the amount of electricity that Britain generates from onshore turbines by the end of this decade. To achieve it, he said he would end the de facto ban on new wind farms and rip up planning rules in order to speed up their approval.

Sir Keir was asked what would happen under his green plans if local communities objected to having a new energy project built nearby.

He told the BBC: “Then we have to have a mechanism where we can move forward, because otherwise you get to a situation where everybody says there ought to be more renewables, onshore wind, but I just don’t want it near me. So we have to have a situation where we can resolve that.”

Asked whether that meant residents would have no veto, he added: “I hope we don’t come to that point, because I think that if we manage this through we can achieve something where there’s real consensus and the community see the benefit.

“But yes, there has to come a point where, if we’re going to move forward, we don’t have simple individual vetoes across the whole of the country.”

Sir Keir made the remarks ahead of a speech in Edinburgh during which he laid out his vision to make the UK a clean energy superpower.

Under his plans, local councils would be required to identify land that could be turned over for the production of green electricity such as wind and solar farms.

People living in communities where new renewables projects are built would be rewarded by being given money off their energy bills.

Richard Graham, the Tory MP for Gloucester, said wind farms should be decided by “local democracy”, not “override by central government inspectors”.

Sir Keir also faced criticism from industry leaders over his announcement that he would block all new oil and gas extraction in the North Sea.

The Labour leader insisted that “the moment for decisive action is now” despite warnings that his policy would cost thousands of well-paid jobs.

David Whitehouse, the boss of Offshore Energies UK, warned that the move would be “damaging for the industry, for consumers and for the UK’s net zero ambitions”.

“Consumers and businesses won’t forgive anyone who shuts down Britain’s oil and gas industry only to replace it with imports of foreign oil and gas,” he said.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, where many oil and gas producers are based, said the policy was “not grounded in the realities of the energy transition”. Ryan Crighton, its policy director, said the move would “drive away they very companies they want to partner with to make the UK a clean energy superpower”.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “Labour have an energy surrender plan to abolish British oil and gas and an economic plan to saddle the British people with billions of debt and borrowing.

“Labour’s energy policy appeases their eco-zealot paymasters and puts dictators like Putin in charge of setting the price of your energy bills.”

